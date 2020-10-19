Address types are used to help determine tax for a given transaction in a given situation. A retail transaction and an ecommerce transaction are not that much different: they both use addresses, but while the retail location generally uses SingleLocation most ecommerce transactions will use the ShipFrom and ShipTo address types.

You can specify addresses at either the document level or the line level.



Document level : A transaction, as a whole, uses the document level addresses as the default. If a transaction does not have any addresses at the line level, each line will be assumed to use the addresses from the document level. When you record a single transaction, and all invoice lines on the transaction have the same addresses , you only need to set your address values once at the root level of your transaction, no matter how many invoice lines you are calculating.



: A transaction, as a whole, uses the document level addresses as the default. If a transaction does not have any addresses at the line level, each line will be assumed to use the addresses from the document level. When you record a single transaction, and all invoice lines on the transaction have the same addresses , you only need to set your address values once at the root level of your transaction, no matter how many invoice lines you are calculating. Line level: Line level addresses represent individual, separate shipments. It is possible to have a scenario where an end customer is checking out of the cart with the products/services from different merchants. In this case, the shipFrom address will be different for some or all lines. Of course, the shipTo address is likely to always be the same for a given checkout process, but ideally you will pass them together at line level. Any time you set a value on the addresses field on an invoice line, that line will ignore all document-level addresses.



The table below describes Address Types available in AvaTax, including those added in AvaTax for VAT calculation. We recommend whenever possible to pass all known addresses in a transaction.