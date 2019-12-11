These items must appear in your request header:

The api_key is your Customer Portal "username:password" encoded in Base64. For example, if your username is first.last@avalara.com and your password is secretpassword! , your api_key is Zmlyc3QubGFzdEBhdmFsYXJhLmNvbTpzZWNyZXRwYXNzd29yZCE= . The Communications REST v2 Swagger page automatically generates your api_key for you. To generate the api_key on the Swagger page:

Enter your username in the email address field. Enter your password in the password field. Click the Generate api_key button.