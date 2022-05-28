5 steps to managing sales tax compliance for exempt sellers

Learn how to keep track of exempt sales to support sales tax compliance

Staying sales tax compliant is rarely a clear process. It can be even more challenging when you’re managing exempt sales.

Shifting from paper to digital exemption certificate management is a first step in creating a simpler, more scalable process. But it shouldn’t be the end goal. Automating your process can make collecting, verifying, storing, and retrieving documents even faster and more efficient.

This guide will take you through the five steps necessary for maintaining exemption compliance — and how automation can help along the way.