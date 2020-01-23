What is a client profile?

A client profile allows you to customize how the AFC tax engine interprets a request and returns tax results. Customizations include:

Why use a client profile?

Reasons to use a client profile include:

How to apply a client profile to a session

When authenticating to Communications REST v2, pass the client profile ID in the header using client_profile_id .

Add these headers to your request:

How to run transactions without a profile

REST v2 uses the system default profile when a profile is not specified. To send a transaction without a client profile, modify the header using one of these options:

We recommend including client_profile_id , and setting the field to "0", in the header even if you are not using client profiles.

Requesting a new client profile or changes to an existing client profile

