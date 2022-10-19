The CRUSH Files: The global spread and digitization of VAT

The CRUSH Files: The global spread and digitization of VAT

Alan Holley Alan Holley Dec 20, 2018
To view video, please enable cookies

Avalara’s head of global indirect tax, Richard Asquith, will be crossing the pond in May for CRUSH19 in Huntington Beach — and he’ll report on historic plans afoot in Europe (and other regions) to gain unprecedented access into companies’ accounting records. How? Through the digitization of tax, and real-time invoice reporting.

Richard is planning a crash course focused on our CRUSH19 theme, The Path Forward for Tax Compliance. He’ll educate attendees on the implications of selling across borders, both now and in the years ahead, and he’ll have lots to say about the continuing spread of global VAT. Make plans today to join us May 8–10, 2019, for CRUSH19, and learn from Richard and many other tax experts in beautiful Huntington Beach!

Learn more about CRUSH19 at AvalaraCRUSH.com, including the preliminary agenda and session information, registration information, justification letters, and more!

Share: Share to Twitter Share to LinkedIn Copy URL to clipboard
VAT
Sales tax rates, rules, and regulations change frequently. Although we hope you'll find this information helpful, this blog is for informational purposes only and does not provide legal or tax advice.
Alan Holley
Alan Holley Avalara Author
Recent posts
Oct 06, 2023
What wineries need to know about product registrations
Oct 04, 2023
CFOs: Talent shortage is propelling AI adoption
Oct 01, 2023
September 2023 Roundup: Tax laws you need to know 
2023 Tax Changes blue report with orange background

It’s here — Read Avalara Tax Changes 2023

Review tax updates and trends, plus get a forecast of what’s to come

Go to the report 

Stay up to date

Sign up for our free newsletter and stay up to date with the latest tax news.