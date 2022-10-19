The CRUSH Files: CRUSH DC 2018 Announcement

Alan Holley Alan Holley Nov 22, 2017

Now in its third year, Avalara’s CRUSH event has established itself as the premiere event for transaction tax professionals. So, we’re back — and over two May days in our nation’s capital, Avalara will bring together customers, partners, and industry experts to discuss a shared vision for the future of tax compliance.

Avalara’s CMO, Jeremy Korst, is here to tell you why you should register today!

CRUSH DC guests will walk away with advanced knowledge of how emerging trends in tax and technology will impact their businesses and roles in coming years, as well as a lot of Avalara Orange gear. As the largest tax conference of its kind, there is no better venue for speaking with peers who are addressing challenges and implementing changes similar to your own.

Learn more about CRUSH DC 2018 at www.avalaracrush.com, including the preliminary agenda and session information, registration information, justification letters, and more!

