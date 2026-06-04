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Logística de Amazon – IVA de la UE

Para los minoristas online que venden productos a consumidores, el servicio «Logística de Amazon» (FBA) ofrece una forma rápida y sencilla de ampliar su mercado potencial a los 27 Estados miembros de la Unión Europea y más allá. Sin embargo, la venta transfronteriza dentro de la UE conlleva la responsabilidad de aplicar y recaudar el Impuesto sobre el Valor Añadido («IVA») en cada país.


Para ayudar a comprender las posibles obligaciones y cómo cumplirlas, esta sección de Avalara VATlive ofrece información útil sobre la normativa de la UE relativa a FBA. También puedes ponerte en contacto con nosotros para obtener orientación GRATUITA sobre la normativa y nuestros expertos en IVA estarán encantados de ayudarte.

Cuestiones clave a tener en cuenta sobre el IVA de la UE

  • ¿Tus clientes residen en el extranjero?
  • ¿Superas el límite de ventas a distancia?
  • ¿También utilizas un almacén de Amazon en el extranjero para guardar tus existencias?
  • ¿Reside tu empresa dentro o fuera de la Unión Europea?
Obtén ayuda para resolver tus retos relacionados con el IVA
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