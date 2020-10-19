New Customs doc types
AvaTax is introducing new optional document types:
CustomsInvoice and
CustomsOrder. These can be used for balancing ledger entries from your Import VAT.
Note: Customs doc types are currently limited to Import VAT only, with support for cross-border duty planned for future releases.
Customs doc types work similarly to Sales doc types with the following exceptions:
- Customs doc types apply specifically to products imported into the EU.
- Customs doc types require that you include a
TaxOverridetype of
TaxAmount. (Refer to the CreateTransactionModel documentation for more information about tax overrides.)
- You must include the following addresses on customs doc type transactions:
shipTo
shipFrom
import
Customs transactions are generally expected to be recorded as they occur. They are meant to represent the actual fees paid at the time of clearing the border. There are many reasons why the actual costs may not align exactly with the calculated costs as part of a Sales Invoice. This includes changes to exchange rates, classification discrepancies, and parcels clearing customs on different days under deminimis. Avalara aims to minimize the variance observed, and this starts by creating a Customs Document to match the Sales Invoice you committed with each shipped parcel for the order. With this new information, Variance can be measured and made visible via reporting.
Advice:
- For returned items, specify a negative currency value and a negative
TaxAmount.
- Similarly, for a cross-border return, in most cases you can request a refund from the Customs Authority for the duty and tax paid on the import for that item. The refund request capability varies in implementation from country to country but can result in a refund. In this case, a new Customs doc type can be entered with negative currency values and negative TaxAmounts.