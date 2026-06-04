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Declaración recapitulativa (ESL)

Otro requisito de información suplementaria para las empresas que venden a través de las fronteras de la Unión Europea es la Declaración recapitulativa de operaciones intracomunitarias (ESL). Esto proporciona detalles de ventas o transferencias de bienes y servicios a otras empresas registradas a efectos del IVA en otros países de la UE. Las autoridades fiscales de toda Europa utilizan las ESL para comprobar que todas las partes en transacciones transfronterizas declaran el IVA de forma correcta y completa.

 

La lista estaba destinada originalmente solo a la venta de bienes, pero se amplió a la venta como parte del Paquete IVA de 2010.

¿Qué incluyen las ESL?

  • Los nombres de los clientes de la UE
  • Sus números de IVA (puede comprobarlo en el sistema VIES)
  • Su código de país
  • El valor de las ventas, o notas de crédito, en el periodo de referencia

¿Cómo se reporta una ESL?

Las ESL suelen presentarse con la declaración del IVA de la UE. Los países tienen diferentes frecuencias de declaración: mensual o trimestral. Las declaraciones son ahora mayoritariamente electrónicas.
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