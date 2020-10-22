Customs invoice transaction
This example shows how to create a customs invoice transaction. In this example:
- The
shipFromcountry is Australia.
- The
shipTocountry is Germany.
- The goods will be imported through customs in Ireland.
- The transaction includes a tax override amount of €10.
- VAT will be deferred.
- The tax date is in 2021.
Advice:
- The tax date for customs documents must be in the year 2021.
- To perform a return for a customs invoice, create a new customs invoice using a negative
amountand a negative tax override
taxAmount.
Example request
curl
-X POST
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-H 'Authorization: Basic aHR0cHdhdQNoOmY='
-H 'Content-Type: application/json'
--data '{
"lines": [
{
"number":"1",
"quantity":100,
"amount":100,
"taxCode":"P0000000",
"itemCode":"Y0001",
"description":"Yarn",
"taxIncluded": false,
"discounted": false
}
],
"addresses": {
"shipFrom":{
"line1":"1/91 Todd St",
"line2":"cnr Gregory Terrace",
"city":"Alice Springs",
"region":"Alice Springs",
"country":"AU",
"postalCode":""
},
"shipTo":{
"line1":"Haberstrabe 25",
"line2":"37715 Duderstadt",
"city":"Duderstadt",
"region":"Duderstadt",
"country":"DE",
"postalCode":""
},
"import":{
"line1":"12, Kilmore Business Park",
"line2":"Dublin Rd",
"city":"Pollamore Far",
"region":"Pollamore Far",
"country":"IE",
"postalCode":""
},
"pointOfOriginOrder":{
"line1":"Haberstrabe 25",
"line2":"37715 Duderstadt",
"city":"Duderstadt",
"region":"Duderstadt",
"country":"DE",
"postalCode":""
},
"pointOfOrderAcceptance":{
"line1":"1/91 Todd St",
"line2":"cnr Gregory Terrace",
"city":"Alice Springs",
"region":"Alice Springs",
"country":"AU",
"postalCode":""
},
"goodsPlaceOrServicesRendered":{
"line1":"1/91 Todd St",
"line2":"cnr Gregory Terrace",
"city":"Alice Springs",
"region":"Alice Springs",
"country":"AU",
"postalCode":""
}
},
"taxOverride": {
"type": "TaxAmount",
"taxAmount": 10,
"taxDate": "2021-01-01",
"reason": "Customs Invoice"
},
"parameters":[
{
"name": "IsImportVatDeferment",
"value": "true"
}
],
"type":"CustomsInvoice",
"companyCode":"DEFAULT",
"date":"2021-01-01",
"customerCode":"ABC",
"purchaseOrderNo":"2021-01-01-001",
"commit":false,
"currencyCode":"EUR",
"description":"Yarn"
}'
'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/transactions/create'