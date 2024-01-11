Triangulation - end customer purchase

This example shows how to create a triangulation transaction with the end customer making the purchase.

Returned invoice messages

  • Reverse charge (Article 197 - Directive 2006/112 EC)

The following articles are returned when your transaction is run using "debugLevel": "Diagnostic":

  • Article 31
  • Article 197

Assumptions

In this triangulation example:

  • The document type is a Purchase invoice.
  • The seller is responsible for the transport of goods.
  • The shipFrom country is Estonia.
  • The shipTo country is Germany.
  • The middleman VAT ID is from Portugal.
    {
  "lines": [
    {
      "number": "1",
      "discounted": false,
      "amount": 100,
      "quantity": 1,
      "itemCode": "P001",
      "description": "Triangulation - Invoice 2 Purchase (customer)",
      "taxCode": "P0000000",
      "taxIncluded": true
    }
  ],
  "companyCode": "USECASESLTD",
  "date": "2022-12-22",
  "type": "PurchaseInvoice",
  "code": "p2_16_420",
  "description": "Triangulation - Invoice 2 Purchase (customer)",
  "customerCode": "C001",
  "customerSupplierName": "Borer, Swift and Tillman",
  "businessIdentificationNo": "PT1234567",
  "commit": false,
  "isSellerImporterOfRecord": true,
  "currencyCode": "EUR",
  "addresses": {
    "shipFrom": {
      "line1": "",
      "city": "",
      "region": "",
      "country": "EE",
      "postalCode": ""
    },
    "shipTo": {
      "line1": "",
      "city": "",
      "region": "",
      "country": "DE",
      "postalCode": ""
    },
    "pointOfOrderAcceptance": {
      "line1": "",
      "city": "",
      "region": "",
      "country": "PT",
      "postalCode": ""
    },
    "pointOfOrderOrigin": {
      "line1": "",
      "city": "",
      "region": "",
      "country": "EE",
      "postalCode": ""
    },
    "goodsPlaceOrServiceRendered": {
      "line1": "",
      "city": "",
      "region": "",
      "country": "DE",
      "postalCode": ""
    },
    "import": {
      "line1": "",
      "city": "",
      "region": "",
      "country": "DE",
      "postalCode": ""
    }
  },
  "parameters": [
    {
      "name": "Transport",
      "value": "None"
    },
    {
      "name": "MiddlemanVatId",
      "value": "PT2345678"
    },
    {
      "name": "IsTriangulation",
      "value": "TRUE"
    }
  ],
  "debugLevel": "Diagnostic"
}

    {
  "id": 85015911617823,
  "code": "p2_16_420",
  "companyId": 7837701,
  "date": "2022-12-22",
  "status": "Saved",
  "type": "ReverseChargeInvoice",
  "batchCode": "",
  "currencyCode": "EUR",
  "exchangeRateCurrencyCode": "EUR",
  "customerUsageType": "",
  "entityUseCode": "",
  "customerVendorCode": "C001",
  "customerCode": "C001",
  "customerSupplierName": "Borer, Swift and Tillman",
  "exemptNo": "",
  "reconciled": false,
  "locationCode": "",
  "reportingLocationCode": "",
  "purchaseOrderNo": "",
  "referenceCode": "",
  "salespersonCode": "",
  "taxOverrideType": "None",
  "taxOverrideAmount": 0,
  "taxOverrideReason": "",
  "totalAmount": 72.46,
  "totalExempt": 0,
  "totalDiscount": 0,
  "totalTax": 0,
  "totalTaxable": 72.46,
  "totalTaxCalculated": 0,
  "adjustmentReason": "NotAdjusted",
  "adjustmentDescription": "",
  "locked": false,
  "region": "",
  "country": "DE",
  "version": 1,
  "softwareVersion": "22.12.0.0",
  "originAddressId": 85015911617825,
  "destinationAddressId": 85015911617824,
  "exchangeRateEffectiveDate": "2022-12-22",
  "exchangeRate": 1,
  "isSellerImporterOfRecord": true,
  "description": "",
  "email": "",
  "businessIdentificationNo": "PT1234567",
  "modifiedDate": "2022-12-22T19:14:32.33564Z",
  "modifiedUserId": 6507595,
  "taxDate": "2022-12-22",
  "lines": [
    {
      "id": 85015911617838,
      "transactionId": 85015911617823,
      "lineNumber": "1",
      "boundaryOverrideId": 0,
      "customerUsageType": "",
      "entityUseCode": "",
      "description": "Triangulation - Invoice 2 Purchase (customer)",
      "destinationAddressId": 85015911617824,
      "originAddressId": 85015911617824,
      "discountAmount": 0,
      "discountTypeId": 0,
      "exemptAmount": 0,
      "exemptCertId": 0,
      "exemptNo": "",
      "isItemTaxable": true,
      "isSSTP": false,
      "itemCode": "P001",
      "lineAmount": 72.46,
      "quantity": 1,
      "ref1": "",
      "ref2": "",
      "reportingDate": "2022-12-22",
      "revAccount": "",
      "sourcing": "Origin",
      "tax": 0,
      "taxableAmount": 72.46,
      "taxCalculated": 0,
      "taxCode": "P0000000",
      "taxCodeId": 8087,
      "taxDate": "2022-12-22",
      "taxEngine": "",
      "taxOverrideType": "None",
      "businessIdentificationNo": "PT1234567",
      "taxOverrideAmount": 0,
      "taxOverrideReason": "",
      "taxIncluded": true,
      "details": [
        {
          "id": 85015911617880,
          "transactionLineId": 85015911617838,
          "transactionId": 85015911617823,
          "addressId": 85015911617824,
          "country": "DE",
          "region": "DE",
          "countyFIPS": "",
          "stateFIPS": "",
          "exemptAmount": 0,
          "exemptReasonId": 4,
          "inState": true,
          "jurisCode": "DE",
          "jurisName": "GERMANY",
          "jurisdictionId": 200079,
          "signatureCode": "",
          "stateAssignedNo": "",
          "jurisType": "CNT",
          "jurisdictionType": "Country",
          "nonTaxableAmount": 0,
          "nonTaxableRuleId": 0,
          "nonTaxableType": "RateRule",
          "rate": 0.19,
          "rateRuleId": 5096078,
          "rateSourceId": 0,
          "serCode": "",
          "sourcing": "Origin",
          "tax": 13.77,
          "taxableAmount": 72.46,
          "taxType": "Input",
          "taxSubTypeId": "I",
          "taxTypeGroupId": "InputAndOutput",
          "taxName": "Standard",
          "taxAuthorityTypeId": 45,
          "taxRegionId": 205079,
          "taxCalculated": 13.77,
