Chapter 3.1 - Commit Request
Use these methods to commit and uncommit Document Codes:
- Commit API
- Commit flag (
cmmt) in the invoice
Commit Endpoint
|ENDPOINT
|METHOD
|DESCRIPTION
|REQUEST
|RESPONSE
/api/v2/afc/commit
POST
|Commits and Uncommits transactions. See Commit/Uncommit for more information.
|Commit Request
|Commit Response
The Commit Request
The Commit request is used to change the Commit flag (
cmmt) for a given Document Code (
doc). Let’s send a simple
Commit call using Postman and inspect the results.
Headers
Add these mandatory headers to your request:
api_key
client_id
Content-Type: application/json
Include the
client_profile_id if you are using a client profile.
Postman example
Body
For the body of the
POST request, copy and paste this example:
{
"doc": "DocumentCode12345",
"cmmt": true,
"opt": [
{
"key": 1,
"val": "Optional value"
}
]
}
What are we sending?
- Document Code (
doc) "DocumentCode12345"
- A request to commit Document Code "DocumentCode12345" by setting the Commit flag (
cmmt) to
true
truecommits all transactions with Document Code (
doc) – “DocumentCode12345” in this example
falseuncommits all transactions with Document Code (
doc)
- Optional information about the Commit request using the Key Value Pair (
opt) object
Response
The Commit response contains a confirmation of success or failure:
{
"ok": true
}
trueindicates that the Document Code (
doc) has been committed or uncommitted successfully (depending on the value of the Commit flag (
cmmt))
falseindicates an error - details are contained in the Error response object