Triangulation - Party C VAT ID purchase
This example shows how to run a triangulation purchase transaction using the
PartyCVATIDCountry parameter. Upon completion, the rules for triangulation will automatically be applied.
Returned invoice messages
- Article 141 - Directive 2006/112 EC
Related articles
The following articles are returned when your transaction is run using
"debugLevel": "Diagnostic":
- Article 42
- Article 141
- Article 193
Assumptions
In this example:
- The document type is Purchase invoice.
- The
shipFromcountry is Belgium.
- The
shipTocountry is Ireland.
- The
PartyCVATIDCountryis also Ireland.
- The company is not established in Ireland.
- The
- The
MiddlemanVatIdis from Romania.
- The
businessIdentificationNois
RO1234567.
Example request
{
"addresses": {
"shipTo": {
"type": "shipTo",
"country": "IE"
},
"shipFrom": {
"type": "shipFrom",
"country": "BE"
}
},
"description": "",
"parameters": [
{
"name": "MiddlemanVatId",
"value": "RO123456"
},
{
"name": "PartyCVATIDCountry",
"value": "IE"
},
{
"name": "Transport",
"value": "Seller"
}
],
"lines": [
{
"number": "1",
"quantity": "1",
"amount": "1000",
"taxCode": "P0000000",
"discounted": false,
"taxIncluded": false,
"marketplaceLiabilityType": "Seller"
}
],
"type": "PurchaseInvoice",
"date": "2024-01-27",
"debugLevel": "Diagnostic",
"detailLevel": "Diagnostic",
"customerCode": "1",
"companyCode": "BostTestInc",
"businessIdentificationNo": "RO1234567"
}
Example response
{
"id": 85000267423938,
"code": "cc231e97-175a-4658-9bd8-56969ef3f0c8",
"companyId": 6242933,
"date": "2024-01-27",
"status": "Saved",
"type": "PurchaseInvoice",
"batchCode": "",
"currencyCode": "USD",
"exchangeRateCurrencyCode": "USD",
"customerUsageType": "",
"entityUseCode": "",
"customerVendorCode": "1",
"customerCode": "1",
"exemptNo": "",
"reconciled": false,
"locationCode": "",
"reportingLocationCode": "",
"purchaseOrderNo": "",
"referenceCode": "",
"salespersonCode": "",
"taxOverrideType": "None",
"taxOverrideAmount": 0,
"taxOverrideReason": "",
"totalAmount": 1000,
"totalExempt": 1000,
"totalDiscount": 0,
"totalTax": 0,
"totalTaxable": 0,
"totalTaxCalculated": 0,
"adjustmentReason": "NotAdjusted",
"adjustmentDescription": "",
"locked": false,
"region": "",
"country": "RO",
"version": 1,
"softwareVersion": "23.10.0.0",
"originAddressId": 85000267423940,
"destinationAddressId": 85000267423939,
"exchangeRateEffectiveDate": "2024-01-27",
"exchangeRate": 1,
"description": "",
"email": "",
"businessIdentificationNo": "RO1234567",
"modifiedDate": "2023-11-21T14:24:24.604884Z",
"modifiedUserId": 6353038,
"taxDate": "2024-01-27",
"lines": [
{
"id": 85000267423948,
"transactionId": 85000267423938,
"lineNumber": "1",
"boundaryOverrideId": 0,
"customerUsageType": "",
"entityUseCode": "",
"description": "",
"destinationAddressId": 85000267423939,
"originAddressId": 85000267423940,
"discountAmount": 0,
"discountTypeId": 0,
"exemptAmount": 1000,
"exemptCertId": 0,
"exemptNo": "",
"isItemTaxable": false,
"isSSTP": false,
"itemCode": "",
"lineAmount": 1000,
"quantity": 1,
"ref1": "",
"ref2": "",
"reportingDate": "2024-01-27",
"revAccount": "",
"sourcing": "Destination",
"tax": 0,
"taxableAmount": 0,
"taxCalculated": 0,
"taxCode": "P0000000",
"taxCodeId": 4316,
"taxDate": "2024-01-27",
"taxEngine": "",
"taxOverrideType": "None",
"businessIdentificationNo": "RO1234567",
"taxOverrideAmount": 0,
"taxOverrideReason": "",
"taxIncluded": false,
"marketplaceLiabilityType": "Seller",
"details": [
{
"id": 85000267423980,
"transactionLineId": 85000267423948,
"transactionId": 85000267423938,
"addressId": 85000267423939,
"country": "RO",
"region": "RO",
"countyFIPS": "",
"stateFIPS": "",
"exemptAmount": 0,
"exemptReasonId": 6,
"inState": true,
"jurisCode": "RO",
"jurisName": "ROMANIA",
"jurisdictionId": 200105,
"signatureCode": "",
"stateAssignedNo": "",
"jurisType": "CNT",
"jurisdictionType": "Country",
"nonTaxableAmount": 1000,
"nonTaxableRuleId": 0,
"nonTaxableType": "NexusRule",
"rate": 0,