          "taxOverride": 0,
          "rateType": "Standard",
          "rateTypeCode": "S",
          "taxableUnits": 72.46,
          "nonTaxableUnits": 0,
          "exemptUnits": 0,
          "unitOfBasis": "PerCurrencyUnit",
          "isNonPassThru": false,
          "isFee": false,
          "reportingTaxableUnits": 72.46,
          "reportingNonTaxableUnits": 0,
          "reportingExemptUnits": 0,
          "reportingTax": 13.77,
          "reportingTaxCalculated": 13.77,
          "avtUserBIN": "DE123456789",
          "liabilityType": "Seller"
        },
        {
          "id": 85015911617881,
          "transactionLineId": 85015911617838,
          "transactionId": 85015911617823,
          "addressId": 85015911617824,
          "country": "DE",
          "region": "DE",
          "countyFIPS": "",
          "stateFIPS": "",
          "exemptAmount": 0,
          "exemptReasonId": 4,
          "inState": true,
          "jurisCode": "DE",
          "jurisName": "GERMANY",
          "jurisdictionId": 200079,
          "signatureCode": "",
          "stateAssignedNo": "",
          "jurisType": "CNT",
          "jurisdictionType": "Country",
          "nonTaxableAmount": 0,
          "nonTaxableRuleId": 0,
          "nonTaxableType": "RateRule",
          "rate": 0.19,
          "rateRuleId": 5096078,
          "rateSourceId": 0,
          "serCode": "",
          "sourcing": "Origin",
          "tax": 13.77,
          "taxableAmount": 72.46,
          "taxType": "Output",
          "taxSubTypeId": "O",
          "taxTypeGroupId": "InputAndOutput",
          "taxName": "Standard",
          "taxAuthorityTypeId": 45,
          "taxRegionId": 205079,
          "taxCalculated": 13.77,
          "taxOverride": 0,
          "rateType": "Standard",
          "rateTypeCode": "S",
          "taxableUnits": 72.46,
          "nonTaxableUnits": 0,
          "exemptUnits": 0,
          "unitOfBasis": "PerCurrencyUnit",
          "isNonPassThru": false,
          "isFee": false,
          "reportingTaxableUnits": 72.46,
          "reportingNonTaxableUnits": 0,
          "reportingExemptUnits": 0,
          "reportingTax": 13.77,
          "reportingTaxCalculated": 13.77,
          "avtUserBIN": "DE123456789",
          "liabilityType": "Seller"
        }
      ],
      "nonPassthroughDetails": [],
      "lineLocationTypes": [
        {
          "documentLineLocationTypeId": 85015911617840,
          "documentLineId": 85015911617838,
          "documentAddressId": 85015911617826,
          "locationTypeCode": "ShipFrom"
        },
        {
          "documentLineLocationTypeId": 85015911617841,
          "documentLineId": 85015911617838,
          "documentAddressId": 85015911617824,
          "locationTypeCode": "ShipTo"
        },
        {
          "documentLineLocationTypeId": 85015911617842,
          "documentLineId": 85015911617838,
          "documentAddressId": 85015911617826,
          "locationTypeCode": "PointOfOrderOrigin"
        },
        {
          "documentLineLocationTypeId": 85015911617843,
          "documentLineId": 85015911617838,
          "documentAddressId": 85015911617825,
          "locationTypeCode": "PointOfOrderAcceptance"
        },
        {
          "documentLineLocationTypeId": 85015911617844,
          "documentLineId": 85015911617838,
          "documentAddressId": 85015911617824,
          "locationTypeCode": "GoodsPlaceOrServiceRendered"
        },
        {
          "documentLineLocationTypeId": 85015911617845,
          "documentLineId": 85015911617838,
          "documentAddressId": 85015911617824,
          "locationTypeCode": "Import"
        }
      ],
      "parameters": [
        {
          "name": "Transport",
          "value": "None"
        },
        {
          "name": "IOSSRegNo",
          "value": "IM8001234560"
        },
        {
          "name": "IsMarketplace",
          "value": "False"
        },
        {
          "name": "IsTriangulation",
          "value": "TRUE"
        },
        {
          "name": "SupplyofService",
          "value": "Generic"
        },
        {
          "name": "IsGoodsSecondHand",
          "value": "false"
        }
      ],
      "hsCode": "",
      "costInsuranceFreight": 0,
      "vatCode": "DEPT190C",
      "vatNumberTypeId": 0
    }
  ],
  "addresses": [
    {
      "id": 85015911617824,
      "transactionId": 85015911617823,
      "boundaryLevel": "Zip5",
      "line1": "",
      "line2": "",
      "line3": "",
      "city": "",
      "region": "",
      "postalCode": "",
      "country": "DE",
      "taxRegionId": 205079
    },
    {
      "id": 85015911617825,
      "transactionId": 85015911617823,
      "boundaryLevel": "Zip5",
      "line1": "",
      "line2": "",
      "line3": "",
      "city": "",
      "region": "",
      "postalCode": "",
      "country": "PT",
      "taxRegionId": 205104
    },
    {
      "id": 85015911617826,
      "transactionId": 85015911617823,
      "boundaryLevel": "Zip5",
      "line1": "",
      "line2": "",
      "line3": "",
      "city": "",
      "region": "",
      "postalCode": "",
      "country": "EE",
      "taxRegionId": 205081
    }
  ],
  "locationTypes": [
    {
      "documentLocationTypeId": 85015911617828,
      "documentId": 85015911617823,
      "documentAddressId": 85015911617826,
      "locationTypeCode": "ShipFrom"
    },
    {
      "documentLocationTypeId": 85015911617829,
      "documentId": 85015911617823,
      "documentAddressId": 85015911617824,
      "locationTypeCode": "ShipTo"
    },
    {
      "documentLocationTypeId": 85015911617830,
      "documentId": 85015911617823,
      "documentAddressId": 85015911617826,
      "locationTypeCode": "PointOfOrderOrigin"
    },
    {
      "documentLocationTypeId": 85015911617831,
      "documentId": 85015911617823,
      "documentAddressId": 85015911617825,
      "locationTypeCode": "PointOfOrderAcceptance"
    },
    {
      "documentLocationTypeId": 85015911617832,
