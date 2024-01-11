Triangulation - end customer purchase
This example shows how to create a triangulation transaction with the end customer making the purchase.
Returned invoice messages
- Reverse charge (Article 197 - Directive 2006/112 EC)
Assumptions
In this triangulation example:
- The document
typeis a Purchase invoice.
- The seller is responsible for the transport of goods.
- The
shipFromcountry is Estonia.
- The
shipTocountry is Germany.
- The middleman VAT ID is from Portugal.
Example request
{
"lines": [
{
"number": "1",
"discounted": false,
"amount": 100,
"quantity": 1,
"itemCode": "P001",
"description": "Triangulation - Invoice 2 Purchase (customer)",
"taxCode": "P0000000",
"taxIncluded": true
}
],
"companyCode": "USECASESLTD",
"date": "2022-12-22",
"type": "PurchaseInvoice",
"code": "p2_16_420",
"description": "Triangulation - Invoice 2 Purchase (customer)",
"customerCode": "C001",
"customerSupplierName": "Borer, Swift and Tillman",
"businessIdentificationNo": "PT1234567",
"commit": false,
"isSellerImporterOfRecord": true,
"currencyCode": "EUR",
"addresses": {
"shipFrom": {
"line1": "",
"city": "",
"region": "",
"country": "EE",
"postalCode": ""
},
"shipTo": {
"line1": "",
"city": "",
"region": "",
"country": "DE",
"postalCode": ""
},
"pointOfOrderAcceptance": {
"line1": "",
"city": "",
"region": "",
"country": "PT",
"postalCode": ""
},
"pointOfOrderOrigin": {
"line1": "",
"city": "",
"region": "",
"country": "EE",
"postalCode": ""
},
"goodsPlaceOrServiceRendered": {
"line1": "",
"city": "",
"region": "",
"country": "DE",
"postalCode": ""
},
"import": {
"line1": "",
"city": "",
"region": "",
"country": "DE",
"postalCode": ""
}
},
"parameters": [
{
"name": "Transport",
"value": "None"
},
{
"name": "MiddlemanVatId",
"value": "PT2345678"
},
{
"name": "IsTriangulation",
"value": "TRUE"
}
],
"debugLevel": "Diagnostic"
}
Example response
{
"id": 85015911617823,
"code": "p2_16_420",
"companyId": 7837701,
"date": "2022-12-22",
"status": "Saved",
"type": "ReverseChargeInvoice",
"batchCode": "",
"currencyCode": "EUR",
"exchangeRateCurrencyCode": "EUR",
"customerUsageType": "",
"entityUseCode": "",
"customerVendorCode": "C001",
"customerCode": "C001",
"customerSupplierName": "Borer, Swift and Tillman",
"exemptNo": "",
"reconciled": false,
"locationCode": "",
"reportingLocationCode": "",
"purchaseOrderNo": "",
"referenceCode": "",
"salespersonCode": "",
"taxOverrideType": "None",
"taxOverrideAmount": 0,
"taxOverrideReason": "",
"totalAmount": 72.46,
"totalExempt": 0,
"totalDiscount": 0,
"totalTax": 0,
"totalTaxable": 72.46,
"totalTaxCalculated": 0,
"adjustmentReason": "NotAdjusted",
"adjustmentDescription": "",
"locked": false,
"region": "",
"country": "DE",
"version": 1,
"softwareVersion": "22.12.0.0",
"originAddressId": 85015911617825,
"destinationAddressId": 85015911617824,
"exchangeRateEffectiveDate": "2022-12-22",
"exchangeRate": 1,
"isSellerImporterOfRecord": true,
"description": "",
"email": "",
"businessIdentificationNo": "PT1234567",
"modifiedDate": "2022-12-22T19:14:32.33564Z",
"modifiedUserId": 6507595,
"taxDate": "2022-12-22",
"lines": [
{
"id": 85015911617838,
"transactionId": 85015911617823,
"lineNumber": "1",
"boundaryOverrideId": 0,
"customerUsageType": "",
"entityUseCode": "",
"description": "Triangulation - Invoice 2 Purchase (customer)",
"destinationAddressId": 85015911617824,
"originAddressId": 85015911617824,
"discountAmount": 0,
"discountTypeId": 0,
"exemptAmount": 0,
"exemptCertId": 0,
"exemptNo": "",
"isItemTaxable": true,
"isSSTP": false,
"itemCode": "P001",
"lineAmount": 72.46,
"quantity": 1,
"ref1": "",
"ref2": "",
"reportingDate": "2022-12-22",
"revAccount": "",
"sourcing": "Origin",
"tax": 0,
"taxableAmount": 72.46,
"taxCalculated": 0,
"taxCode": "P0000000",
"taxCodeId": 8087,
"taxDate": "2022-12-22",
"taxEngine": "",
"taxOverrideType": "None",
"businessIdentificationNo": "PT1234567",
"taxOverrideAmount": 0,
"taxOverrideReason": "",
"taxIncluded": true,
"details": [
{
"id": 85015911617880,
"transactionLineId": 85015911617838,
"transactionId": 85015911617823,
"addressId": 85015911617824,
"country": "DE",
"region": "DE",
"countyFIPS": "",
"stateFIPS": "",
"exemptAmount": 0,
"exemptReasonId": 4,
"inState": true,
"jurisCode": "DE",
"jurisName": "GERMANY",
"jurisdictionId": 200079,
"signatureCode": "",
"stateAssignedNo": "",
"jurisType": "CNT",
"jurisdictionType": "Country",
"nonTaxableAmount": 0,
"nonTaxableRuleId": 0,
"nonTaxableType": "RateRule",
"rate": 0.19,
"rateRuleId": 5096078,
"rateSourceId": 0,
"serCode": "",
"sourcing": "Origin",
"tax": 13.77,
"taxableAmount": 72.46,
"taxType": "Input",
"taxSubTypeId": "I",
"taxTypeGroupId": "InputAndOutput",
"taxName": "Standard",
"taxAuthorityTypeId": 45,
"taxRegionId": 205079,
"taxCalculated": 13.77,
"taxOverride": 0,
"rateType": "Standard",
"rateTypeCode": "S",
"taxableUnits": 72.46,
"nonTaxableUnits": 0,
"exemptUnits": 0,
