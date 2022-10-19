The CRUSH Files: Compliance in Real Time

The CRUSH Files: Compliance in Real Time

Apr 6, 2017

[Governments] can actually ask you to file in real time, and maybe even one day remit in real time.”

What might the future of transactional tax compliance look like? Peter Horadan, EVP of engineering and CTO at Avalara, talks about his upcoming CRUSH AUSTIN presentation, which will deal with the possibility of an impending global shift toward real-time seller compliance and the need for automation as a result.

Join Peter for his session, “Real-time Compliance: The Future of Tax Enforcement,” on May 2. For more information on CRUSH AUSTIN 2017, visit our website that includes all conference sessions, speaker bios, and location information.