"rateRuleId": 0,
"rateSourceId": 0,
"serCode": "",
"sourcing": "Destination",
"tax": 0,
"taxableAmount": 0,
"taxType": "Input",
"taxSubTypeId": "I",
"taxTypeGroupId": "InputAndOutput",
"taxName": "RO VAT",
"taxAuthorityTypeId": 45,
"taxRegionId": 205105,
"taxCalculated": 0,
"taxOverride": 0,
"rateType": "Zero",
"rateTypeCode": "Z",
"taxableUnits": 0,
"nonTaxableUnits": 1000,
"exemptUnits": 0,
"unitOfBasis": "PerCurrencyUnit",
"isNonPassThru": false,
"isFee": false,
"reportingTaxableUnits": 0,
"reportingNonTaxableUnits": 1000,
"reportingExemptUnits": 0,
"reportingTax": 0,
"reportingTaxCalculated": 0,
"avtUserBIN": "",
"liabilityType": "Seller",
"chargedTo": "Buyer"
}
],
"nonPassthroughDetails": [],
"lineLocationTypes": [
{
"documentLineLocationTypeId": 85000267423950,
"documentLineId": 85000267423948,
"documentAddressId": 85000267423940,
"locationTypeCode": "ShipFrom"
},
{
"documentLineLocationTypeId": 85000267423951,
"documentLineId": 85000267423948,
"documentAddressId": 85000267423939,
"locationTypeCode": "ShipTo"
}
],
"parameters": [
{
"name": "Transport",
"value": "Seller"
},
{
"name": "IsMarketplace",
"value": "False"
},
{
"name": "IsTriangulation",
"value": "false"
},
{
"name": "PartyCVATIDCountry",
"value": "IE"
}
],
"hsCode": "",
"costInsuranceFreight": 0,
"vatCode": "ROPT000C",
"vatNumberTypeId": 0
}
],
"addresses": [
{
"id": 85000267423939,
"transactionId": 85000267423938,
"boundaryLevel": "Zip5",
"line1": "",
"line2": "",
"line3": "",
"city": "",
"region": "",
"postalCode": "",
"country": "IE",
"taxRegionId": 205088
},
{
"id": 85000267423940,
"transactionId": 85000267423938,
"boundaryLevel": "Zip5",
"line1": "",
"line2": "",
"line3": "",
"city": "",
"region": "",
"postalCode": "",
"country": "BE",
"taxRegionId": 205060
}
],
"locationTypes": [
{
"documentLocationTypeId": 85000267423942,
"documentId": 85000267423938,
"documentAddressId": 85000267423940,
"locationTypeCode": "ShipFrom"
},
{
"documentLocationTypeId": 85000267423943,
"documentId": 85000267423938,
"documentAddressId": 85000267423939,
"locationTypeCode": "ShipTo"
}
],
"summary": [
{
"country": "RO",
"region": "RO",
"jurisType": "Country",
"jurisCode": "RO",
"jurisName": "ROMANIA",
"taxAuthorityType": 45,
"stateAssignedNo": "",
"taxType": "Input",
"taxSubType": "I",
"taxName": "RO VAT",
"rateType": "Zero",
"taxable": 0,
"rate": 0,
"tax": 0,
"taxCalculated": 0,
"nonTaxable": 1000,
"exemption": 0
}
],
"parameters": [
{
"name": "MiddlemanVatId",
"value": "RO123456"
},
{
"name": "PartyCVATIDCountry",
"value": "IE"
},
{
"name": "Transport",
"value": "Seller"
}
],
"messages": [
{
"summary": "Global Address",
"details": "\r\n Address: BE\r\n AddressCode: ORIG2\r\n AddressType: \r\n BoundaryId: 0\r\n CarrierRoute: \r\n County: \r\n FipsCode: \r\n GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\r\n PostNet: \r\n Reason: \r\n ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\r\n TaxRegionId: 0\r\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[0] - TaxDate: 2024-01-27 00:00:00Z",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
"name": "Global Address"
},
{
"summary": "Global Address",
"details": "\r\n Address: IE\r\n AddressCode: DEST3\r\n AddressType: \r\n BoundaryId: 0\r\n CarrierRoute: \r\n County: \r\n FipsCode: \r\n GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\r\n PostNet: \r\n Reason: \r\n ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\r\n TaxRegionId: 0\r\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[1] - TaxDate: 2024-01-27 00:00:00Z",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
"name": "Global Address"
},
{
"summary": "Global Address",
"details": "\r\n Address: RO\r\n AddressCode: MMV1\r\n AddressType: \r\n BoundaryId: 0\r\n CarrierRoute: \r\n County: \r\n FipsCode: \r\n GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\r\n PostNet: \r\n Reason: \r\n ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\r\n TaxRegionId: 0\r\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[-1] - TaxDate: 2024-01-27 00:00:00Z",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
