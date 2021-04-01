Create and activate a default company

For the purposes of this companion guide, we will walk through the setup process for creating a company in the Sandbox environment. This setup configures a company whose primary address is in the United States. If your company is based outside of the US, the steps will vary slightly. Simply follow the walk-through in the UI, which will guide you through the configuration.



Sign in to your AvaTax Sandbox environment. Check your email for the confirmation you received from Avalara when you signed up for your account. Sign in to your account using the username and link in your confirmation email. Follow the prompts to create a new password. Click I accept to the Terms and Conditions.

Click Get Started to begin the walk-through for adding a company. The first step is to enter your company details. This information is not verified, so technology partners can specify generic information for this test. Specify your business name. If your company is based in the US, then select My company's primary business location is in the US. Otherwise, select your country where your company is located and enter your Business ID number (BIN).

Enter your taxpayer ID (EIN). Select the I do business within the European Union check box. Enter your IOSS registration number.

If you appointed an IOSS-registered intermediary, then select that check box. Skip the Is this a standalone company or child company? section. A standalone company is configured by default. In the Is this an online marketplace? section, select No, this company is not an online marketplace. Click Next when you are done.

