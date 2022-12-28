Why tax compliance matters to venture capital firms

Despite its considerable importance, many venture capital (VC) firms overlook a startup’s level of compliance until late in the funding process. However, once noncompliance is noticed, it can significantly impact the chances of receiving an investment. So, it’s in a startup’s best interests to stay compliant. Below, we’ve listed the three of the most crucial reasons why tax compliance matters to VC firms:

1. The need to understand potential liability and past exposure

All businesses need to fully understand which authorities they owe taxes to and plan ahead to prepare for where they might owe taxes in future. For venture capital firms, the companies they invest in must have a solid understanding of liability, or those companies may incur significant financial and legal penalties. To illustrate the challenge of understanding tax liability, we’ll use the example of an EU company expanding into the U.S. using VC funding. As well as continuing to send VAT returns to the relevant EU authorities, the company must now deal with U.S. sales tax laws. The U.S. is home to more than 13,000 sales and use tax jurisdictions, so understanding what rates to apply and who to remit taxes to can be an enormous challenge. If the EU company struggles to deal with U.S. tax compliance and their finances become significantly impacted because of non-compliance penalties, the relationship between the startup and their investors can become strained.

2. An opportunity for more money to spend on growth

Another reason compliance matters to venture capital firms is that they have a financial interest in the companies they invest in. If that company has to funnel a large amount of the funding they receive into digital tax solutions, it cannot invest as much in more directly profitable business functions. When a VC firm considers investing in a startup, it’ll create a term sheet that lists the terms and conditions of the funding agreement. If a startup doesn’t have a comprehensive compliance setup, one of the term sheet conditions may be to use some of the VC funding to ensure tax compliance. That money would be allocated to escrow and could only be used for compliance-related purchases. If your startup is already compliant, the term sheet doesn’t need to include that condition, and you’ll have more freedom on how you spend your venture capital money. Since you can invest in departments that are more directly profitable for your business, like sales or marketing, you’ll be increasing your profits and those of the firm that invested in you.

3. The potential for reputational damage

There are a number of ‘rounds’ of venture capital funding, each aimed at companies in different stages of their development. For instance, startup capital is VC funding for a business still in its earliest phases of development. At this point, the VC funding received might be used to fine-tune their products or build the management team.



One of the latest stages is the pre-public stage. A pre-public company will be highly successful and on the verge of selling its shares on the stock exchange. Funding here is used to ensure a successful IPO (initial public offering) or to help drive out competitors. A comprehensive tax compliance strategy is essential here, as investors may not have much faith in the IPO of a non-compliant company. A company at the pre-public stage is likely to be quite large and dealing with a significant amount of money. Suppose a pre-public company is found to be non-tax compliant in a significant way. In that case, it can be a huge blow to the reputation of any brands or investors associated with the company. As well as losing customers' trust (and therefore sales), a business of this size that’s found to be non-compliant will struggle to maintain its partnerships and business relationships, further damaging its finances. The knock-on effect of reputational damage turning into financial impacts is a considerable risk for VC firms, so they are careful to only invest in companies that understand the importance of tax compliance.