"unitOfBasis": "PerCurrencyUnit",
"isNonPassThru": false,
"isFee": false,
"reportingTaxableUnits": 72.46,
"reportingNonTaxableUnits": 0,
"reportingExemptUnits": 0,
"reportingTax": 13.77,
"reportingTaxCalculated": 13.77,
"avtUserBIN": "DE123456789",
"liabilityType": "Seller"
},
{
"id": 85015911617881,
"transactionLineId": 85015911617838,
"transactionId": 85015911617823,
"addressId": 85015911617824,
"country": "DE",
"region": "DE",
"countyFIPS": "",
"stateFIPS": "",
"exemptAmount": 0,
"exemptReasonId": 4,
"inState": true,
"jurisCode": "DE",
"jurisName": "GERMANY",
"jurisdictionId": 200079,
"signatureCode": "",
"stateAssignedNo": "",
"jurisType": "CNT",
"jurisdictionType": "Country",
"nonTaxableAmount": 0,
"nonTaxableRuleId": 0,
"nonTaxableType": "RateRule",
"rate": 0.19,
"rateRuleId": 5096078,
"rateSourceId": 0,
"serCode": "",
"sourcing": "Origin",
"tax": 13.77,
"taxableAmount": 72.46,
"taxType": "Output",
"taxSubTypeId": "O",
"taxTypeGroupId": "InputAndOutput",
"taxName": "Standard",
"taxAuthorityTypeId": 45,
"taxRegionId": 205079,
"taxCalculated": 13.77,
"taxOverride": 0,
"rateType": "Standard",
"rateTypeCode": "S",
"taxableUnits": 72.46,
"nonTaxableUnits": 0,
"exemptUnits": 0,
"unitOfBasis": "PerCurrencyUnit",
"isNonPassThru": false,
"isFee": false,
"reportingTaxableUnits": 72.46,
"reportingNonTaxableUnits": 0,
"reportingExemptUnits": 0,
"reportingTax": 13.77,
"reportingTaxCalculated": 13.77,
"avtUserBIN": "DE123456789",
"liabilityType": "Seller"
}
],
"nonPassthroughDetails": [],
"lineLocationTypes": [
{
"documentLineLocationTypeId": 85015911617840,
"documentLineId": 85015911617838,
"documentAddressId": 85015911617826,
"locationTypeCode": "ShipFrom"
},
{
"documentLineLocationTypeId": 85015911617841,
"documentLineId": 85015911617838,
"documentAddressId": 85015911617824,
"locationTypeCode": "ShipTo"
},
{
"documentLineLocationTypeId": 85015911617842,
"documentLineId": 85015911617838,
"documentAddressId": 85015911617826,
"locationTypeCode": "PointOfOrderOrigin"
},
{
"documentLineLocationTypeId": 85015911617843,
"documentLineId": 85015911617838,
"documentAddressId": 85015911617825,
"locationTypeCode": "PointOfOrderAcceptance"
},
{
"documentLineLocationTypeId": 85015911617844,
"documentLineId": 85015911617838,
"documentAddressId": 85015911617824,
"locationTypeCode": "GoodsPlaceOrServiceRendered"
},
{
"documentLineLocationTypeId": 85015911617845,
"documentLineId": 85015911617838,
"documentAddressId": 85015911617824,
"locationTypeCode": "Import"
}
],
"parameters": [
{
"name": "Transport",
"value": "None"
},
{
"name": "IOSSRegNo",
"value": "IM8001234560"
},
{
"name": "IsMarketplace",
"value": "False"
},
{
"name": "IsTriangulation",
"value": "TRUE"
},
{
"name": "SupplyofService",
"value": "Generic"
},
{
"name": "IsGoodsSecondHand",
"value": "false"
}
],
"hsCode": "",
"costInsuranceFreight": 0,
"vatCode": "DEPT190C",
"vatNumberTypeId": 0
}
],
"addresses": [
{
"id": 85015911617824,
"transactionId": 85015911617823,
"boundaryLevel": "Zip5",
"line1": "",
"line2": "",
"line3": "",
"city": "",
"region": "",
"postalCode": "",
"country": "DE",
"taxRegionId": 205079
},
{
"id": 85015911617825,
"transactionId": 85015911617823,
"boundaryLevel": "Zip5",
"line1": "",
"line2": "",
"line3": "",
"city": "",
"region": "",
"postalCode": "",
"country": "PT",
"taxRegionId": 205104
},
{
"id": 85015911617826,
"transactionId": 85015911617823,
"boundaryLevel": "Zip5",
"line1": "",
"line2": "",
"line3": "",
"city": "",
"region": "",
"postalCode": "",
"country": "EE",
"taxRegionId": 205081
}
],
"locationTypes": [
{
"documentLocationTypeId": 85015911617828,
"documentId": 85015911617823,
"documentAddressId": 85015911617826,
"locationTypeCode": "ShipFrom"
},
{
"documentLocationTypeId": 85015911617829,
"documentId": 85015911617823,
"documentAddressId": 85015911617824,
"locationTypeCode": "ShipTo"
},
{
"documentLocationTypeId": 85015911617830,
"documentId": 85015911617823,
"documentAddressId": 85015911617826,
"locationTypeCode": "PointOfOrderOrigin"
},
{
"documentLocationTypeId": 85015911617831,
"documentId": 85015911617823,
"documentAddressId": 85015911617825,
"locationTypeCode": "PointOfOrderAcceptance"
},
{
"documentLocationTypeId": 85015911617832,
"documentId": 85015911617823,
"documentAddressId": 85015911617824,
"locationTypeCode": "GoodsPlaceOrServiceRendered"
},
{
"documentLocationTypeId": 85015911617833,
"documentId": 85015911617823,
"documentAddressId": 85015911617824,
"locationTypeCode": "Import"
}
],
"summary": [
{
"country": "DE",
"region": "DE",
"jurisType": "Country",
"jurisCode": "DE",
"jurisName": "GERMANY",
"taxAuthorityType": 45,
"stateAssignedNo": "",
"taxType": "Input",
"taxSubType": "I",
"taxName": "Standard",
"rateType": "Standard",
"taxable": 72.46,
"rate": 0.19,
"tax": 13.77,
"taxCalculated": 13.77,
"nonTaxable": 0,
"exemption": 0
},
{
"country": "DE",
"region": "DE",
"jurisType": "Country",
"jurisCode": "DE",
"jurisName": "GERMANY",
"taxAuthorityType": 45,
"stateAssignedNo": "",
"taxType": "Output",
