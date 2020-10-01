AvaTax is updating the way that VAT transactions are handled to help ensure that your VAT transactions remain compliant. This document outlines the changes that AvaTax is making to its current integration to include the enhanced VAT capabilities for the following countries:



Australia

Austria

Belgium

Canada

Croatia

Cyprus

Czech Republic

Denmark

Estonia

Finland

France

Germany

Greece

Hungary

India



Ireland

Italy

Japan

Latvia

Lithuania

Luxembourg

Malaysia

Malta

Mexico



Netherlands

New Zealand



Norway

Philippines

Poland

Portugal

Romania

Saudi Arabia

Singapore

Slovakia

Slovenia

South Africa



Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

Turkey

United Arab Emirates



United Kingdom