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Requisitos de las facturas con IVA en la UE

Finalidad de las facturas de IVA

Las facturas de IVA proporcionan un registro y una prueba cruciales de la obligación, el cálculo, la contabilidad y la recuperabilidad del Impuesto sobre el Valor Añadido. Permiten a proveedores, clientes y autoridades fiscales comunicarse y respaldar el tratamiento del IVA europeo en el suministro de bienes o servicios sujetos a impuestos.

Por tanto, las autoridades fiscales nacionales y de la UE han establecido un gran número de requisitos en cuanto al formato y la información de las facturas de IVA, que todas las partes deben cumplir para garantizar que no haya problemas en caso de auditorías fiscales.

A continuación, se presenta un breve resumen de los requisitos comunes en los 27 Estados miembros de la UE. También puedes leer nuestro informe sobre los últimos requisitos para el uso de facturas electrónicas de IVA aquí.

Requisitos básicos de las facturas de IVA

Todas las empresas registradas a efectos del IVA de la UE deben emitir facturas de IVA por el suministro de bienes o servicios. Cada vez hay más umbrales de facturas de menor valor para los que puede ser necesaria una factura de IVA completa. Esto suele rondar los 200 €.

 

Aunque normalmente es el proveedor quien debe crear y enviar la factura, es posible acordar que el cliente lo haga bajo una exención conocida como autofacturación.

Qué información se requiere en una factura de IVA de la UE

Aunque todavía existen algunas diferencias entre los estados miembros de la UE en cuanto a los requisitos de las facturas, los siguientes requisitos básicos son comunes:

 

  • La fecha de la factura
  • Un número de factura único, que debe ser secuencial
  • El nombre y la dirección del proveedor y del cliente
  • El número de IVA del proveedor
  • Una descripción de los bienes suministrados, incluidas las cantidades
  • La fecha de suministro de los bienes o servicios cuando sea materialmente diferente la fecha de la factura
  • El importe neto cobrado
  • El tipo de IVA de la UE aplicado, el importe y el cargo bruto
  • Tipo de cambio de divisa si se utiliza una moneda alternativa a la moneda nacional del proveedor (este tipo debe basarse en la legislación fiscal local, por ejemplo, un tipo del Banco Central en Francia
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