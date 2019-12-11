Communications Tax API
How does the API work?
The Communications Tax API provides communications tax calculation using information provided by jurisdiction codes, NPANXX, address and Postal codes, supporting thousands of taxing jurisdictions, including country, state/province, county, city, and special taxing jurisdiction levels.
This service is the external programmatic interface into the Avalara AvaTax for Communications tax engine. It provides a platform-independent mechanism for obtaining tax calculation information.
Avalara AvaTax for Communications connects to billing or ERP systems to quickly determine taxes for telecommunication services, as well as VoIP, internet services, satellite TV, and other communications services. Learn more
Get started learning about and using this API
Learn how to consume the web service for integration into customer programs, and defines the object structure, and reference the detailed object structure.
To access the Avalara AvaTax for Communications service and obtain an API key, contact your Avalara account manager or email us.