Invoice currency conversion
AvaTax for VAT invoice currency conversion supports use cases where a customer needs to provide their local taxing authority with the invoice tax details in a local currency.
In order to use this capability, you must specify the following fields at the document level of each transaction API call:
exchangeRateCurrencyCode
exchangeRate
Though not required, you can optionally specify the following field at the document level for the transaction as well:
exchangeRateEffectiveDate
Advice: For currency conversion, all lines on the transaction must be in the same currency.
Currency conversion fields
The table below describes the fields that can be specified in the CreateTransactionModel to perform currency conversion.
|Field
|Attributes
|Description
exchangeRate
double
Currency exchange rate used to convert tax details from the invoice currency to a second reporting currency.
This field is optional.
exchangeRateCurrencyCode
|string
A three-character ISO 4217 currency code specifying the reporting exchange rate for this transaction.
This is required if
exchangeRateEffectiveDate
|date
The effective date of the exchange rate.
This is field is optional and defaults to the transaction
Currency conversion reporting fields
For every line in a transaction that utilizes currency conversion, the following new reporting fields are available.
|Field
|Description
reportingTaxableUnits
|The currency conversion rate for taxable items in units from 0 to 100
reportingNonTaxableUnits
|The currency conversion rate for non taxable items in units from 0 to 100
reportingExemptUnits
|The currency conversion rate for exempt items in units from 0 to 100
reportingTax
|The total amount of tax for this line
reportingTaxCalculated
|The total amount of calculated tax for this line
liabilityType
|Specifies who in the transaction is liable for tax for this line item
Example
Click on a link below to view an example request and response for a transaction that uses currency conversion.
Specify the
exchangeRate,
exchangeRateCurrencyCode, and
exchangeRateEffectiveDate fields at the document level.
curl
-X POST
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-H 'Authorization: Basic aHR0cHdhdQNoOmY='
-H 'Content-Type: application/json'
--data '{
"lines": [
{
"number":"1",
"quantity":100,
"amount":100,
"taxCode":"P0000000",
"itemCode":"Y0001",
"description":"Yarn",
"taxIncluded": false,
"discounted": false
}
],
"addresses": {
"shipFrom":{
"line1":"Skovvej 3B",
"city":"Klampenborg",
"region":"Klampenborg",
"country":"DK",
"postalCode":"QHPV+XG"
},
"shipTo":{
"line1":"Walcherbauer 9",
"line2":"3343 Walcherbauer",
"city":"Walcherbauer",
"region":"Walcherbauer",
"country":"AT",
"postalCode":"RQ94+H2"
},
"pointOfOrderOrigin":{
"line1":"Skovvej 3B",
"city":"Klampenborg",
"region":"Klampenborg",
"country":"DK",
"postalCode":"QHPV+XG"
},
"pointOfOrderAcceptance":{
"line1":"Walcherbauer 9",
"line2":"3343 Walcherbauer",
"city":"Walcherbauer",
"region":"Walcherbauer",
"country":"AT",
"postalCode":"RQ94+H2"
},
"goodsPlaceOrServiceRendered":{
"line1":"Skovvej 3B",
"city":"Klampenborg",
"region":"Klampenborg",
"country":"DK",
"postalCode":"QHPV+XG"
},
"import":{
"line1":"Skovvej 3B",
"city":"Klampenborg",
"region":"Klampenborg",
"country":"DK",
"postalCode":"QHPV+XG"
}
},
"parameters":[
{
"name": "Transport",
"value": "Seller"
}
],
"type":"SalesInvoice",
"companyCode":"DEFAULT",
"date":"2021-01-01",
"customerCode":"ABC",
"purchaseOrderNo":"2021-1-1-001",
"commit":false,
"currencyCode":"EUR",
"exchangeRate": "7.44",
"exchangeRateCurrencyCode": "DKK",
"exchangeRateEffectiveDate": "2020-12-03",
"description":"Yarn"
}'
'https://sandbox.admin.avalara.com/api/v2/transactions/create'
Even though the currency converion fields are specified at the document level in a transaction, the response includes the following fields in the transaction line level detail.
{
"lines": [
{
"id": 6207456853,
"transactionId": 7038119395,
"lineNumber": "1",
"boundaryOverrideId": 0,
"customerUsageType": "",
"entityUseCode": "",
"description": "Yarn",
"destinationAddressId": 7731503318,
"originAddressId": 9731503323,
"discountAmount": 0,
"discountTypeId": 0,
"exemptAmount": 0,
"exemptCertId": 0,
"exemptNo": "",
"isItemTaxable": true,
"isSSTP": false,
"itemCode": "Y0001",
"lineAmount": 100,
"quantity": 100,
"ref1": "",
"ref2": "",
"reportingDate": "2021-01-01",
"revAccount": "",
"sourcing": "Origin",
"tax": 25,
"taxableAmount": 100,
"taxCalculated": 25,
"taxCode": "P0000000",
"taxCodeId": 8087,
"taxDate": "2021-01-01",
"taxEngine": "",
"taxOverrideType": "None",
"businessIdentificationNo": "",
"taxOverrideAmount": 0,
"taxOverrideReason": "",
"taxIncluded": false,
"details": [
{
...
"tax": 25,
"taxableAmount": 100,
"taxType": "Output",
"taxSubTypeId": "O",
"taxTypeGroupId": "InputAndOutput",
"taxName": "Standard Rate",
"taxAuthorityTypeId": 45,
"taxRegionId": 205080,
"taxCalculated": 25,
"taxOverride": 0,
"rateType": "Standard",
"rateTypeCode": "S",
"taxableUnits": 100,
"nonTaxableUnits": 0,
"exemptUnits": 0,
"unitOfBasis": "PerCurrencyUnit",
"isNonPassThru": false,
"isFee": false,
"reportingTaxableUnits": 744,
"reportingNonTaxableUnits": 0,
"reportingExemptUnits": 0,
"reportingTax": 186,
"reportingTaxCalculated": 186,
"liabilityType": "Seller"
}
],
...
}
]
}