      "documentId": 85015911617823,
      "documentAddressId": 85015911617824,
      "locationTypeCode": "GoodsPlaceOrServiceRendered"
    },
    {
      "documentLocationTypeId": 85015911617833,
      "documentId": 85015911617823,
      "documentAddressId": 85015911617824,
      "locationTypeCode": "Import"
    }
  ],
  "summary": [
    {
      "country": "DE",
      "region": "DE",
      "jurisType": "Country",
      "jurisCode": "DE",
      "jurisName": "GERMANY",
      "taxAuthorityType": 45,
      "stateAssignedNo": "",
      "taxType": "Input",
      "taxSubType": "I",
      "taxName": "Standard",
      "rateType": "Standard",
      "taxable": 72.46,
      "rate": 0.19,
      "tax": 13.77,
      "taxCalculated": 13.77,
      "nonTaxable": 0,
      "exemption": 0
    },
    {
      "country": "DE",
      "region": "DE",
      "jurisType": "Country",
      "jurisCode": "DE",
      "jurisName": "GERMANY",
      "taxAuthorityType": 45,
      "stateAssignedNo": "",
      "taxType": "Output",
      "taxSubType": "O",
      "taxName": "Standard",
      "rateType": "Standard",
      "taxable": 72.46,
      "rate": 0.19,
      "tax": 13.77,
      "taxCalculated": 13.77,
      "nonTaxable": 0,
      "exemption": 0
    }
  ],
  "parameters": [
    {
      "name": "Transport",
      "value": "None"
    },
    {
      "name": "MiddlemanVatId",
      "value": "PT2345678"
    },
    {
      "name": "IsTriangulation",
      "value": "TRUE"
    }
  ],
  "messages": [
    {
      "summary": "Global Address",
      "details": "\n    Address: EE\n    AddressCode: ORIG2\n    AddressType: \n    BoundaryId: 0\n    CarrierRoute: \n    County: \n    FipsCode: \n    GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\n    PostNet: \n    Reason: \n    ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\n    TaxRegionId: 0\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[0] - TaxDate: 2022-12-22 00:00:00Z",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Global Address",
      "details": "\n    Address: DE\n    AddressCode: DEST3\n    AddressType: \n    BoundaryId: 0\n    CarrierRoute: \n    County: \n    FipsCode: \n    GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\n    PostNet: \n    Reason: \n    ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\n    TaxRegionId: 0\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[1] - TaxDate: 2022-12-22 00:00:00Z",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Global Address",
      "details": "\n    Address: PT\n    AddressCode: POA4\n    AddressType: \n    BoundaryId: 0\n    CarrierRoute: \n    County: \n    FipsCode: \n    GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\n    PostNet: \n    Reason: \n    ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\n    TaxRegionId: 0\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[2] - TaxDate: 2022-12-22 00:00:00Z",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Global Address",
      "details": "\n    Address: PT\n    AddressCode: MMV1\n    AddressType: \n    BoundaryId: 0\n    CarrierRoute: \n    County: \n    FipsCode: \n    GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\n    PostNet: \n    Reason: \n    ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\n    TaxRegionId: 0\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[-1] - TaxDate: 2022-12-22 00:00:00Z",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "AddressLocationType: ShipFrom",
      "details": "\n    Address: ,, \n    Type: \n    City: \n    State: \n    County: \n    Country: EE\n    BoundaryLevel: 2\n    BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n    BoundaryId: 31\n    TaxRegionId: 205081\n    FIPSCode: EE\n    CitySignature: \n    GEOCode: \n    Jurisdictions: \n        CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200081\" JurisdictionCode=\"EE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"ESTONIA\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YADF\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[0]",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "AddressLocationType: ShipTo",
      "details": "\n    Address: ,, \n    Type: \n    City: \n    State: \n    County: \n    Country: DE\n    BoundaryLevel: 2\n    BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n    BoundaryId: 27\n    TaxRegionId: 205079\n    FIPSCode: DE\n    CitySignature: \n    GEOCode: \n    Jurisdictions: \n        CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200079\" JurisdictionCode=\"DE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"GERMANY\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YADD\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[1]",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "AddressLocationType: PointOfOrderOrigin",
      "details": "\n    Address: ,, \n    Type: \n    City: \n    State: \n    County: \n    Country: EE\n    BoundaryLevel: 2\n    BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n    BoundaryId: 31\n    TaxRegionId: 205081\n    FIPSCode: EE\n    CitySignature: \n    GEOCode: \n    Jurisdictions: \n        CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200081\" JurisdictionCode=\"EE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"ESTONIA\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YADF\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[0]",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "AddressLocationType: PointOfOrderAcceptance",
      "details": "\n    Address: ,, \n    Type: \n    City: \n    State: \n    County: \n    Country: PT\n    BoundaryLevel: 2\n    BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n    BoundaryId: 88\n    TaxRegionId: 205104\n    FIPSCode: PT\n    CitySignature: \n    GEOCode: \n    Jurisdictions: \n        CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200104\" JurisdictionCode=\"PT\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"PORTUGAL\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YAED\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[2]",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "AddressLocationType: GoodsPlaceOrServiceRendered",
