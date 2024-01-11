{ "id": 85000553466907, "code": "29319ad9-2559-4291-8ad1-2396fb0a9c2b", "companyId": 3540999, "date": "2024-01-27", "status": "Saved", "type": "SalesInvoice", "batchCode": "", "currencyCode": "USD", "exchangeRateCurrencyCode": "USD", "customerUsageType": "", "entityUseCode": "", "customerVendorCode": "B-C Sale", "customerCode": "B-C Sale", "exemptNo": "", "reconciled": false, "locationCode": "", "reportingLocationCode": "", "purchaseOrderNo": "", "referenceCode": "", "salespersonCode": "", "taxOverrideType": "None", "taxOverrideAmount": 0, "taxOverrideReason": "", "totalAmount": 1000, "totalExempt": 1000, "totalDiscount": 0, "totalTax": 0, "totalTaxable": 0, "totalTaxCalculated": 0, "adjustmentReason": "NotAdjusted", "adjustmentDescription": "", "locked": false, "region": "", "country": "FI", "version": 1, "softwareVersion": "23.12.0.0", "originAddressId": 85000553466908, "destinationAddressId": 85000553466908, "exchangeRateEffectiveDate": "2024-01-27", "exchangeRate": 1, "description": "", "email": "", "businessIdentificationNo": "CY1234567", "modifiedDate": "2023-11-30T21:06:14.1122724Z", "modifiedUserId": 800546, "taxDate": "2024-01-27", "lines": [ { "id": 85000553466915, "transactionId": 85000553466907, "lineNumber": "1", "boundaryOverrideId": 0, "customerUsageType": "", "entityUseCode": "", "description": "", "destinationAddressId": 85000553466908, "originAddressId": 85000553466908, "discountAmount": 0, "discountTypeId": 0, "exemptAmount": 1000, "exemptCertId": 0, "exemptNo": "", "isItemTaxable": false, "isSSTP": false, "itemCode": "", "lineAmount": 1000, "quantity": 100, "ref1": "", "ref2": "", "reportingDate": "2024-01-27", "revAccount": "", "sourcing": "Destination", "tax": 0, "taxableAmount": 0, "taxCalculated": 0, "taxCode": "P0000000", "taxCodeId": 4316, "taxDate": "2024-01-27", "taxEngine": "", "taxOverrideType": "None", "businessIdentificationNo": "CY1234567", "taxOverrideAmount": 0, "taxOverrideReason": "", "taxIncluded": false, "marketplaceLiabilityType": "Seller", "details": [ { "id": 85000553466951, "transactionLineId": 85000553466915, "transactionId": 85000553466907, "addressId": 85000553466908, "country": "FI", "region": "FI", "countyFIPS": "", "stateFIPS": "", "exemptAmount": 0, "exemptReasonId": 6, "inState": true, "jurisCode": "FI", "jurisName": "FINLAND", "jurisdictionId": 200083, "signatureCode": "", "stateAssignedNo": "", "jurisType": "CNT", "jurisdictionType": "Country", "nonTaxableAmount": 1000, "nonTaxableRuleId": 0, "nonTaxableType": "NexusRule", "rate": 0, "rateRuleId": 0, "rateSourceId": 0, "serCode": "", "sourcing": "Destination", "tax": 0, "taxableAmount": 0, "taxType": "Output", "taxSubTypeId": "O", "taxTypeGroupId": "InputAndOutput", "taxName": "FI VAT", "taxAuthorityTypeId": 45, "taxRegionId": 205083, "taxCalculated": 0, "taxOverride": 0, "rateType": "Zero", "rateTypeCode": "Z", "taxableUnits": 0, "nonTaxableUnits": 1000, "exemptUnits": 0, "unitOfBasis": "PerCurrencyUnit", "isNonPassThru": false, "isFee": false, "reportingTaxableUnits": 0, "reportingNonTaxableUnits": 1000, "reportingExemptUnits": 0, "reportingTax": 0, "reportingTaxCalculated": 0, "avtUserBIN": "", "liabilityType": "Seller", "chargedTo": "Buyer" } ], "nonPassthroughDetails": [], "lineLocationTypes": [ { "documentLineLocationTypeId": 85000553466917, "documentLineId": 85000553466915, "documentAddressId": 85000553466908, "locationTypeCode": "GoodsPlaceOrServiceRendered" } ], "parameters": [ { "name": "Transport", "value": "None" }, { "name": "IsMarketplace", "value": "False" }, { "name": "IsTriangulation", "value": "false" }, { "name": "PartyAVATIDCountry", "value": "DK" } ], "hsCode": "", "costInsuranceFreight": 0, "vatCode": "FIST000C", "vatNumberTypeId": 0 } ], "addresses": [ { "id": 85000553466908, "transactionId": 85000553466907, "boundaryLevel": "Zip5", "line1": "", "line2": "", "line3": "", "city": "", "region": "", "postalCode": "", "country": "CY", "taxRegionId": 205077 } ], "locationTypes": [ { "documentLocationTypeId": 85000553466910, "documentId": 85000553466907, "documentAddressId": 85000553466908, "locationTypeCode": "GoodsPlaceOrServiceRendered" } ], "summary": [ { "country": "FI", "region": "FI", "jurisType": "Country", "jurisCode": "FI", "jurisName": "FINLAND", "taxAuthorityType": 45, "stateAssignedNo": "", "taxType": "Output", "taxSubType": "O", "taxName": "FI VAT", "rateType": "Zero", "taxable": 0, "rate": 0, "tax": 0, "taxCalculated": 0, "nonTaxable": 1000, "exemption": 0 } ], "parameters": [ { "name": "MiddlemanVatId", "value": "FI1234567" }, { "name": "Transport", "value": "None" }, { "name": "PartyAVATIDCountry", "value": "DK" } ], "messages": [ { "summary": "Global Address", "details": "

