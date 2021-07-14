The CRUSH Files: Why Avalara customers keep returning to CRUSH

Alan Holley Alan Holley Apr 12, 2019
With just three weeks remaining until Avalara descends on beautiful Huntington Beach, California, to host CRUSH19, The Path Forward for Tax Compliance, who better than our own Avalara customers to explain why they’re returning for another year of networking, education, training, and fun! These customers will be joining hundreds of fellow attendees, including sales tax experts, accounting professionals, technology partners, value-added resellers, members of the media, industry analysts, as well as Avalara executives and team members from around the world for three unforgettable days surfside in this historic beach town.

Don’t miss CRUSH19, the premier event for all things tax compliance. Attendees will learn how to navigate 2018’s major tax law changes, hear about what’s in store for the future, and enjoy ample time for networking with the best minds in the tax compliance community.

Make your plans today to join us May 8–10 in Huntington Beach. Find more about CRUSH19 at AvalaraCRUSH.com, including the preliminary agenda and session information, registration information, justification letters, and more!