      "details": "\n    Address: ,, \n    Type: \n    City: \n    State: \n    County: \n    Country: DE\n    BoundaryLevel: 2\n    BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n    BoundaryId: 27\n    TaxRegionId: 205079\n    FIPSCode: DE\n    CitySignature: \n    GEOCode: \n    Jurisdictions: \n        CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200079\" JurisdictionCode=\"DE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"GERMANY\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YADD\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[1]",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "AddressLocationType: Import",
      "details": "\n    Address: ,, \n    Type: \n    City: \n    State: \n    County: \n    Country: DE\n    BoundaryLevel: 2\n    BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n    BoundaryId: 27\n    TaxRegionId: 205079\n    FIPSCode: DE\n    CitySignature: \n    GEOCode: \n    Jurisdictions: \n        CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200079\" JurisdictionCode=\"DE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"GERMANY\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YADD\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[1]",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "TaxTypes",
      "details": "    Line[0]: \n        TaxTypeId : I\n        TaxTypeId : O\n",
      "refersTo": "",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Tax Rules",
      "details": "\nTaxRule[TaxType:I][TaxSubType:I]: Nexus CNT\n    TaxRuleId: 0\n    Cap: 0\n    CompanyId: 7837701\n    Country: DE\n    CustomerUsageType: \n    EffDate: 01/01/1900\n    EndDate: 12/31/9999\n    IsAllJuris: False\n    IsPhysical: True\n    IsSSTP: False\n    JurisCode: DE\n    JurisName: GERMANY\n    JurisTypeId: CNT\n    Options: \n    SERCode: \n    SignatureCode: \n    Sourcing: O\n    State: DE\n    StateAssignedNo: \n    TaxCode: \n    TaxCodeId: 0\n    TaxName: DE VAT\n    NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n    TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n    TaxTypeId: I\n    TaxSubTypeId: I\n    TaxTypeMappingId: 294\n    Threshold: 0\n    Value: 1\n    RateSourceId: None\n    RateTypeId: S\n    RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1142\n    UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n    UnitOfBasisId: 13\n    AttributeOptionsId: \n    AttributeOptions: \n    AttributeApplicabilityId: \n    AttributeApplicability: \n    ReturnsDeductionID: 0\n    ReturnsRateID: 0\n    ReturnsTaxTypeID: 0\n    NonPassThruExpressionId: \n    NonPassThruExpression: \n    CurrencyCode: \n    RequestCurrencyCode: EUR\n    UOMId: 0\n    PreferredProgramId: 0\n\nTaxRule[TaxType:I][TaxSubType:I]: ProductTaxabilityRule CNT\n    TaxRuleId: 1912890\n    Cap: 0.000000\n    CompanyId: 1\n    Country: DE\n    CustomerUsageType: \n    EffDate: 01/01/2015\n    EndDate: 12/31/9999\n    IsAllJuris: False\n    IsPhysical: True\n    IsSSTP: False\n    JurisCode: DE\n    JurisName: GERMANY\n    JurisTypeId: CNT\n    Options: \n    SERCode: \n    SignatureCode: \n    Sourcing: O\n    State: DE\n    StateAssignedNo: \n    TaxCode: P0000000\n    TaxCodeId: 8087\n    TaxName: Tangible Personal Property (TPP)\n    NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n    TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n    TaxTypeId: I\n    TaxSubTypeId: I\n    TaxTypeMappingId: 294\n    Threshold: 0.000000\n    Value: 1.000000\n    RateSourceId: None\n    RateTypeId: S\n    RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1158\n    UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n    UnitOfBasisId: 13\n    AttributeOptionsId: \n    AttributeOptions: \n    AttributeApplicabilityId: \n    AttributeApplicability: \n    ReturnsDeductionID: -1\n    ReturnsRateID: -1\n    ReturnsTaxTypeID: -1\n    NonPassThruExpressionId: \n    NonPassThruExpression: \n    CurrencyCode: USD\n    RequestCurrencyCode: EUR\n    UOMId: 0\n    PreferredProgramId: 0\n\nTaxRule[TaxType:I][TaxSubType:I]: RateRule CNT\n    TaxRuleId: 5096078\n    Cap: 0.000000\n    CompanyId: 1\n    Country: DE\n    CustomerUsageType: \n    EffDate: 01/01/2021\n    EndDate: 12/31/9999\n    IsAllJuris: False\n    IsPhysical: True\n    IsSSTP: False\n    JurisCode: DE\n    JurisName: GERMANY\n    JurisTypeId: CNT\n    Options: \n    SERCode: \n    SignatureCode: \n    Sourcing: O\n    State: DE\n    StateAssignedNo: \n    TaxCode: \n    TaxCodeId: 0\n    TaxName: Standard\n    NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n    TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n    TaxTypeId: I\n    TaxSubTypeId: I\n    TaxTypeMappingId: 294\n    Threshold: 0.000000\n    Value: 0.190000\n    RateSourceId: None\n    RateTypeId: S\n    RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1158\n    UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n    UnitOfBasisId: 13\n    AttributeOptionsId: \n    AttributeOptions: \n    AttributeApplicabilityId: \n    AttributeApplicability: \n    ReturnsDeductionID: -1\n    ReturnsRateID: -1\n    ReturnsTaxTypeID: -1\n    NonPassThruExpressionId: \n    NonPassThruExpression: \n    CurrencyCode: USD\n    RequestCurrencyCode: EUR\n    UOMId: 0\n    PreferredProgramId: 0\n\nTaxRule[TaxType:O][TaxSubType:O]: Nexus CNT\n    TaxRuleId: 0\n    Cap: 0\n    CompanyId: 7837701\n    Country: DE\n    CustomerUsageType: \n    EffDate: 01/01/1900\n    EndDate: 12/31/9999\n    IsAllJuris: False\n    IsPhysical: True\n    IsSSTP: False\n    JurisCode: DE\n    JurisName: GERMANY\n    JurisTypeId: CNT\n    Options: \n    SERCode: \n    SignatureCode: \n    Sourcing: O\n    State: DE\n    StateAssignedNo: \n    TaxCode: \n    TaxCodeId: 0\n    TaxName: DE VAT\n    NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n    TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n    TaxTypeId: O\n    TaxSubTypeId: O\n    