Configure your account

Important: Be sure that you understand how VAT is collected before setting up a company to do business in the EU. Specifically, you should be able to answer the following questions for each EU country where you will collect VAT.



Will you include customs duty in transaction calculations?

Is the company that you're configuring established in that country?

Will the company that you're configuring be the importer of record on transactions? If so, then,

Will the company that you're configuring use an import VAT deferment scheme for goods imported into a country?

