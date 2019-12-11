Chapter 3 - Commit/Uncommit
Commit transactions that should be included in the Compliance Reports for remittance to the Department of Revenue (DoR).
- Using the Commit process is optional
- Commit is often used when not all calculated taxes are deemed final for compliance reporting
- When a transaction is deemed final, a Commit can be sent to finalize the document code associated with the transaction
- You can commit an entire invoice by committing the document code rather than recalculating the taxes
If the transaction has a Document Code (
doc) associated with it, commit it at any time.
Note
Committing or uncommiting a document code commits/uncommits all transactions with the specified Document Code (
doc).
Commit/Uncommit Process
Communications REST v2 provides the ability to commit or uncommit transactions and only include the committed transactions within compliance reports. The default action is uncommitted.
To group transactions:
- Create new transactions at any point in the reporting cycle
- Populate the Document Code (
doc) with a unique identifier (for example, an invoice number)
- Use the Commit (
cmmt) flag to identify transactions to include in or exclude from the compliance report for the reporting cycle
It’s not necessary to set the Commit flag immediately on a transaction. Use the Commit API to update the Commit flag.
Note
Document Codes with the Commit flag set to
true are locked at the end of the reporting cycle. Use the Commit API to commit uncommited Document Codes from previous reporting cycles and generate an updated Compliance report in the Customer Portal.