From July 2021, marketplaces may become the deemed supplier when they facilitate certain cross-border B2C transactions of their third-party sellers. They will therefore be liable to collect, report, and remit the VAT due from the consumer. While the marketplace takes on the VAT rights and obligations of the sale, they do not take on other obligations, such as product liabilities. This new rule comes into force as part of the e-commerce package of reforms to help simplify VAT compliance and tackle online VAT fraud. For more information, refer to our 2021 EU marketplaces VAT deemed supplier rules and EU 2021 e-commerce VAT package blogs.