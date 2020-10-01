VAT calculations in AvaTax
AvaTax is updating the way that VAT transactions are handled to help ensure that your VAT transactions remain compliant. This document outlines the effort that AvaTax is making to its current integration to include the enhanced EU VAT capabilities.
NOTE: This document assumes that you have experience using the AvaTax REST v2 transaction APIs. If you don't have experience with the AvaTax REST v2 transaction APIs, we recommend that you review our developer documentation to become familiar with these APIs. Support for SDKs is not currently available.
Advice: VAT and Cross-border calculations aren't enabled on all accounts automatically. Contact your Account Manager to provision VAT and Cross-border for your account.