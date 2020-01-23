Chapter 4.1 - Client Profiles

What is a client profile?

A client profile allows you to customize how the AFC tax engine interprets a request and returns tax results. Customizations include:

  • Bundle
  • Exclusion
  • Tax Override
  • AFC Tax Engine configuration

Why use a client profile?

Reasons to use a client profile include:

  • Profiles are cached - this speeds up response times
  • Using a client profile eliminates including the same customization, such as a tax override, in each CalcTaxes request
    1. Request a client profile containing customization file(s) and configurations be added to your client
    2. Specify the client_profile_id in the header to apply the client profile to all requests run using that header
  • Multiple profiles can be applied to your client ID. Examples uses for multiple profiles include:
    • Separate configurations for different different types of transactions
    • Separate configurations for child companies
    • Testing new configurations

How to apply a client profile to a session

When authenticating to Communications REST v2, pass the client profile ID in the header using client_profile_id.

Postman example

Add these headers to your request:

  • api_key
  • client_id
  • Content-Type: application/json
  • client_profile_id

How to run transactions without a profile

REST v2 uses the system default profile when a profile is not specified. To send a transaction without a client profile, modify the header using one of these options:

  • Do not include client_profile_id
  • Set client_profile_id to "0"

Note

We recommend including client_profile_id, and setting the field to "0", in the header even if you are not using client profiles.

Requesting a new client profile or changes to an existing client profile

Contact CommunicationSupport@avalara.com:

  1. Request the customization files and configurations. Attach existing customization files to the email
  2. Include the environment(s)
  3. Include the client_profile_id to be updated if changes are needed to an existing client profile
  4. The client profiles could take up to 8 hours to become available once applied

Note

The system default profile is "0". Custom client profiles are numbered in sequential order, starting with client_profile_id "1".

