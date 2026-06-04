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Suministro e instalación de bienes para el IVA europeo

Cuando los bienes se suministran como una provisión, también pueden requerir montaje o instalación. Si esto ocurre en un Estado miembro de la UE extranjero, puede existir la obligación de registrarse como contribuyente no residente.

 

El suministro e instalación de bienes (por ejemplo, hardware informático, sistemas eléctricos, etc.) se considera un suministro dentro del país donde tiene lugar el montaje. Esto suele conllevar la obligación de registrarse a efectos del IVA en virtud de la Directiva del IVA de la UE.

 

Sin embargo, la mayoría de los Estados miembros de la UE ofrecen ahora exenciones en virtud de las normas de inversión del sujeto pasivo del IVA, o establecen algún tipo de umbrales, por lo que rara vez se exige el registro del IVA a un proveedor extranjero.

Los países de la UE varían en las exenciones de registro de IVA

Muchos estados miembros de la UE ofrecen ahora la exención de inversión del sujeto pasivo para los servicios de montaje. A continuación se incluyen algunos ejemplos:
 
  • Bélgica – inversión del sujeto pasivo
  • Francia – inversión del sujeto pasivo
  • Alemania – inversión del sujeto pasivo
  • España – si el coste de la instalación supera el 15 % del contrato, entonces se aplica el IVA
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