Advice: AvaTax for VAT invoice currency conversion is not required; this section is provided for informational purposes. If you do perform currency conversion in AvaTax for VAT, all lines on the transaction must be in the same currency.

AvaTax for VAT invoice currency conversion supports use cases where a customer needs to provide their local taxing authority with the invoice tax details in a local currency.

In order to use this capability, you must specify the following fields at the document level of each transaction API call:

exchangeRateCurrencyCode

exchangeRate

Though not required, you can optionally specify the following field at the document level for the transaction as well:

