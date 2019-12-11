Communications Tax API

How does the API work?

The Communications Tax API provides communications tax calculation using information provided by jurisdiction codes, NPANXX, address and Postal codes, supporting thousands of taxing jurisdictions, including country, state/province, county, city, and special taxing jurisdiction levels.
The Communications Tax APIs are web services

This service is the external programmatic interface into the Avalara AvaTax for Communications tax engine. It provides a platform-independent mechanism for obtaining tax calculation information.

 
How does the Avalara Communications solution benefit businesses?

Avalara AvaTax for Communications connects to billing or ERP systems to quickly determine taxes for telecommunication services, as well as VoIP, internet services, satellite TV, and other communications services. Learn more

Get started learning about and using this API

Check out the documentation

Learn how to consume the web service for integration into customer programs, and defines the object structure, and reference the detailed object structure.
Sign up for the service to get an API key

To access the Avalara AvaTax for Communications service and obtain an API key, contact your Avalara account manager or email us.

Fast and easy integration with AvaTax

Integration checklists