TaxTypeMappingId: 295\n    Threshold: 0\n    Value: 1\n    RateSourceId: None\n    RateTypeId: S\n    RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1146\n    UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n    UnitOfBasisId: 13\n    AttributeOptionsId: \n    AttributeOptions: \n    AttributeApplicabilityId: \n    AttributeApplicability: \n    ReturnsDeductionID: 0\n    ReturnsRateID: 0\n    ReturnsTaxTypeID: 0\n    NonPassThruExpressionId: \n    NonPassThruExpression: \n    CurrencyCode: \n    RequestCurrencyCode: EUR\n    UOMId: 0\n    PreferredProgramId: 0\n\nTaxRule[TaxType:O][TaxSubType:O]: ProductTaxabilityRule CNT\n    TaxRuleId: 1912890\n    Cap: 0.000000\n    CompanyId: 1\n    Country: DE\n    CustomerUsageType: \n    EffDate: 01/01/2015\n    EndDate: 12/31/9999\n    IsAllJuris: False\n    IsPhysical: True\n    IsSSTP: False\n    JurisCode: DE\n    JurisName: GERMANY\n    JurisTypeId: CNT\n    Options: \n    SERCode: \n    SignatureCode: \n    Sourcing: O\n    State: DE\n    StateAssignedNo: \n    TaxCode: P0000000\n    TaxCodeId: 8087\n    TaxName: Tangible Personal Property (TPP)\n    NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n    TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n    TaxTypeId: O\n    TaxSubTypeId: O\n    TaxTypeMappingId: 295\n    Threshold: 0.000000\n    Value: 1.000000\n    RateSourceId: None\n    RateTypeId: S\n    RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1158\n    UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n    UnitOfBasisId: 13\n    AttributeOptionsId: \n    AttributeOptions: \n    AttributeApplicabilityId: \n    AttributeApplicability: \n    ReturnsDeductionID: -1\n    ReturnsRateID: -1\n    ReturnsTaxTypeID: -1\n    NonPassThruExpressionId: \n    NonPassThruExpression: \n    CurrencyCode: USD\n    RequestCurrencyCode: EUR\n    UOMId: 0\n    PreferredProgramId: 0\n\nTaxRule[TaxType:O][TaxSubType:O]: RateRule CNT\n    TaxRuleId: 5096078\n    Cap: 0.000000\n    CompanyId: 1\n    Country: DE\n    CustomerUsageType: \n    EffDate: 01/01/2021\n    EndDate: 12/31/9999\n    IsAllJuris: False\n    IsPhysical: True\n    IsSSTP: False\n    JurisCode: DE\n    JurisName: GERMANY\n    JurisTypeId: CNT\n    Options: \n    SERCode: \n    SignatureCode: \n    Sourcing: O\n    State: DE\n    StateAssignedNo: \n    TaxCode: \n    TaxCodeId: 0\n    TaxName: Standard\n    NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n    TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n    TaxTypeId: O\n    TaxSubTypeId: O\n    TaxTypeMappingId: 295\n    Threshold: 0.000000\n    Value: 0.190000\n    RateSourceId: None\n    RateTypeId: S\n    RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1158\n    UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n    UnitOfBasisId: 13\n    AttributeOptionsId: \n    AttributeOptions: \n    AttributeApplicabilityId: \n    AttributeApplicability: \n    ReturnsDeductionID: -1\n    ReturnsRateID: -1\n    ReturnsTaxTypeID: -1\n    NonPassThruExpressionId: \n    NonPassThruExpression: \n    CurrencyCode: USD\n    RequestCurrencyCode: EUR\n    UOMId: 0\n    PreferredProgramId: 0\n",
      "refersTo": "Lines[\"1\"]",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Parameters",
      "details": "    Line[1]= 1\n        Parameter[1]= \n        Name= ExemptionCitationCodes\n        Value= \n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[2]= \n        Name= LiabilityCitationCodes\n        Value= Article197\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[3]= \n        Name= IsInterCountry\n        Value= False\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[4]= \n        Name= IsIntraEUTransaction\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[5]= \n        Name= IsIndiaGSTTransaction\n        Value= False\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[6]= \n        Name= IsSst\n        Value= False\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[7]= \n        Name= PlaceOfSupplyState\n        Value= \n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[8]= \n        Name= PlaceOfSupplyCountry\n        Value= DE\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[9]= \n        Name= IsEUSellerEstablishmentCountryMutualAssist\n        Value= False\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[10]= \n        Name= SellerRegisteredThroughFiscalRepCountries\n        Value= \n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[11]= \n        Name= BuyerRegisteredThroughFiscalRepCountries\n        Value= \n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[12]= \n        Name= IsSellerNotOptedOrBelowDistanceThreshold\n        Value= False\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[13]= \n        Name= GoodsPlaceOrServiceRenderedCountryGroup\n        Value= EU\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[14]= \n        Name= IsNZGoodsConsignmentValueBelow1000NZD\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[15]= \n        Name= IsAUGoodsConsignmentValueBelow1000AUD\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[16]= \n        Name= IsNOGoodsConsignmentValueBelow3000NOK\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[17]= \n        Name= IsSGGoodsConsignmentValueBelow400SGD\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[18]= \n        Name= IsEUGoodsConsignmentValueBelow150EUR\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[19]= \n        Name= IsUKGoodsConsignmentValueBelow135GBP\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[20]= \n        Name= IsCustomerRegisteredThroughFiscalRep\n        Value= false\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\n        Parameter[21]= \n        Name= GoodsPlaceOrServiceRenderedCountry\n        Value= DE\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[22]= \n        Name= IsEUDistanceSalesThresholdExceeded\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[23]= \n        Name= HasPermanentEstablishmentInDest\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[24]= \n        