Contáctanos

Recuperación del IVA europeo

Las empresas que operan en el extranjero a menudo incurren en IVA extranjero en sus facturas. Estas empresas no pueden recuperar este IVA a través de sus propias declaraciones nacionales. Por ejemplo, una empresa española que reciba facturas de hotel por personal que visita Alemania no podrá reclamar el IVA alemán a través de su declaración de IVA española. La recuperación del IVA es el proceso de reclamar este IVA extranjero.

IVA recuperable

  • Cada país aplica sus propias normas sobre lo que se puede reclamar en el extranjero. Los costes habituales incluyen:
 
  • Alojamiento en hoteles
  • Comidas de restaurante
  • Telefonía
  • Costos de exposiciones, eventos y conferencias
  • Marketing y costes promocionales
  • Diésel/gasolina
  • Peajes
  • Alquiler de coches
  • Compras de equipos y herramientas
  • Ciertas tasas profesionales

 

Las normas varían enormemente entre países. A continuación, se incluye un resumen descargable para los principales países europeos.

¿Cómo se puede recuperar el IVA?

Desde principios de 2010, como parte del "Paquete IVA" de la UE, existe un nuevo sistema para que las empresas recuperen su IVA extranjero. Esto requiere registrarse en un portal electrónico de las autoridades fiscales locales para presentar una única solicitud para todos los países.

 

Es un procedimiento complejo y confuso:

  • Las reclamaciones solo suelen tener éxito si son básicas y requieren un tiempo de revisión limitado por parte de las autoridades extranjeras.
  • Si hay una consulta o un retraso en la reclamación, muchas autoridades de IVA pueden ser muy reacias a tratar con las autoridades fiscales del estado de origen del reclamante.

 

Las normas en los diferentes países no son uniformes para las reclamaciones (véase más arriba) y cambian con frecuencia.

 

Por ejemplo, en el Reino Unido los gastos de representación del personal son deducibles, pero no los de los clientes; sin embargo, ¡en Francia es al revés!

Empresas no europeas

Es un requisito que el estado de origen de la empresa no perteneciente a la UE tenga un acuerdo recíproco de IVA. Algunos países exigen un representante fiscal antes de conceder reembolsos a empresas no europeas, por ejemplo, Francia. Además, las reclamaciones deben presentarse país por país, lo que a menudo requiere conocimientos del idioma local y de los procedimientos.
Obtén ayuda para resolver tus retos relacionados con el IVA
Contacta con nosotros
phone_number
Menu

¿Listo para ver lo que Avalara puede hacer?

Solicita una demostración para ver nuestra solución.
Solicitar una demostración