Customs invoice transaction

This example shows how to create a customs invoice transaction. In this example:

  • The shipFrom country is Australia.
  • The shipTo country is Germany.
  • The goods will be imported through customs in Ireland.
  • The transaction includes a tax override amount of €10.
  • VAT will be deferred.
  • The tax date is in 2021.

Advice:

  • The tax date for customs documents must be in the year 2021.
  • To perform a return for a customs invoice, create a new customs invoice using a negative amount and a negative tax override taxAmount.

Example request 

    curl
    -X POST
    -H 'Accept: application/json'
    -H 'Authorization: Basic aHR0cHdhdQNoOmY='
    -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
    --data '{
      "lines": [
        {
          "number":"1",
          "quantity":100,
          "amount":100,
          "taxCode":"P0000000",
          "itemCode":"Y0001",
          "description":"Yarn",
          "taxIncluded": false,
          "discounted": false
        }
      ],
      "addresses": {
        "shipFrom":{
          "line1":"1/91 Todd St",
          "line2":"cnr Gregory Terrace",
          "city":"Alice Springs",
          "region":"Alice Springs",
          "country":"AU",
          "postalCode":""
        },
        "shipTo":{
          "line1":"Haberstrabe 25",
          "line2":"37715 Duderstadt",
          "city":"Duderstadt",
          "region":"Duderstadt",
          "country":"DE",
          "postalCode":""
        },
        "import":{
          "line1":"12, Kilmore Business Park",
          "line2":"Dublin Rd",
          "city":"Pollamore Far",
          "region":"Pollamore Far",
          "country":"IE",
          "postalCode":""
        },
        "pointOfOriginOrder":{
          "line1":"Haberstrabe 25",
          "line2":"37715 Duderstadt",
          "city":"Duderstadt",
          "region":"Duderstadt",
          "country":"DE",
          "postalCode":""            
        },
        "pointOfOrderAcceptance":{
          "line1":"1/91 Todd St",
          "line2":"cnr Gregory Terrace",
          "city":"Alice Springs",
          "region":"Alice Springs",
          "country":"AU",
          "postalCode":""            
        },
        "goodsPlaceOrServicesRendered":{
          "line1":"1/91 Todd St",
          "line2":"cnr Gregory Terrace",
          "city":"Alice Springs",
          "region":"Alice Springs",
          "country":"AU",
          "postalCode":""
        }
      },
      "taxOverride": {
        "type": "TaxAmount",
        "taxAmount": 10,
        "taxDate": "2021-01-01",
        "reason": "Customs Invoice"
      }, 
      "parameters":[
        {
          "name": "IsImportVatDeferment",
          "value": "true"
        }
      ],     
      "type":"CustomsInvoice",
      "companyCode":"DEFAULT",
      "date":"2021-01-01",
      "customerCode":"ABC",
      "purchaseOrderNo":"2021-01-01-001",
      "commit":false,
      "currencyCode":"EUR",
      "description":"Yarn"
    }'
    'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/transactions/create'
Previous
Next