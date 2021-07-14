Avalara Announces 17 Newly Certified Integrations into Business Applications

SEATTLE, WA — May 6, 2019 — Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR), a leading provider of cloud-based tax compliance automation for businesses of all sizes, today announced the release of 17 newly certified integrations with accounting, ERP, ecommerce, point-of-sale, mobile commerce, and CRM software applications.

Avalara has been a partner-centric company since its founding in 2004, with a concerted focus on integrating with technology solutions already in use by existing and future customers. Avalara Certified integration partners have met criteria developed by Avalara to guarantee each integration’s performance and reliability. Certified integrations are built to ensure customers enjoy a fast, reliable, and easy process for embedding Avalara’s automated tax management into existing systems.

Additionally, these integrations enable customers of Avalara partner solutions to benefit from Avalara’s real-time calculation of applicable taxes, fees, and surcharges for billing line items. Avalara software reduces the tedium and complexity of determining taxes for millions of products and services across the U.S., Canada, Europe, and other international jurisdictions, giving customers more time to focus on driving their own business success.

The latest group of Avalara Certified integrations includes:

is the premier online luxury marketplace for rare and desirable objects in furniture, fashion, fine art, and jewelry. Acclamare (by TKO Software, Inc.) offers the ultimate value in wholesale distribution software, with leading-edge technology, deep distribution-specific functionality, and intimate business-to-business relationships.

is a full accrual accounting and ERP solution that tracks financial data through the entire business lifecycle. CommentSold is a social commerce platform that modernizes the way retailers connect to online shoppers, including hosting live sales events and managing day-to-day retail operations, with automated invoicing, sales analytics, customer data, and inventory and order management.

is an online marketplace for men’s and women’s collectible and used sneakers. Integral (by Party Plan Solutions) is a cloud-based software application specifically for the direct selling party plan market.

is a fully integrated ERP system designed specifically for wholesalers, distributors, manufacturer's representatives, and industrial resellers. MACH Software is a robust order management solution, including order processing, inventory control/management, warehouse management, accounting, purchasing, point of sale, and more.

is a leading social commerce platform for the next generation of retailers and shoppers. Retail Pro International is a global leader in retail management software that is recognized worldwide for rich functionality, multinational capabilities, and unparalleled flexibility.

is an online marketplace where anyone can buy and sell new, used, and vintage musical instruments. Sitecore Experience Commerce (by XCentium) is a secure, enterprise-grade commerce solution that delivers a personalized experience throughout the customer lifecycle.

is a foodservice software solution that increases businesses efficiency by simplifying and streamlining workflow. Synergy International is a leading software solution that makes managing business easier with top catering, rental, hospitality, and staff scheduling functionality.

delivers the power of totally mobile, tablet-driven cloud computing to midsize retailers seeking to transform how they do business. UltraCart is a platform providing state-of-the-art tools to manage every aspect of ecommerce, from shopping cart, payment processing, and marketing and affiliate management, to shipping systems, product fulfillment, and accounting systems.

For more information about the Avalara Certified program, and a list of all of our certified integrations, please visit avalara.com/integrations. For any business application not already certified, or for a custom solution, Avalara offers an API for each of its products, making customer integrations simple for nearly any developer or business to build.