"taxSubType": "O",
"taxName": "Standard",
"rateType": "Standard",
"taxable": 72.46,
"rate": 0.19,
"tax": 13.77,
"taxCalculated": 13.77,
"nonTaxable": 0,
"exemption": 0
}
],
"parameters": [
{
"name": "Transport",
"value": "None"
},
{
"name": "MiddlemanVatId",
"value": "PT2345678"
},
{
"name": "IsTriangulation",
"value": "TRUE"
}
],
"messages": [
{
"summary": "Global Address",
"details": "\n Address: EE\n AddressCode: ORIG2\n AddressType: \n BoundaryId: 0\n CarrierRoute: \n County: \n FipsCode: \n GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\n PostNet: \n Reason: \n ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\n TaxRegionId: 0\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[0] - TaxDate: 2022-12-22 00:00:00Z",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "Global Address",
"details": "\n Address: DE\n AddressCode: DEST3\n AddressType: \n BoundaryId: 0\n CarrierRoute: \n County: \n FipsCode: \n GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\n PostNet: \n Reason: \n ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\n TaxRegionId: 0\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[1] - TaxDate: 2022-12-22 00:00:00Z",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "Global Address",
"details": "\n Address: PT\n AddressCode: POA4\n AddressType: \n BoundaryId: 0\n CarrierRoute: \n County: \n FipsCode: \n GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\n PostNet: \n Reason: \n ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\n TaxRegionId: 0\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[2] - TaxDate: 2022-12-22 00:00:00Z",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "Global Address",
"details": "\n Address: PT\n AddressCode: MMV1\n AddressType: \n BoundaryId: 0\n CarrierRoute: \n County: \n FipsCode: \n GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\n PostNet: \n Reason: \n ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\n TaxRegionId: 0\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[-1] - TaxDate: 2022-12-22 00:00:00Z",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "AddressLocationType: ShipFrom",
"details": "\n Address: ,, \n Type: \n City: \n State: \n County: \n Country: EE\n BoundaryLevel: 2\n BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n BoundaryId: 31\n TaxRegionId: 205081\n FIPSCode: EE\n CitySignature: \n GEOCode: \n Jurisdictions: \n CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200081\" JurisdictionCode=\"EE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"ESTONIA\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YADF\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[0]",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "AddressLocationType: ShipTo",
"details": "\n Address: ,, \n Type: \n City: \n State: \n County: \n Country: DE\n BoundaryLevel: 2\n BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n BoundaryId: 27\n TaxRegionId: 205079\n FIPSCode: DE\n CitySignature: \n GEOCode: \n Jurisdictions: \n CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200079\" JurisdictionCode=\"DE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"GERMANY\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YADD\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[1]",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "AddressLocationType: PointOfOrderOrigin",
"details": "\n Address: ,, \n Type: \n City: \n State: \n County: \n Country: EE\n BoundaryLevel: 2\n BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n BoundaryId: 31\n TaxRegionId: 205081\n FIPSCode: EE\n CitySignature: \n GEOCode: \n Jurisdictions: \n CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200081\" JurisdictionCode=\"EE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"ESTONIA\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YADF\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[0]",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "AddressLocationType: PointOfOrderAcceptance",
"details": "\n Address: ,, \n Type: \n City: \n State: \n County: \n Country: PT\n BoundaryLevel: 2\n BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n BoundaryId: 88\n TaxRegionId: 205104\n FIPSCode: PT\n CitySignature: \n GEOCode: \n Jurisdictions: \n CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200104\" JurisdictionCode=\"PT\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"PORTUGAL\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YAED\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[2]",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "AddressLocationType: GoodsPlaceOrServiceRendered",
"details": "\n Address: ,, \n Type: \n City: \n State: \n County: \n Country: DE\n BoundaryLevel: 2\n BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n BoundaryId: 27\n TaxRegionId: 205079\n FIPSCode: DE\n CitySignature: \n GEOCode: \n Jurisdictions: \n CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200079\" JurisdictionCode=\"DE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"GERMANY\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YADD\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[1]",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "AddressLocationType: Import",