"name": "Global Address"
},
{
"summary": "AddressLocationType: ShipFrom",
"details": "\r\n Address: ,, \r\n Type: \r\n City: \r\n State: \r\n County: \r\n Country: BE\r\n BoundaryLevel: 2\r\n BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\r\n BoundaryId: 9\r\n TaxRegionId: 205060\r\n FIPSCode: BE\r\n CitySignature: \r\n GEOCode: \r\n Jurisdictions: \r\n CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200060\" JurisdictionCode=\"BE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"BELGIUM\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YACJ\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\r\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[0]",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
"name": "AddressLocationType: ShipFrom"
},
{
"summary": "AddressLocationType: ShipTo",
"details": "\r\n Address: ,, \r\n Type: \r\n City: \r\n State: \r\n County: \r\n Country: IE\r\n BoundaryLevel: 2\r\n BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\r\n BoundaryId: 48\r\n TaxRegionId: 205088\r\n FIPSCode: IE\r\n CitySignature: \r\n GEOCode: \r\n Jurisdictions: \r\n CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200088\" JurisdictionCode=\"IE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"IRELAND\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YADM\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\r\n",
"refersTo": "Addresses[1]",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
"name": "AddressLocationType: ShipTo"
},
{
"summary": "TaxTypes",
"details": " Line[0]: \r\n TaxTypeId : I\r\n",
"refersTo": "",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
"name": "TaxTypes"
},
{
"summary": "Tax Rules",
"details": "\r\nTaxRule[TaxType:I][TaxSubType:I]: Nexus CNT\r\n TaxRuleId: 0\r\n Cap: 0\r\n CompanyId: 6242933\r\n Country: RO\r\n CustomerUsageType: \r\n EffDate: 1/1/1900\r\n EndDate: 12/31/9999\r\n IsAllJuris: False\r\n IsPhysical: True\r\n IsSSTP: False\r\n JurisCode: RO\r\n JurisName: ROMANIA\r\n JurisTypeId: CNT\r\n Options: \r\n SERCode: \r\n SignatureCode: \r\n Sourcing: D\r\n State: RO\r\n StateAssignedNo: \r\n TaxCode: \r\n TaxCodeId: 0\r\n TaxName: RO VAT\r\n NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\r\n TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\r\n TaxTypeId: I\r\n TaxSubTypeId: I\r\n TaxTypeMappingId: 949\r\n Threshold: 0\r\n Value: 0\r\n RateSourceId: None\r\n RateTypeId: S\r\n RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 3809\r\n UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\r\n UnitOfBasisId: 13\r\n AttributeOptionsId: \r\n AttributeOptions: \r\n AttributeApplicabilityId: \r\n AttributeApplicability: \r\n ReturnsDeductionID: 0\r\n ReturnsRateID: 0\r\n ReturnsTaxTypeID: 0\r\n NonPassThruExpressionId: \r\n NonPassThruExpression: \r\n CurrencyCode: \r\n RequestCurrencyCode: USD\r\n UOMId: 0\r\n PreferredProgramId: 0\r\n",
"refersTo": "Lines[\"1\"]",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
"name": "Tax Rules"
},
{
"summary": "Parameters",
"details": " Line[1]= 1\r\n Parameter[1]= \r\n Name= LiabilityCitationCodes\r\n Value= Article193\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[2]= \r\n Name= ExemptionCitationCodes\r\n Value= Article141\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[3]= \r\n Name= IsInterCountry\r\n Value= True\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[4]= \r\n Name= IsIntraEUTransaction\r\n Value= True\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[5]= \r\n Name= IsIndiaGSTTransaction\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[6]= \r\n Name= IsSst\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[7]= \r\n Name= PlaceOfSupplyState\r\n Value= \r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[8]= \r\n Name= PlaceOfSupplyCountry\r\n Value= RO\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[9]= \r\n