Name= IsSupplierNonTaxableLegalPerson\n        Value= false\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\n        Parameter[25]= \n        Name= IsCountryOfManufacturePunitive\n        Value= False\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[26]= \n        Name= IsSpecialArrangementByCarrier\n        Value= False\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\n        Parameter[27]= \n        Name= SellerEstablishmentCountries\n        Value= PT\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[28]= \n        Name= HasBusinessIdentificationNo\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[29]= \n        Name= ImportVatDefermentCountries\n        Value= \n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[30]= \n        Name= BuyerEstablishmentCountries\n        Value= GB,EE,DE\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[31]= \n        Name= CompanyLocationAddressType\n        Value= Location\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[32]= \n        Name= MiddlemanVatIdCountryGroup\n        Value= EU\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[33]= \n        Name= IndiaGSTEnabledForAccount\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[34]= \n        Name= IsSourcingSectionApplied\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[35]= \n        Name= IsAssemblyOrInstallation\n        Value= False\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\n        Parameter[36]= \n        Name= IsSellerImporterOfRecord\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[37]= \n        Name= DestCountryNexusTypeId\n        Value= 1\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[38]= \n        Name= RemoteSellerStatesList\n        Value= \n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[39]= \n        Name= HasAvaTaxGlobalService\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\n        Parameter[40]= \n        Name= MiddlemanVatIdCountry\n        Value= PT\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[41]= \n        Name= LC_SystemCustomsValue\n        Value= CIF\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[42]= \n        Name= DestStateNexusTypeId\n        Value= 1\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[43]= \n        Name= IsImportVatDeferment\n        Value= false\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Nexus\n        Parameter[44]= \n        Name= SellerVatIdCountries\n        Value= PT\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[45]= \n        Name= ShipFromCountryGroup\n        Value= EU\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[46]= \n        Name= HasSameCountryGroup\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[47]= \n        Name= BuyerVatIdCountries\n        Value= EE,FR,DE,NL\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[48]= \n        Name= ImportCountryGroup\n        Value= EU\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[49]= \n        Name= ShipToCountryGroup\n        Value= EU\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[50]= \n        Name= DestinationCountry\n        Value= DE\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[51]= \n        Name= IsGoodsSecondHand\n        Value= false\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\n        Parameter[52]= \n        Name= POSCitationCodes\n        Value= Article31\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[53]= \n        Name= DestCountryGroup\n        Value= EU\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[54]= \n        Name= OrigCountryGroup\n        Value= EU\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[55]= \n        Name= DestinationState\n        Value= \n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[56]= \n        Name= SupplyofService\n        Value= Generic\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\n        Parameter[57]= \n        Name= ProductCodeType\n        Value= P\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[58]= \n        Name= ShipFromCountry\n        Value= EE\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[59]= \n        Name= IsTriangulation\n        Value= TRUE\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\n        Parameter[60]= \n        Name= HasSameCountry\n        Value= False\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[61]= \n        Name= CompanyCountry\n        Value= GB\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[62]= \n        Name= DocumentAmount\n        Value= 100\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[63]= \n        Name= MiddlemanVatId\n        Value= PT2345678\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\n        Parameter[64]= \n        Name= HasSameRegion\n        Value= False\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[65]= \n        Name= IsMarketplace\n        Value= False\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\n        Parameter[66]= \n        Name= ImportCountry\n        Value= DE\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[67]= \n        Name= IsSelfBilling\n        Value= false\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\n        Parameter[68]= \n        Name= ShipToCountry\n        Value= DE\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[69]= \n        Name= OriginCountry\n        Value= PT\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[70]= \n        Name= TaxableAmount\n        Value= 100\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[71]= \n        Name= HasDestNexus\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[72]= \n        Name= SellerVatIds\n        Value= PT1234567\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[73]= \n        Name= HasExemptNo\n        Value= False\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[74]= \n        Name= BuyerVatIds\n        Value= EE1234567, FR83404833048, DE123456789, NL999999999B01\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[75]= \n        