"details": "\n Address: ,, \n Type: \n City: \n State: \n County: \n Country: DE\n BoundaryLevel: 2\n BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n BoundaryId: 27\n TaxRegionId: 205079\n FIPSCode: DE\n CitySignature: \n GEOCode: \n Jurisdictions: \n CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200079\" JurisdictionCode=\"DE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"GERMANY\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YADD\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[1]",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "TaxTypes",
"details": " Line[0]: \n TaxTypeId : I\n TaxTypeId : O\n",
"refersTo": "",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "Tax Rules",
"details": "\nTaxRule[TaxType:I][TaxSubType:I]: Nexus CNT\n TaxRuleId: 0\n Cap: 0\n CompanyId: 7837701\n Country: DE\n CustomerUsageType: \n EffDate: 01/01/1900\n EndDate: 12/31/9999\n IsAllJuris: False\n IsPhysical: True\n IsSSTP: False\n JurisCode: DE\n JurisName: GERMANY\n JurisTypeId: CNT\n Options: \n SERCode: \n SignatureCode: \n Sourcing: O\n State: DE\n StateAssignedNo: \n TaxCode: \n TaxCodeId: 0\n TaxName: DE VAT\n NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n TaxTypeId: I\n TaxSubTypeId: I\n TaxTypeMappingId: 294\n Threshold: 0\n Value: 1\n RateSourceId: None\n RateTypeId: S\n RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1142\n UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n UnitOfBasisId: 13\n AttributeOptionsId: \n AttributeOptions: \n AttributeApplicabilityId: \n AttributeApplicability: \n ReturnsDeductionID: 0\n ReturnsRateID: 0\n ReturnsTaxTypeID: 0\n NonPassThruExpressionId: \n NonPassThruExpression: \n CurrencyCode: \n RequestCurrencyCode: EUR\n UOMId: 0\n PreferredProgramId: 0\n\nTaxRule[TaxType:I][TaxSubType:I]: ProductTaxabilityRule CNT\n TaxRuleId: 1912890\n Cap: 0.000000\n CompanyId: 1\n Country: DE\n CustomerUsageType: \n EffDate: 01/01/2015\n EndDate: 12/31/9999\n IsAllJuris: False\n IsPhysical: True\n IsSSTP: False\n JurisCode: DE\n JurisName: GERMANY\n JurisTypeId: CNT\n Options: \n SERCode: \n SignatureCode: \n Sourcing: O\n State: DE\n StateAssignedNo: \n TaxCode: P0000000\n TaxCodeId: 8087\n TaxName: Tangible Personal Property (TPP)\n NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n TaxTypeId: I\n TaxSubTypeId: I\n TaxTypeMappingId: 294\n Threshold: 0.000000\n Value: 1.000000\n RateSourceId: None\n RateTypeId: S\n RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1158\n UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n UnitOfBasisId: 13\n AttributeOptionsId: \n AttributeOptions: \n AttributeApplicabilityId: \n AttributeApplicability: \n ReturnsDeductionID: -1\n ReturnsRateID: -1\n ReturnsTaxTypeID: -1\n NonPassThruExpressionId: \n NonPassThruExpression: \n CurrencyCode: USD\n RequestCurrencyCode: EUR\n UOMId: 0\n PreferredProgramId: 0\n\nTaxRule[TaxType:I][TaxSubType:I]: RateRule CNT\n TaxRuleId: 5096078\n Cap: 0.000000\n CompanyId: 1\n Country: DE\n CustomerUsageType: \n EffDate: 01/01/2021\n EndDate: 12/31/9999\n IsAllJuris: False\n IsPhysical: True\n IsSSTP: False\n JurisCode: DE\n JurisName: GERMANY\n JurisTypeId: CNT\n Options: \n SERCode: \n SignatureCode: \n Sourcing: O\n State: DE\n StateAssignedNo: \n TaxCode: \n TaxCodeId: 0\n TaxName: Standard\n NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n TaxTypeId: I\n TaxSubTypeId: I\n TaxTypeMappingId: 294\n Threshold: 0.000000\n Value: 0.190000\n RateSourceId: None\n RateTypeId: S\n RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1158\n UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n UnitOfBasisId: 13\n AttributeOptionsId: \n AttributeOptions: \n AttributeApplicabilityId: \n AttributeApplicability: \n ReturnsDeductionID: -1\n ReturnsRateID: -1\n ReturnsTaxTypeID: -1\n NonPassThruExpressionId: \n NonPassThruExpression: \n CurrencyCode: USD\n RequestCurrencyCode: EUR\n UOMId: 0\n PreferredProgramId: 0\n\nTaxRule[TaxType:O][TaxSubType:O]: Nexus CNT\n TaxRuleId: 0\n Cap: 0\n CompanyId: 7837701\n Country: DE\n CustomerUsageType: \n EffDate: 01/01/1900\n EndDate: 12/31/9999\n IsAllJuris: False\n IsPhysical: True\n IsSSTP: False\n JurisCode: DE\n JurisName: GERMANY\n JurisTypeId: CNT\n Options: \n SERCode: \n SignatureCode: \n Sourcing: O\n State: DE\n StateAssignedNo: \n TaxCode: \n TaxCodeId: 0\n TaxName: DE VAT\n NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n TaxTypeId: O\n TaxSubTypeId: O\n TaxTypeMappingId: 295\n Threshold: 0\n Value: 1\n RateSourceId: None\n RateTypeId: S\n RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1146\n UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n UnitOfBasisId: 13\n AttributeOptionsId: \n AttributeOptions: \n