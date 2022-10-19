The CRUSH Files: Global compliance trends and the digitization of tax

The CRUSH Files: Global compliance trends and the digitization of tax

Alan Holley Alan Holley Mar 5, 2018

"What are the tax authorities doing to get smarter, better, faster at understanding how much tax is due on the transactions that you're managing?"

This year, the United States will see global tax compliance trends from the past decade begin to creep into our own state legislative proposals, and the end result is all about tax authorities compelling businesses to collect and remit taxes much faster — even going so far as using third-party payment processors like credit card companies to collect and remit much-needed revenue to state and local governments.

Avalara’s head of global indirect tax, Richard Asquith, will be on hand at CRUSH DC to update you on these global trends that may soon have a footprint in the U.S., so you can be better prepared for changes to the tax landscape that are just around the corner.

Learn more about CRUSH DC 2018 at www.avalaracrush.com, including the preliminary agenda and session information, registration information, justification letters, and more!

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Alan Holley
Alan Holley Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.