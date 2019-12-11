Chapter 3.1 - Commit Request

Use these methods to commit and uncommit Document Codes:

Commit Endpoint

ENDPOINTMETHODDESCRIPTIONREQUESTRESPONSE
/api/v2/afc/commitPOSTCommits and Uncommits transactions. See Commit/Uncommit for more information.Commit RequestCommit Response

The Commit Request

The Commit request is used to change the Commit flag (cmmt) for a given Document Code (doc). Let’s send a simple Commit call using Postman and inspect the results.

Headers

Add these mandatory headers to your request:

  • api_key
  • client_id
  • Content-Type: application/json

Include the client_profile_id if you are using a client profile.

Postman example

Body

For the body of the POST request, copy and paste this example:

    {
  "doc": "DocumentCode12345",
  "cmmt": true,
  "opt": [
    {
      "key": 1,
      "val": "Optional value"
    }
  ]
}

What are we sending?

  1. Document Code (doc) "DocumentCode12345"
  2. A request to commit Document Code "DocumentCode12345" by setting the Commit flag (cmmt) to true
    • true commits all transactions with Document Code (doc) – “DocumentCode12345” in this example
    • false uncommits all transactions with Document Code (doc)
  3. Optional information about the Commit request using the Key Value Pair (opt) object

Response

The Commit response contains a confirmation of success or failure:

    {
  "ok": true
}
  • true indicates that the Document Code (doc) has been committed or uncommitted successfully (depending on the value of the Commit flag (cmmt))
  • false indicates an error - details are contained in the Error response object
