Chapter 4.1 - Client Profiles
What is a client profile?
A client profile allows you to customize how the AFC tax engine interprets a request and returns tax results. Customizations include:
- Bundle
- Exclusion
- Tax Override
- AFC Tax Engine configuration
Why use a client profile?
Reasons to use a client profile include:
- Profiles are cached - this speeds up response times
- Using a client profile eliminates including the same customization, such as a tax override, in each CalcTaxes request
- Request a client profile containing customization file(s) and configurations be added to your client
- Specify the
client_profile_idin the header to apply the client profile to all requests run using that header
- Multiple profiles can be applied to your client ID. Examples uses for multiple profiles include:
- Separate configurations for different different types of transactions
- Separate configurations for child companies
- Testing new configurations
How to apply a client profile to a session
When authenticating to Communications REST v2, pass the client profile ID in the header using
client_profile_id.
Postman example
Add these headers to your request:
api_key
client_id
Content-Type: application/json
client_profile_id
How to run transactions without a profile
REST v2 uses the system default profile when a profile is not specified. To send a transaction without a client profile, modify the header using one of these options:
- Do not include
client_profile_id
- Set
client_profile_idto "0"
Note
We recommend including
client_profile_id, and setting the field to "0", in the header even if you are not using client profiles.
Requesting a new client profile or changes to an existing client profile
Contact CommunicationSupport@avalara.com:
- Request the customization files and configurations. Attach existing customization files to the email
- Include the environment(s)
- Sandbox
- Production
- Both environments
- Include the
client_profile_idto be updated if changes are needed to an existing client profile
- The client profiles could take up to 8 hours to become available once applied
Note
The system default profile is "0". Custom client profiles are numbered in sequential order, starting with
client_profile_id "1".