AttributeApplicabilityId: \n AttributeApplicability: \n ReturnsDeductionID: 0\n ReturnsRateID: 0\n ReturnsTaxTypeID: 0\n NonPassThruExpressionId: \n NonPassThruExpression: \n CurrencyCode: \n RequestCurrencyCode: EUR\n UOMId: 0\n PreferredProgramId: 0\n\nTaxRule[TaxType:O][TaxSubType:O]: ProductTaxabilityRule CNT\n TaxRuleId: 1912890\n Cap: 0.000000\n CompanyId: 1\n Country: DE\n CustomerUsageType: \n EffDate: 01/01/2015\n EndDate: 12/31/9999\n IsAllJuris: False\n IsPhysical: True\n IsSSTP: False\n JurisCode: DE\n JurisName: GERMANY\n JurisTypeId: CNT\n Options: \n SERCode: \n SignatureCode: \n Sourcing: O\n State: DE\n StateAssignedNo: \n TaxCode: P0000000\n TaxCodeId: 8087\n TaxName: Tangible Personal Property (TPP)\n NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n TaxTypeId: O\n TaxSubTypeId: O\n TaxTypeMappingId: 295\n Threshold: 0.000000\n Value: 1.000000\n RateSourceId: None\n RateTypeId: S\n RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1158\n UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n UnitOfBasisId: 13\n AttributeOptionsId: \n AttributeOptions: \n AttributeApplicabilityId: \n AttributeApplicability: \n ReturnsDeductionID: -1\n ReturnsRateID: -1\n ReturnsTaxTypeID: -1\n NonPassThruExpressionId: \n NonPassThruExpression: \n CurrencyCode: USD\n RequestCurrencyCode: EUR\n UOMId: 0\n PreferredProgramId: 0\n\nTaxRule[TaxType:O][TaxSubType:O]: RateRule CNT\n TaxRuleId: 5096078\n Cap: 0.000000\n CompanyId: 1\n Country: DE\n CustomerUsageType: \n EffDate: 01/01/2021\n EndDate: 12/31/9999\n IsAllJuris: False\n IsPhysical: True\n IsSSTP: False\n JurisCode: DE\n JurisName: GERMANY\n JurisTypeId: CNT\n Options: \n SERCode: \n SignatureCode: \n Sourcing: O\n State: DE\n StateAssignedNo: \n TaxCode: \n TaxCodeId: 0\n TaxName: Standard\n NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n TaxTypeId: O\n TaxSubTypeId: O\n TaxTypeMappingId: 295\n Threshold: 0.000000\n Value: 0.190000\n RateSourceId: None\n RateTypeId: S\n RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1158\n UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n UnitOfBasisId: 13\n AttributeOptionsId: \n AttributeOptions: \n AttributeApplicabilityId: \n AttributeApplicability: \n ReturnsDeductionID: -1\n ReturnsRateID: -1\n ReturnsTaxTypeID: -1\n NonPassThruExpressionId: \n NonPassThruExpression: \n CurrencyCode: USD\n RequestCurrencyCode: EUR\n UOMId: 0\n PreferredProgramId: 0\n",
"refersTo": "Lines[\"1\"]",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "Parameters",
"details": " Line[1]= 1\n Parameter[1]= \n Name= ExemptionCitationCodes\n Value= \n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[2]= \n Name= LiabilityCitationCodes\n Value= Article197\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[3]= \n Name= IsInterCountry\n Value= False\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[4]= \n Name= IsIntraEUTransaction\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[5]= \n Name= IsIndiaGSTTransaction\n Value= False\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[6]= \n Name= IsSst\n Value= False\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[7]= \n Name= PlaceOfSupplyState\n Value= \n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[8]= \n Name= PlaceOfSupplyCountry\n Value= DE\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[9]= \n Name= IsEUSellerEstablishmentCountryMutualAssist\n Value= False\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[10]= \n Name= SellerRegisteredThroughFiscalRepCountries\n Value= \n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[11]= \n Name= BuyerRegisteredThroughFiscalRepCountries\n Value= \n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[12]= \n Name= IsSellerNotOptedOrBelowDistanceThreshold\n Value= False\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[13]= \n Name= GoodsPlaceOrServiceRenderedCountryGroup\n Value= EU\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[14]= \n Name= IsNZGoodsConsignmentValueBelow1000NZD\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[15]= \n Name= IsAUGoodsConsignmentValueBelow1000AUD\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[16]= \n Name= IsNOGoodsConsignmentValueBelow3000NOK\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[17]= \n Name= IsSGGoodsConsignmentValueBelow400SGD\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[18]= \n Name= IsEUGoodsConsignmentValueBelow150EUR\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[19]= \n Name= IsUKGoodsConsignmentValueBelow135GBP\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[20]= \n Name= IsCustomerRegisteredThroughFiscalRep\n Value= false\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\n Parameter[21]= \n Name= GoodsPlaceOrServiceRenderedCountry\n Value= DE\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[22]= \n Name= IsEUDistanceSalesThresholdExceeded\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[23]= \n