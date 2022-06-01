Avalara Appoints Alex Baulf as Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax

Avalara is excited to welcome Alex Baulf as Senior Director, Global Indirect Tax. Baulf will lead engagement with policy leaders to develop a tax and compliance environment that will streamline and accelerate commerce for the overall growth of the economy. He will play a leadership role in driving Avalara’s continued growth in the region.

Baulf joins from Grant Thornton UK LLP, where he spent more than 12 years across a number of senior roles. Most recently, he served as International Indirect Tax Director and led the Global VAT/GST advisory team and Indirect Tax Automation service offerings in the UK and EMEA. He has extensive experience in UK and EU VAT and international indirect tax consultancy, specialising in VAT systems, processes and data, and implementation, impact assessment and change management.

Alex brings a wealth of experience advising leaders on tax policy, which will be invaluable at a time when businesses are trying to balance the opportunity created by the commerce boom with an increasingly complex regulatory environment. Avalara has a clear vision to power global commerce by helping businesses overcome this complexity, freeing them to grow and realise their potential - and providing the SaaS technology to make that a reality.