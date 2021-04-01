Configure your account

To continue with this companion document, you will need to set up a test company. The way that you set up a company varies based on your integration. Select the setup instructions that best match your integration type.

Important: Be sure that you understand how VAT is collected before setting up a company to do business in the EU. Specifically, you should be able to answer the following questions for each EU country where you will collect VAT.

  • Will you include customs duty in transaction calculations?
  • Is the company that you're configuring established in that country?
  • Will the company that you're configuring be the importer of record on transactions? If so, then,
  • Will the company that you're configuring use an import VAT deferment scheme for goods imported into a country?
Previous
Next