Name= IsEUSellerEstablishmentCountryMutualAssist\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[10]= \r\n Name= SellerRegisteredThroughFiscalRepCountries\r\n Value= \r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[11]= \r\n Name= BuyerRegisteredThroughFiscalRepCountries\r\n Value= \r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[12]= \r\n Name= IsSellerNotOptedOrBelowDistanceThreshold\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[13]= \r\n Name= IsNZGoodsConsignmentValueBelow1000NZD\r\n Value= True\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[14]= \r\n Name= IsAUGoodsConsignmentValueBelow1000AUD\r\n Value= True\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[15]= \r\n Name= IsNOGoodsConsignmentValueBelow3000NOK\r\n Value= True\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[16]= \r\n Name= IsEUGoodsConsignmentValueBelow150EUR\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[17]= \r\n Name= IsUKGoodsConsignmentValueBelow135GBP\r\n Value= True\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[18]= \r\n Name= IsCustomerRegisteredThroughFiscalRep\r\n Value= false\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r\n Parameter[19]= \r\n Name= IsEUDistanceSalesThresholdExceeded\r\n Value= True\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[20]= \r\n Name= HasPermanentEstablishmentInDest\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[21]= \r\n Name= MiddlemanEstablishmentCountries\r\n Value= ES\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[22]= \r\n Name= IsSupplierNonTaxableLegalPerson\r\n Value= false\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r\n Parameter[23]= \r\n Name= MiddlemanRegistrationCountries\r\n Value= IE,ES,XI\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[24]= \r\n Name= IsCountryOfManufacturePunitive\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[25]= \r\n Name= IsSpecialArrangementByCarrier\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r\n Parameter[26]= \r\n Name= SellerEstablishmentCountries\r\n Value= BE\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[27]= \r\n Name= HasBusinessIdentificationNo\r\n Value= True\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[28]= \r\n Name= ImportVatDefermentCountries\r\n Value= \r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[29]= \r\n Name= BuyerEstablishmentCountries\r\n Value= ES\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[30]= \r\n Name= CompanyLocationAddressType\r\n Value= Location\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[31]= \r\n Name= MiddlemanVatIdCountryGroup\r\n Value= EU\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[32]= \r\n Name= IndiaGSTEnabledForAccount\r\n Value= True\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[33]= \r\n Name= IsSourcingSectionApplied\r\n Value= True\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[34]= \r\n Name= IsAssemblyOrInstallation\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\r\n Parameter[35]= \r\n Name= IsSellerImporterOfRecord\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[36]= \r\n Name= IsIntermediaryAppointed\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\r\n Parameter[37]= \r\n Name= DestCountryNexusTypeId\r\n Value= 0\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[38]= \r\n Name= RemoteSellerStatesList\r\n Value= \r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[39]= \r\n Name= HasAvaTaxGlobalService\r\n Value= True\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r\n Parameter[40]= \r\n Name= MiddlemanVatIdCountry\r\n Value= RO\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[41]= \r\n Name= LC_SystemCustomsValue\r\n Value= CIF\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[42]= \r\n Name= DestStateNexusTypeId\r\n Value= 0\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[43]= \r\n Name= IsImportVatDeferment\r\n Value= false\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Nexus\r\n Parameter[44]= \r\n