Name= OriginState\n        Value= \n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[76]= \n        Name= Applicable\n        Value= True\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[77]= \n        Name= IsPhysical\n        Value= true\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[78]= \n        Name= LineAmount\n        Value= 100\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[79]= \n        Name= TaxSystem\n        Value= VAT\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[80]= \n        Name= IOSSRegNo\n        Value= IM8001234560\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\n        Parameter[81]= \n        Name= Transport\n        Value= None\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\n        Parameter[82]= \n        Name= TaxCode\n        Value= P0000000\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[83]= \n        Name= DocType\n        Value= Purchase\n        UOMId= 0\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n        Parameter[84]= \n        Name= Qty\n        Value= 1\n        UOMId= 332\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n",
      "refersTo": "",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Document Details",
      "details": "Document\n    CompanyId: 7837701\n    CurrencyCode: EUR\n    CustomerVendorCode: C001\n    CustomerUsageType: \n    DocumentCode: p2_16_420\n    DocumentDate: 12/22/2022\n    DocumentId: 85015911617823\n    DocumentLineCount: 1\n    DocumentStatusId: 1\n    DocumentTypeId: 9\n    ExemptNo: \n    Business Identification No: PT1234567\n    IsReconciled: False\n    LocationCode: \n    ModifiedDate: 12/22/2022 19:14:32\n    ModifiedUserId: 6507595\n    PaymentDate: 01/01/1900\n    PurchaseOrderNo: \n    ReferenceCode: \n    SalespersonCode: \n    TaxDate: 12/22/2022\n    TaxOverrideTypeId: 0\n    TaxOverrideAmount: 0\n    TaxOverrideReason: \n    TotalAmount: 72.46\n    TotalTax: 0.0000\n    TotalTaxCalculated: 0.0000\n    ExchangeRate: 1.0\n    ExchangeRateCurrencyCode: EUR\n    ExchangeRateEffDate: 12/22/2022 00:00:00\n    DeliveryTerms: \n    VATNumberType \n    DocumentAddress[0]: \n        Line1: \n        City: \n        Region: \n        County: \n        Country: DE\n        BoundaryId: 27\n        BoundaryLevelId: 2\n        BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n        CitySignature: \n        DocumentAddressId: 85015911617824\n        GeocodeTypeId: NotGeoCoded\n        JurisCode: DE\n        PostalCode: \n        TaxRegionId: 205079\n        ValidateStatusId: Not Validated.\n        AddressLine1: \n        AddressLine2: \n        AddressLine3: \n    DocumentAddress[1]: \n        Line1: \n        City: \n        Region: \n        County: \n        Country: PT\n        BoundaryId: 88\n        BoundaryLevelId: 2\n        BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n        CitySignature: \n        DocumentAddressId: 85015911617825\n        GeocodeTypeId: NotGeoCoded\n        JurisCode: PT\n        PostalCode: \n        TaxRegionId: 205104\n        ValidateStatusId: Not Validated.\n        AddressLine1: \n        AddressLine2: \n        AddressLine3: \n    DocumentAddress[2]: \n        Line1: \n        City: \n        Region: \n        County: \n        Country: EE\n        BoundaryId: 31\n        BoundaryLevelId: 2\n        BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n        CitySignature: \n        DocumentAddressId: 85015911617826\n        GeocodeTypeId: NotGeoCoded\n        JurisCode: EE\n        PostalCode: \n        TaxRegionId: 205081\n        ValidateStatusId: Not Validated.\n        AddressLine1: \n        AddressLine2: \n        AddressLine3: \n    Line[0]: \n        AccountingMethodId: 0 (Accrual)\n        BoundaryLevelId: 2\n        BoundaryOverrideId: 0\n        CustomerUsageType: \n        Description: Triangulation - Invoice 2 Purchase (customer)\n        DestinationAddressId: 85015911617824\n        DiscountAmount: 0\n        DiscountTypeId: 0\n        DocumentLineId: 85015911617838\n        ExemptAmount: 0\n        ExemptCertId: 0\n        ExemptNo: \n        Business Identification No: PT1234567\n        InState: True\n        IsPhysical: True\n        IsSstp: False\n        ItemCode: P001\n        LineAmount: 72.4600\n        LineNo: 1\n        OriginAddressId: 85015911617824\n        Quantity: 1\n        Ref1: \n        Ref2: \n        RevAccount: \n        Sourcing: O\n        IsItemTaxable: True\n        ReportingDate: 12/22/2022\n        Tax: 0.0000\n        TaxableAmount: 72.46\n        TaxCalculated: 0.0000\n        TaxDate: 12/22/2022\n        TaxCode: P0000000\n        TaxCodeId: 8087 (P0000000)\n        TaxOverrideTypeId: 0\n        TaxOverrideAmount: 0\n        TaxOverrideReason: \n        VATCode: DEPT190C\n        VATNumberType: No registration\n        HSCodeUsed: \n        HSCode: \n        HSCodeId: 0\n        CIF: 0.0\n        DeemedSupplier: \n        Category: \n        Summary: \n        Detail[0]: DE CNT DE\n            DocumentLineDetailId: 85015911617880\n            AddressId: 85015911617824\n            AVTUserBIN : DE123456789\n            Country: DE\n            ExemptAmount: 0.0000\n            ExemptUnits: 0.0000\n            ExemptReasonId: 4 (NoExempt)\n            InState: True\n            JurisCode: DE\n            JurisdictionId: 200079\n            JurisName: GERMANY\n            JurisTypeId: CNT\n            NonTaxableAmount: 0.0000\n            NonTaxableUnits: 0.0000\n            NonTaxableRuleId: 0\n            NonTaxableTypeId: 0\n            Options: \n            Rate: 0.190000\n            RateRuleId: 5096078\n            RateSourceId: None\n            Region: DE\n            SERCode: \n            Sourcing: O\n            StateCode: DE\n            StateAssignedNo: \n            TaxAuthorityId: 0\n            Tax: 13.7700\n            TaxableAmount: 72.4600\n            TaxableUnits: 72.4600\n            UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n            