AvaTax for VAT
AvaTax is updating the way that VAT transactions are handled to help ensure that your VAT transactions remain compliant. This document outlines the changes that AvaTax is making to its current integration to include the enhanced VAT capabilities for the following countries:
- Australia
- Austria
- Belgium
- Canada
- Croatia
- Cyprus
- Czech Republic
- Denmark
- Estonia
- Finland
- France
- Germany
- Greece
- Hungary
- India
- Ireland
- Italy
- Japan
- Latvia
- Lithuania
- Luxembourg
- Malaysia
- Malta
- Mexico
- Netherlands
- New Zealand
- Norway
- Philippines
- Poland
- Portugal
- Romania
- Saudi Arabia
- Singapore
- Slovakia
- Slovenia
- South Africa
- Spain
- Sweden
- Switzerland
- Turkey
- United Arab Emirates
- United Kingdom
IMPORTANT: This document assumes that you have experience using the AvaTax REST v2 transaction APIs. If you don't have experience with the AvaTax REST v2 transaction APIs, review one of the following guides to become familiar with AvaTax transactions before continuing any further with this guide:
Notes:
- VAT calculations aren't enabled on all accounts automatically. Contact your Account Manager to provision VAT for your account.
- Support for AvaTax SDKs is not currently available.