Name= SellerVatIdCountries\r\n Value= RO\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[45]= \r\n Name= ShipFromCountryGroup\r\n Value= EU\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[46]= \r\n Name= HasSameCountryGroup\r\n Value= True\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[47]= \r\n Name= BuyerVatIdCountries\r\n Value= IE,ES,XI\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[48]= \r\n Name= ShipToCountryGroup\r\n Value= EU\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[49]= \r\n Name= DestinationCountry\r\n Value= IE\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[50]= \r\n Name= PartyCVATIDCountry\r\n Value= IE\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\r\n Parameter[51]= \r\n Name= IsGoodsSecondHand\r\n Value= false\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r\n Parameter[52]= \r\n Name= POSCitationCodes\r\n Value= Article42\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[53]= \r\n Name= DestCountryGroup\r\n Value= EU\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[54]= \r\n Name= OrigCountryGroup\r\n Value= EU\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[55]= \r\n Name= DestinationState\r\n Value= \r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[56]= \r\n Name= IsTriangulation\r\n Value= false\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r\n Parameter[57]= \r\n Name= SupplyofService\r\n Value= Generic\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\r\n Parameter[58]= \r\n Name= ProductCodeType\r\n Value= P\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[59]= \r\n Name= ShipFromCountry\r\n Value= BE\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[60]= \r\n Name= HasSameCountry\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[61]= \r\n Name= DocumentAmount\r\n Value= 1000\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[62]= \r\n Name= MiddlemanVatId\r\n Value= RO123456\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\r\n Parameter[63]= \r\n Name= HasSameRegion\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[64]= \r\n Name= IsMarketplace\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\r\n Parameter[65]= \r\n Name= IsSelfBilling\r\n Value= false\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r\n Parameter[66]= \r\n Name= ShipToCountry\r\n Value= IE\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[67]= \r\n Name= OriginCountry\r\n Value= BE\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[68]= \r\n Name= TaxableAmount\r\n Value= 1000\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[69]= \r\n Name= HasDestNexus\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[70]= \r\n Name= SellerVatIds\r\n Value= RO1234567\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[71]= \r\n Name= HasExemptNo\r\n Value= False\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[72]= \r\n Name= BuyerVatIds\r\n Value= IE123456789, ES123456789, XI123456789\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[73]= \r\n Name= OriginState\r\n Value= \r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[74]= \r\n Name= Applicable\r\n Value= True\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[75]= \r\n Name= IsPhysical\r\n Value= true\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[76]= \r\n Name= LineAmount\r\n Value= 1000\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[77]= \r\n Name= TaxSystem\r\n Value= VAT\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[78]= \r\n Name= Transport\r\n Value= Seller\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\r\n Parameter[79]= \r\n Name= TaxCode\r\n Value= P0000000\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[80]= \r\n Name= DocType\r\n Value= Purchase\r\n UOMId= 0\r\n ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n Parameter[81]= \r\n Name= Qty\r\n Value= 1\r\n UOMId= 332\r\n ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n",
"refersTo": "",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
