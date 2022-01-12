Avalara Author
Jennifer Sokolowsky
Avalara Author Jennifer Sokolowsky
Jennifer Sokolowsky writes about tax, legal, and tech topics. She has an extensive international background in journalism and marketing, including work with The Seattle Times, The Prague Post, Avvo, and Marriott.
Avalara Author
MyLodgeTax
Avalara Author MyLodgeTax
At Avalara MyLodgeTax, we provide the fastest and easiest way for short-term and vacation rental property owners to comply with their lodging or occupancy tax requirements. We manage your lodging taxes so you don't have to and guarantee your compliance — period. If we make a mistake, we'll fix it at no cost to you. No contracts, no obligation, no worries. Never worry about lodging taxes again. Contact us at MyLodgeTax@Avalara.com.
Avalara Author
Heather Bayer
Avalara Author Heather Bayer
Heather Bayer is CEO of one of Ontario’s leading rental agencies, CottageLINK Rental Management, with an inventory of just under 200 waterfront properties. She has also owned and managed six of her own rental properties in Canada. As author, content creator, and blogger at www.cottageblogger.com, host of the Vacation Rental Success Podcast, and cofounder of The Vacation Rental Formula, Heather has been immersed in the vacation rental business for over 20 years and loves to share what she has learned along the way.
Avalara Author
Gail Cole
Avalara Author Gail Cole
Gail Cole is a Senior Writer at Avalara. She’s on a mission to uncover unusual tax facts and make complex laws and legislation more digestible for accounting and business professionals.