Avalara Author Heather Bayer

Heather Bayer is CEO of one of Ontario’s leading rental agencies, CottageLINK Rental Management, with an inventory of just under 200 waterfront properties. She has also owned and managed six of her own rental properties in Canada. As author, content creator, and blogger at www.cottageblogger.com, host of the Vacation Rental Success Podcast, and cofounder of The Vacation Rental Formula, Heather has been immersed in the vacation rental business for over 20 years and loves to share what she has learned along the way.