"name": "Parameters"
},
{
"summary": "Document Details",
"details": "Document\r\n CompanyId: 6242933\r\n CurrencyCode: USD\r\n CustomerVendorCode: 1\r\n CustomerUsageType: \r\n DocumentCode: cc231e97-175a-4658-9bd8-56969ef3f0c8\r\n DocumentDate: 1/27/2024\r\n DocumentId: 85000267423938\r\n DocumentLineCount: 1\r\n DocumentStatusId: 1\r\n DocumentTypeId: 3\r\n ExemptNo: \r\n Business Identification No: RO1234567\r\n IsReconciled: False\r\n LocationCode: \r\n ModifiedDate: 11/21/2023 2:24:24 PM\r\n ModifiedUserId: 6353038\r\n PaymentDate: 1/1/1900\r\n PurchaseOrderNo: \r\n ReferenceCode: \r\n SalespersonCode: \r\n TaxDate: 1/27/2024\r\n TaxOverrideTypeId: 0\r\n TaxOverrideAmount: 0\r\n TaxOverrideReason: \r\n TotalAmount: 1000\r\n TotalTax: 0.0000\r\n TotalTaxCalculated: 0.0000\r\n ExchangeRate: 1.0\r\n ExchangeRateCurrencyCode: USD\r\n ExchangeRateEffDate: 1/27/2024 12:00:00 AM\r\n DeliveryTerms: \r\n VATNumberType \r\n DocumentAddress[0]: \r\n Line1: \r\n City: \r\n Region: \r\n County: \r\n Country: IE\r\n BoundaryId: 48\r\n BoundaryLevelId: 2\r\n BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\r\n CitySignature: \r\n DocumentAddressId: 85000267423939\r\n GeocodeTypeId: NotGeoCoded\r\n JurisCode: IE\r\n PostalCode: \r\n TaxRegionId: 205088\r\n ValidateStatusId: Not Validated.\r\n AddressLine1: \r\n AddressLine2: \r\n AddressLine3: \r\n DocumentAddress[1]: \r\n Line1: \r\n City: \r\n Region: \r\n County: \r\n Country: BE\r\n BoundaryId: 9\r\n BoundaryLevelId: 2\r\n BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\r\n CitySignature: \r\n DocumentAddressId: 85000267423940\r\n GeocodeTypeId: NotGeoCoded\r\n JurisCode: BE\r\n PostalCode: \r\n TaxRegionId: 205060\r\n ValidateStatusId: Not Validated.\r\n AddressLine1: \r\n AddressLine2: \r\n AddressLine3: \r\n Line[0]: \r\n AccountingMethodId: 0 (Accrual)\r\n BoundaryLevelId: -1\r\n BoundaryOverrideId: 0\r\n CustomerUsageType: \r\n Description: \r\n DestinationAddressId: 85000267423939\r\n DiscountAmount: 0\r\n DiscountTypeId: 0\r\n DocumentLineId: 85000267423948\r\n ExemptAmount: 1000\r\n ExemptCertId: 0\r\n ExemptNo: \r\n Business Identification No: RO1234567\r\n InState: True\r\n IsPhysical: True\r\n IsSstp: False\r\n ItemCode: \r\n LineAmount: 1000\r\n LineNo: 1\r\n OriginAddressId: 85000267423940\r\n Quantity: 1\r\n Ref1: \r\n Ref2: \r\n RevAccount: \r\n Sourcing: D\r\n IsItemTaxable: False\r\n ReportingDate: 1/27/2024\r\n Tax: 0.0000\r\n TaxableAmount: 0\r\n TaxCalculated: 0.0000\r\n TaxDate: 1/27/2024\r\n TaxCode: P0000000\r\n TaxCodeId: 4316 (P0000000)\n TaxOverrideTypeId: 0\r\n TaxOverrideAmount: 0\r\n TaxOverrideReason: \r\n VATCode: ROPT000C\r\n VATNumberType: No registration\r\n HSCodeUsed: \r\n HSCode: \r\n HSCodeId: 0\r\n CIF: 0.0\r\n DeemedSupplier: \r\n Category: \r\n Summary: \r\n Detail[0]: RO CNT RO\r\n DocumentLineDetailId: 85000267423980\r\n AddressId: 0\r\n AVTUserBIN : \r\n Country: RO\r\n ExemptAmount: 0.0000\r\n ExemptUnits: 0.0000\r\n ExemptReasonId: 6 (NoNexus)\r\n InState: True\r\n JurisCode: RO\r\n JurisdictionId: 200105\r\n JurisName: ROMANIA\r\n JurisTypeId: CNT\r\n NonTaxableAmount: 1000.0000\r\n NonTaxableUnits: 1000.0000\r\n NonTaxableRuleId: 0\r\n NonTaxableTypeId: 5\r\n Options: \r\n Rate: 0.000000\r\n RateRuleId: 0\r\n RateSourceId: None\r\n Region: RO\r\n SERCode: \r\n Sourcing: D\r\n StateCode: RO\r\n StateAssignedNo: \r\n TaxAuthorityId: 0\r\n Tax: 0.0000\r\n TaxableAmount: 0.0000\r\n TaxableUnits: 0.0000\r\n UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\r\n UnitOfBasisId: 13\r\n TaxCalculated: 0.0000\r\n TaxName: RO VAT\r\n TaxOverride: 0.0000\r\n TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\r\n TaxTypeId: I\r\n TaxSubTypeId: I\r\n RateTypeId: Z\r\n IsFee: False\r\n TaxTypeMappingId: 949\r\n RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 3810\r\n TaxRegionId: 205105\r\n *Cap: 0\r\n *Threshold: 0\r\n TaxAuthorityTypeId: 45\r\n TaxAuthorityId: 0\r\n TaxAuthorityName: 