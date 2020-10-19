AvaTax is introducing new optional document types : CustomsInvoice and CustomsOrder . These can be used for balancing ledger entries from your Import VAT.

Customs doc types work similarly to Sales doc types with the following exceptions:

Customs doc types apply specifically to products imported into the EU.

Customs doc types require that you include a TaxOverride type of TaxAmount . (Refer to the CreateTransactionModel documentation for more information about tax overrides.)



You must include the following addresses on customs doc type transactions: shipTo shipFrom import





Customs transactions are generally expected to be recorded as they occur. They are meant to represent the actual fees paid at the time of clearing the border. There are many reasons why the actual costs may not align exactly with the calculated costs as part of a Sales Invoice. This includes changes to exchange rates, classification discrepancies, and parcels clearing customs on different days under deminimis. Avalara aims to minimize the variance observed, and this starts by creating a Customs Document to match the Sales Invoice you committed with each shipped parcel for the order. With this new information, Variance can be measured and made visible via reporting.