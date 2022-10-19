The CRUSH Files: Global compliance trends and the digitization of tax

"What are the tax authorities doing to get smarter, better, faster at understanding how much tax is due on the transactions that you're managing?"

This year, the United States will see global tax compliance trends from the past decade begin to creep into our own state legislative proposals, and the end result is all about tax authorities compelling businesses to collect and remit taxes much faster — even going so far as using third-party payment processors like credit card companies to collect and remit much-needed revenue to state and local governments.

Avalara’s head of global indirect tax, Richard Asquith, will be on hand at CRUSH DC to update you on these global trends that may soon have a footprint in the U.S., so you can be better prepared for changes to the tax landscape that are just around the corner.