Name= HasPermanentEstablishmentInDest\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[24]= \n Name= IsSupplierNonTaxableLegalPerson\n Value= false\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\n Parameter[25]= \n Name= IsCountryOfManufacturePunitive\n Value= False\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[26]= \n Name= IsSpecialArrangementByCarrier\n Value= False\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\n Parameter[27]= \n Name= SellerEstablishmentCountries\n Value= PT\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[28]= \n Name= HasBusinessIdentificationNo\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[29]= \n Name= ImportVatDefermentCountries\n Value= \n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[30]= \n Name= BuyerEstablishmentCountries\n Value= GB,EE,DE\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[31]= \n Name= CompanyLocationAddressType\n Value= Location\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[32]= \n Name= MiddlemanVatIdCountryGroup\n Value= EU\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[33]= \n Name= IndiaGSTEnabledForAccount\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[34]= \n Name= IsSourcingSectionApplied\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[35]= \n Name= IsAssemblyOrInstallation\n Value= False\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\n Parameter[36]= \n Name= IsSellerImporterOfRecord\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[37]= \n Name= DestCountryNexusTypeId\n Value= 1\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[38]= \n Name= RemoteSellerStatesList\n Value= \n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[39]= \n Name= HasAvaTaxGlobalService\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\n Parameter[40]= \n Name= MiddlemanVatIdCountry\n Value= PT\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[41]= \n Name= LC_SystemCustomsValue\n Value= CIF\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[42]= \n Name= DestStateNexusTypeId\n Value= 1\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[43]= \n Name= IsImportVatDeferment\n Value= false\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Nexus\n Parameter[44]= \n Name= SellerVatIdCountries\n Value= PT\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[45]= \n Name= ShipFromCountryGroup\n Value= EU\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[46]= \n Name= HasSameCountryGroup\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[47]= \n Name= BuyerVatIdCountries\n Value= EE,FR,DE,NL\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[48]= \n Name= ImportCountryGroup\n Value= EU\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[49]= \n Name= ShipToCountryGroup\n Value= EU\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[50]= \n Name= DestinationCountry\n Value= DE\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[51]= \n Name= IsGoodsSecondHand\n Value= false\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\n Parameter[52]= \n Name= POSCitationCodes\n Value= Article31\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[53]= \n Name= DestCountryGroup\n Value= EU\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[54]= \n Name= OrigCountryGroup\n Value= EU\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[55]= \n Name= DestinationState\n Value= \n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[56]= \n Name= SupplyofService\n Value= Generic\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\n Parameter[57]= \n Name= ProductCodeType\n Value= P\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[58]= \n Name= ShipFromCountry\n Value= EE\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[59]= \n Name= IsTriangulation\n Value= TRUE\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\n Parameter[60]= \n Name= HasSameCountry\n Value= False\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[61]= \n Name= CompanyCountry\n Value= GB\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[62]= \n Name= DocumentAmount\n Value= 100\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[63]= \n Name= MiddlemanVatId\n Value= PT2345678\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\n Parameter[64]= \n Name= HasSameRegion\n Value= False\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[65]= \n Name= IsMarketplace\n Value= False\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\n Parameter[66]= \n Name= ImportCountry\n Value= DE\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[67]= \n Name= IsSelfBilling\n Value= false\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\n Parameter[68]= \n Name= ShipToCountry\n Value= DE\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[69]= \n Name= OriginCountry\n Value= PT\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[70]= \n Name= TaxableAmount\n Value= 100\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[71]= \n Name= HasDestNexus\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[72]= \n