UnitOfBasisId: 13\n            TaxCalculated: 13.7700\n            TaxName: Standard\n            TaxOverride: 0.0000\n            TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n            TaxTypeId: I\n            TaxSubTypeId: I\n            RateTypeId: S\n            IsFee: False\n            TaxTypeMappingId: 294\n            RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1158\n            TaxRegionId: 205079\n           *Cap: 0\n           *Threshold: 0\n            TaxAuthorityTypeId: 45\n            TaxAuthorityId: 0\n            TaxAuthorityName: 0\n            ReportLevel: 0\n            IsNonPassThru: False\n            ReportingTaxableUnits: 72.46\n            ReportingNonTaxableUnits: 0\n            ReportingExemptUnits: 0\n            ReportingTax: 13.77\n            ReportingTaxCalculated: 13.77\n            AVTUserBIN : DE123456789\n        Detail[1]: DE CNT DE\n            DocumentLineDetailId: 85015911617881\n            AddressId: 85015911617824\n            AVTUserBIN : DE123456789\n            Country: DE\n            ExemptAmount: 0.0000\n            ExemptUnits: 0.0000\n            ExemptReasonId: 4 (NoExempt)\n            InState: True\n            JurisCode: DE\n            JurisdictionId: 200079\n            JurisName: GERMANY\n            JurisTypeId: CNT\n            NonTaxableAmount: 0.0000\n            NonTaxableUnits: 0.0000\n            NonTaxableRuleId: 0\n            NonTaxableTypeId: 0\n            Options: \n            Rate: 0.190000\n            RateRuleId: 5096078\n            RateSourceId: None\n            Region: DE\n            SERCode: \n            Sourcing: O\n            StateCode: DE\n            StateAssignedNo: \n            TaxAuthorityId: 0\n            Tax: 13.7700\n            TaxableAmount: 72.4600\n            TaxableUnits: 72.4600\n            UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n            UnitOfBasisId: 13\n            TaxCalculated: 13.7700\n            TaxName: Standard\n            TaxOverride: 0.0000\n            TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n            TaxTypeId: O\n            TaxSubTypeId: O\n            RateTypeId: S\n            IsFee: False\n            TaxTypeMappingId: 295\n            RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1158\n            TaxRegionId: 205079\n           *Cap: 0\n           *Threshold: 0\n            TaxAuthorityTypeId: 45\n            TaxAuthorityId: 0\n            TaxAuthorityName: 0\n            ReportLevel: 0\n            IsNonPassThru: False\n            ReportingTaxableUnits: 72.46\n            ReportingNonTaxableUnits: 0\n            ReportingExemptUnits: 0\n            ReportingTax: 13.77\n            ReportingTaxCalculated: 13.77\n            AVTUserBIN : DE123456789\n    DocumentParameterBag[0]: \n        Name: Transport\n        Value: None\n        UOMId: 0\n    DocumentParameterBag[0]: \n        Name: MiddlemanVatId\n        Value: PT2345678\n        UOMId: 0\n    DocumentParameterBag[0]: \n        Name: IsTriangulation\n        Value: TRUE\n        UOMId: 0\n    DocumentParameterBag[0]: \n        Name: Transport\n        Value: None\n        UOMId: 0\n    DocumentParameterBag[0]: \n        Name: MiddlemanVatId\n        Value: PT2345678\n        UOMId: 0\n    DocumentParameterBag[0]: \n        Name: IsTriangulation\n        Value: TRUE\n        UOMId: 0\n    DocumentParameterBag[0]: \n        Name: Transport\n        Value: None\n        UOMId: 0\n    DocumentParameterBag[1]: \n        Name: MiddlemanVatId\n        Value: PT2345678\n        UOMId: 0\n    DocumentParameterBag[2]: \n        Name: IsTriangulation\n        Value: TRUE\n        UOMId: 0\n",
      "refersTo": "",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, XML format",
      "details": "<?xml version=\"1.0\" encoding=\"utf-16\"?><ArrayOfSourcingRuleApplied xmlns:xsi=\"http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance\" xmlns:xsd=\"http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema\"><SourcingRuleApplied><LineNo>1</LineNo><SourcingRuleId_Sourcing>0</SourcingRuleId_Sourcing><SourcingRuleId_RateType>0</SourcingRuleId_RateType><RateType>S</RateType><SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId>0</SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId><JurisTypesApplicableId>31</JurisTypesApplicableId></SourcingRuleApplied></ArrayOfSourcingRuleApplied>",
      "refersTo": "",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, JSON format",
      "details": "[{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SourcingRuleId_Sourcing\":0,\"Sourcing\":null,\"SourcingRuleId_RateType\":0,\"RateType\":\"S\",\"SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId\":0,\"JurisTypesApplicableId\":31}]",
      "refersTo": "",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Sections applied for the transaction, JSON format",
      "details": "[{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SectionId\":21000515,\"Type\":\"Sourcing\",\"Output\":\"GoodsPlaceOrServiceRendered\",\"CitationCodes\":\"Article31\",\"Exclude\":false},{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SectionId\":1000216,\"Type\":\"TaxType\",\"TaxTypeId\":\"O\",\"TaxSubTypeId\":\"O\",\"CitationCodes\":\"Article197\",\"Exclude\":false}]",
      "refersTo": "",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Invoice  Messages for the transaction",
      "details": "{\"InvoiceMessageMasterList\":[{\"MessageCode\":0,\"Message\":\"No applicable messaging for this line.\",\"CitationCode\":\"\"},{\"MessageCode\":1,\"Message\":\"Reverse charge (Article 197 - Directive 2006/112 EC)\",\"CitationCode\":\"Article197\"}],\"InvoiceMessageList\":[{\"TaxLineNo\":\"1\",\"MessageCode\":1}]}",
      "refersTo": "",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
    }
  ],
  "invoiceMessages": [
    {
      "content": "Reverse charge (Article 197 - Directive 2006/112 EC)",
      "lineNumbers": [
        "1"
      ]
    }
  ]
}
