Chapter 1.4 - Demo Application
Use the C# Communications REST v2 Demo Application to see how to integrate with and call the REST v2 API.
Download the Demo Application
- Navigate to the Avalara/Communications-Developer-Content repo on GitHub
- Clone the master branch of the Avalara/Communications-Developer-Content repository locally
- Extract the ZIP file contents and open the destination location
- Navigate to ..\Communications-Developer-Content-master\afc_saaspro_tax\afc_rest_apis\AfcRestDemoApp in the extracted folder
- Launch RestDemoApplication.exe
Run a Sample Transaction
- Enter your REST v2 Username, Password, and Client ID
- In Profile ID, enter:
client_profile_idto use an existing client profile (if applicable)
0to use the default profile
- Modify the Request or simply use the transaction provided
- See Customizing Transactions for sample transactions
- Click Process to run the transaction
- Navigate to the Performance tab
- Set Max Threads and Max Run Time
- Click Start to start a performance test
The results of the test are displayed within the Performance tab
Review the Source Code
Review the REST v2 Demo Application C# source code to prepare for integration</li>
- Open the Communications-Developer-Content-master folder
- Navigate to ..\Communications-Developer-Content-master\afc_saaspro_tax\afc_rest_apis\AfcRestDemoSource
- Open RestDemoApplication.sln in Microsoft Visual Studio
What if I don't use C#?
Additional samples for more languages are available in the Communications-Developer-Content repo.
- Open the Communications-Developer-Content-master folder
- Navigate to ..\Communications-Developer-Content-master\afc_saaspro_tax\afc_rest_apis
- Check out the samples in the folder for the language you need