Name= SellerVatIds\n Value= PT1234567\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[73]= \n Name= HasExemptNo\n Value= False\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[74]= \n Name= BuyerVatIds\n Value= EE1234567, FR83404833048, DE123456789, NL999999999B01\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[75]= \n Name= OriginState\n Value= \n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[76]= \n Name= Applicable\n Value= True\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[77]= \n Name= IsPhysical\n Value= true\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[78]= \n Name= LineAmount\n Value= 100\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[79]= \n Name= TaxSystem\n Value= VAT\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[80]= \n Name= IOSSRegNo\n Value= IM8001234560\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\n Parameter[81]= \n Name= Transport\n Value= None\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\n Parameter[82]= \n Name= TaxCode\n Value= P0000000\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[83]= \n Name= DocType\n Value= Purchase\n UOMId= 0\n ShouldBePersisted= True\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n Parameter[84]= \n Name= Qty\n Value= 1\n UOMId= 332\n ShouldBePersisted= False\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\n",
"refersTo": "",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "Document Details",
"details": "Document\n CompanyId: 7837701\n CurrencyCode: EUR\n CustomerVendorCode: C001\n CustomerUsageType: \n DocumentCode: p2_16_420\n DocumentDate: 12/22/2022\n DocumentId: 85015911617823\n DocumentLineCount: 1\n DocumentStatusId: 1\n DocumentTypeId: 9\n ExemptNo: \n Business Identification No: PT1234567\n IsReconciled: False\n LocationCode: \n ModifiedDate: 12/22/2022 19:14:32\n ModifiedUserId: 6507595\n PaymentDate: 01/01/1900\n PurchaseOrderNo: \n ReferenceCode: \n SalespersonCode: \n TaxDate: 12/22/2022\n TaxOverrideTypeId: 0\n TaxOverrideAmount: 0\n TaxOverrideReason: \n TotalAmount: 72.46\n TotalTax: 0.0000\n TotalTaxCalculated: 0.0000\n ExchangeRate: 1.0\n ExchangeRateCurrencyCode: EUR\n ExchangeRateEffDate: 12/22/2022 00:00:00\n DeliveryTerms: \n VATNumberType \n DocumentAddress[0]: \n Line1: \n City: \n Region: \n County: \n Country: DE\n BoundaryId: 27\n BoundaryLevelId: 2\n BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n CitySignature: \n DocumentAddressId: 85015911617824\n GeocodeTypeId: NotGeoCoded\n JurisCode: DE\n PostalCode: \n TaxRegionId: 205079\n ValidateStatusId: Not Validated.\n AddressLine1: \n AddressLine2: \n AddressLine3: \n DocumentAddress[1]: \n Line1: \n City: \n Region: \n County: \n Country: PT\n BoundaryId: 88\n BoundaryLevelId: 2\n BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n CitySignature: \n DocumentAddressId: 85015911617825\n GeocodeTypeId: NotGeoCoded\n JurisCode: PT\n PostalCode: \n TaxRegionId: 205104\n ValidateStatusId: Not Validated.\n AddressLine1: \n AddressLine2: \n AddressLine3: \n DocumentAddress[2]: \n Line1: \n City: \n Region: \n County: \n Country: EE\n BoundaryId: 31\n BoundaryLevelId: 2\n BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\n CitySignature: \n DocumentAddressId: 85015911617826\n GeocodeTypeId: NotGeoCoded\n JurisCode: EE\n PostalCode: \n TaxRegionId: 205081\n ValidateStatusId: Not Validated.\n AddressLine1: \n AddressLine2: \n AddressLine3: \n Line[0]: \n AccountingMethodId: 0 (Accrual)\n BoundaryLevelId: 2\n BoundaryOverrideId: 0\n CustomerUsageType: \n Description: Triangulation - Invoice 2 Purchase (customer)\n DestinationAddressId: 85015911617824\n DiscountAmount: 0\n DiscountTypeId: 0\n DocumentLineId: 85015911617838\n ExemptAmount: 0\n ExemptCertId: 0\n ExemptNo: \n Business Identification No: PT1234567\n InState: True\n IsPhysical: True\n IsSstp: False\n ItemCode: P001\n LineAmount: 72.4600\n LineNo: 1\n OriginAddressId: 85015911617824\n Quantity: 1\n Ref1: \n Ref2: \n RevAccount: \n Sourcing: O\n IsItemTaxable: True\n ReportingDate: 12/22/2022\n Tax: 0.0000\n TaxableAmount: 72.46\n TaxCalculated: 0.0000\n TaxDate: 12/22/2022\n TaxCode: P0000000\n TaxCodeId: 8087 (P0000000)\n TaxOverrideTypeId: 0\n TaxOverrideAmount: 0\n TaxOverrideReason: \n VATCode: DEPT190C\n VATNumberType: No registration\n HSCodeUsed: \n HSCode: \n HSCodeId: 0\n CIF: 0.0\n DeemedSupplier: \n Category: \n Summary: \n Detail[0]: DE CNT DE\n DocumentLineDetailId: 85015911617880\n AddressId: 85015911617824\n AVTUserBIN : DE123456789\n Country: DE\n ExemptAmount: 0.0000\n ExemptUnits: 0.0000\n ExemptReasonId: 4 (NoExempt)\n InState: True\n JurisCode: DE\n JurisdictionId: 200079\n JurisName: GERMANY\n JurisTypeId: CNT\n NonTaxableAmount: 0.0000\n NonTaxableUnits: 0.0000\n NonTaxableRuleId: 0\n NonTaxableTypeId: 0\n Options: \n Rate: 0.190000\n RateRuleId: 5096078\n RateSourceId: None\n Region: DE\n SERCode: \n Sourcing: O\n StateCode: DE\n StateAssignedNo: \n TaxAuthorityId: 0\n Tax: 13.7700\n TaxableAmount: 72.4600\n TaxableUnits: 72.4600\n UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n UnitOfBasisId: 13\n TaxCalculated: 13.7700\n TaxName: Standard\n TaxOverride: 0.0000\n TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n TaxTypeId: I\n TaxSubTypeId: I\n RateTypeId: S\n IsFee: False\n TaxTypeMappingId: 294\n RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1158\n TaxRegionId: 205079\n *Cap: 0\n *Threshold: 0\n TaxAuthorityTypeId: 45\n TaxAuthorityId: 0\n TaxAuthorityName: 0\n ReportLevel: 0\n IsNonPassThru: False\n ReportingTaxableUnits: 72.46\n ReportingNonTaxableUnits: 0\n ReportingExemptUnits: 0\n ReportingTax: 13.77\n ReportingTaxCalculated: 13.77\n AVTUserBIN : DE123456789\n Detail[1]: DE CNT DE\n DocumentLineDetailId: 85015911617881\n AddressId: 85015911617824\n AVTUserBIN : DE123456789\n Country: DE\n ExemptAmount: 0.0000\n ExemptUnits: 0.0000\n ExemptReasonId: 4 (NoExempt)\n InState: True\n JurisCode: DE\n JurisdictionId: 200079\n JurisName: GERMANY\n JurisTypeId: CNT\n NonTaxableAmount: 0.0000\n NonTaxableUnits: 0.0000\n NonTaxableRuleId: 0\n NonTaxableTypeId: 0\n Options: \n Rate: 0.190000\n RateRuleId: 5096078\n RateSourceId: None\n Region: DE\n SERCode: \n Sourcing: O\n StateCode: DE\n StateAssignedNo: \n TaxAuthorityId: 0\n Tax: 13.7700\n TaxableAmount: 72.4600\n TaxableUnits: 72.4600\n UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\n UnitOfBasisId: 13\n TaxCalculated: 13.7700\n TaxName: Standard\n TaxOverride: 0.0000\n TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\n TaxTypeId: O\n TaxSubTypeId: O\n RateTypeId: S\n IsFee: False\n TaxTypeMappingId: 295\n RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 1158\n TaxRegionId: 205079\n *Cap: 0\n *Threshold: 0\n TaxAuthorityTypeId: 45\n TaxAuthorityId: 0\n TaxAuthorityName: 0\n ReportLevel: 0\n IsNonPassThru: False\n ReportingTaxableUnits: 72.46\n ReportingNonTaxableUnits: 0\n ReportingExemptUnits: 0\n ReportingTax: 13.77\n ReportingTaxCalculated: 13.77\n AVTUserBIN : DE123456789\n DocumentParameterBag[0]: \n Name: Transport\n Value: None\n UOMId: 0\n DocumentParameterBag[0]: \n Name: MiddlemanVatId\n Value: PT2345678\n UOMId: 0\n DocumentParameterBag[0]: \n Name: IsTriangulation\n Value: TRUE\n UOMId: 0\n DocumentParameterBag[0]: \n Name: Transport\n Value: None\n UOMId: 0\n DocumentParameterBag[0]: \n Name: MiddlemanVatId\n Value: PT2345678\n UOMId: 0\n DocumentParameterBag[0]: \n Name: IsTriangulation\n Value: TRUE\n UOMId: 0\n DocumentParameterBag[0]: \n Name: Transport\n Value: None\n UOMId: 0\n DocumentParameterBag[1]: \n Name: MiddlemanVatId\n Value: PT2345678\n UOMId: 0\n DocumentParameterBag[2]: \n Name: IsTriangulation\n Value: TRUE\n UOMId: 0\n",
"refersTo": "",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, XML format",
"details": "<?xml version=\"1.0\" encoding=\"utf-16\"?><ArrayOfSourcingRuleApplied xmlns:xsi=\"http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance\" xmlns:xsd=\"http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema\"><SourcingRuleApplied><LineNo>1</LineNo><SourcingRuleId_Sourcing>0</SourcingRuleId_Sourcing><SourcingRuleId_RateType>0</SourcingRuleId_RateType><RateType>S</RateType><SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId>0</SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId><JurisTypesApplicableId>31</JurisTypesApplicableId></SourcingRuleApplied></ArrayOfSourcingRuleApplied>",
"refersTo": "",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, JSON format",
"details": "[{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SourcingRuleId_Sourcing\":0,\"Sourcing\":null,\"SourcingRuleId_RateType\":0,\"RateType\":\"S\",\"SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId\":0,\"JurisTypesApplicableId\":31}]",
"refersTo": "",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "Sections applied for the transaction, JSON format",
"details": "[{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SectionId\":21000515,\"Type\":\"Sourcing\",\"Output\":\"GoodsPlaceOrServiceRendered\",\"CitationCodes\":\"Article31\",\"Exclude\":false},{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SectionId\":1000216,\"Type\":\"TaxType\",\"TaxTypeId\":\"O\",\"TaxSubTypeId\":\"O\",\"CitationCodes\":\"Article197\",\"Exclude\":false}]",
"refersTo": "",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
},
{
"summary": "Invoice Messages for the transaction",
"details": "{\"InvoiceMessageMasterList\":[{\"MessageCode\":0,\"Message\":\"No applicable messaging for this line.\",\"CitationCode\":\"\"},{\"MessageCode\":1,\"Message\":\"Reverse charge (Article 197 - Directive 2006/112 EC)\",\"CitationCode\":\"Article197\"}],\"InvoiceMessageList\":[{\"TaxLineNo\":\"1\",\"MessageCode\":1}]}",
"refersTo": "",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine"
}
],
"invoiceMessages": [
{
"content": "Reverse charge (Article 197 - Directive 2006/112 EC)",
"lineNumbers": [
"1"
]
}
]
}