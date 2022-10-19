The CRUSH Files: The global spread and digitization of VAT

Avalara’s head of global indirect tax, Richard Asquith, will be crossing the pond in May for CRUSH19 in Huntington Beach — and he’ll report on historic plans afoot in Europe (and other regions) to gain unprecedented access into companies’ accounting records. How? Through the digitization of tax, and real-time invoice reporting.

Richard is planning a crash course focused on our CRUSH19 theme, The Path Forward for Tax Compliance. He’ll educate attendees on the implications of selling across borders, both now and in the years ahead, and he’ll have lots to say about the continuing spread of global VAT. Make plans today to join us May 8–10, 2019, for CRUSH19, and learn from Richard and many other tax experts in beautiful Huntington Beach!

