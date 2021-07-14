Steve Lomax Joins Avalara as Managing Director of Europe

Avalara Avalara Feb 25, 2019

Brighton, U.K. — February 25, 2019 Avalara (NYSE: AVLR), a leading provider of tax compliance automation software for businesses of all sizes, today announced the appointment of its new EMEA managing director, Steve Lomax. Based at Avalara’s EMEA headquarters in Brighton, Lomax will oversee all day-to-day strategic operations of the company across the region, with a special focus on driving growth of its tax automation solutions suite. Lomax’s appointment comes as stricter and more complex tax regulations, as well as fluctuating cross-border customs in the region, drive the need for businesses to automate processes. 

With more than 25 years of experience across financial services, Lomax has a strong track record in growing software-as-a-service (SaaS), technology, and consultancy businesses. He was most recently managing director of EMEA for Cheetah Digital, the leading independent cross channel marketing solutions provider. He’s also served in senior leadership positions at Experian, ClarityBlue, and KPMG. 

“I’m thrilled to be joining the Avalara team, working to develop the business’s position across EMEA in the tax automation space. The region is facing some significant economic and regulatory challenges that will directly impact how businesses are able to manage their compliance and VAT obligations,” said Lomax.

Pascal Van Dooren, EVP, International at Avalara, commented, “The managing director position for the EMEA region is a critical role for our business — particularly at this point in time with so much uncertainty across Europe. We’re very excited to have Steve on board, and we’re looking forward to the positive changes and influence he’ll have on our EMEA markets, not only from a business development perspective, but with day-to-day team operations as well.” 

Avalara continues to invest in its team, its technology, and its expertise, including this year’s acquisitions of assets from Compli, a beverage alcohol compliance business, and Indix, a leading artificial intelligence platform.  