0\r\n ReportLevel: 0\r\n IsNonPassThru: False\r\n ReportingTaxableUnits: 0\r\n ReportingNonTaxableUnits: 1000\r\n ReportingExemptUnits: 0\r\n ReportingTax: 0\r\n ReportingTaxCalculated: 0\r\n AVTUserBIN : \r\n DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r\n Name: MiddlemanVatId\r\n Value: RO123456\r\n UOMId: 0\r\n DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r\n Name: PartyCVATIDCountry\r\n Value: IE\r\n UOMId: 0\r\n DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r\n Name: Transport\r\n Value: Seller\r\n UOMId: 0\r\n DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r\n Name: MiddlemanVatId\r\n Value: RO123456\r\n UOMId: 0\r\n DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r\n Name: PartyCVATIDCountry\r\n Value: IE\r\n UOMId: 0\r\n DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r\n Name: Transport\r\n Value: Seller\r\n UOMId: 0\r\n DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r\n Name: MiddlemanVatId\r\n Value: RO123456\r\n UOMId: 0\r\n DocumentParameterBag[1]: \r\n Name: PartyCVATIDCountry\r\n Value: IE\r\n UOMId: 0\r\n DocumentParameterBag[2]: \r\n Name: Transport\r\n Value: Seller\r\n UOMId: 0\r\n",
"refersTo": "",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
"name": "Document Details"
},
{
"summary": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, XML format",
"details": "<?xml version=\"1.0\" encoding=\"utf-16\"?><ArrayOfSourcingRuleApplied xmlns:xsi=\"http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance\" xmlns:xsd=\"http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema\"><SourcingRuleApplied><LineNo>1</LineNo><SourcingRuleId_Sourcing>0</SourcingRuleId_Sourcing><SourcingRuleId_RateType>0</SourcingRuleId_RateType><RateType>S</RateType><SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId>0</SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId><JurisTypesApplicableId>31</JurisTypesApplicableId></SourcingRuleApplied></ArrayOfSourcingRuleApplied>",
"refersTo": "",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
"name": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, XML format"
},
{
"summary": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, JSON format",
"details": "[{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SourcingRuleId_Sourcing\":0,\"Sourcing\":null,\"SourcingRuleId_RateType\":0,\"RateType\":\"S\",\"SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId\":0,\"JurisTypesApplicableId\":31}]",
"refersTo": "",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
"name": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, JSON format"
},
{
"summary": "Sections applied for the transaction, JSON format",
"details": "[{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SectionId\":22001042,\"Type\":\"Sourcing\",\"Output\":\"MiddlemanVATIdCountry\",\"CitationCodes\":\"Article42\",\"Exclude\":false},{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SectionId\":22001041,\"Type\":\"RateTypeExemption\",\"Output\":\"E\",\"CitationCodes\":\"Article141\",\"Exclude\":false},{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SectionId\":2000356,\"Type\":\"RateTypeLiability\",\"Output\":\"S\",\"CitationCodes\":\"Article193\",\"Exclude\":false}]",
"refersTo": "",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
"name": "Sections applied for the transaction, JSON format"
},
{
"summary": "Invoice Messages for the transaction",
"details": "{\"InvoiceMessageMasterList\":[{\"MessageCode\":0,\"Message\":\"No applicable messaging for this line.\",\"CitationCode\":\"\"},{\"MessageCode\":1,\"Message\":\"Article 141 - Directive 2006/112 EC\",\"CitationCode\":\"Article141\"}],\"InvoiceMessageList\":[{\"TaxLineNo\":\"1\",\"MessageCode\":1}]}",
"refersTo": "",
"severity": "Success",
"source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
"name": "Invoice Messages for the transaction"
}
],
"invoiceMessages": [
{
"content": "Article 141 - Directive 2006/112 EC",
"lineNumbers": [
"1"
]
}
]
}