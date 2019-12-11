Chapter 1.4 - Demo Application

Use the C# Communications REST v2 Demo Application to see how to integrate with and call the REST v2 API.

Download the Demo Application

  1. Navigate to the Avalara/Communications-Developer-Content repo on GitHub
  2. Clone the master branch of the Avalara/Communications-Developer-Content repository locally
  3. Extract the ZIP file contents and open the destination location
    1. Navigate to ..\Communications-Developer-Content-master\afc_saaspro_tax\afc_rest_apis\AfcRestDemoApp in the extracted folder
    2. Launch RestDemoApplication.exe

Run a Sample Transaction

  1. Enter your REST v2 Username, Password, and Client ID
  2. In Profile ID, enter:
    • client_profile_id to use an existing client profile (if applicable)
    • 0 to use the default profile
  3. Modify the Request or simply use the transaction provided
  4. Click Process to run the transaction

  1. Navigate to the Performance tab
  2. Set Max Threads and Max Run Time
  3. Click Start to start a performance test

The results of the test are displayed within the Performance tab

Review the Source Code

Review the REST v2 Demo Application C# source code to prepare for integration</li>

  1. Open the Communications-Developer-Content-master folder
  2. Navigate to ..\Communications-Developer-Content-master\afc_saaspro_tax\afc_rest_apis\AfcRestDemoSource
  3. Open RestDemoApplication.sln in Microsoft Visual Studio

What if I don't use C#?

Additional samples for more languages are available in the Communications-Developer-Content repo.

  1. Open the Communications-Developer-Content-master folder
  2. Navigate to ..\Communications-Developer-Content-master\afc_saaspro_tax\afc_rest_apis
  3. Check out the samples in the folder for the language you need
