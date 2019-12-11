Sales
(877) 780-4848
Dynamically delivers sales and use tax and VAT calculations, based on the latest rules and rates in our system, to your shopping cart or invoicing system at the time of purchase.
Connects directly to your billing or ERP systems to calculate taxes and fees specific to communications, streaming, or other services and automatically apply them to transactions or invoices.
Real-time identification and calculation of excise and value-based taxes for a broad range of financial transactions involving petroleum products.
Prepares and files your vacation rental tax returns for a single unit or multiple properties, and securely draws funds from a designated account to cover your payments.
Automatically assigns country-specific tariff codes to your products, so you can confidently complete customs documentation.