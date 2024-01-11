{ "id": 85000267423938, "code": "cc231e97-175a-4658-9bd8-56969ef3f0c8", "companyId": 6242933, "date": "2024-01-27", "status": "Saved", "type": "PurchaseInvoice", "batchCode": "", "currencyCode": "USD", "exchangeRateCurrencyCode": "USD", "customerUsageType": "", "entityUseCode": "", "customerVendorCode": "1", "customerCode": "1", "exemptNo": "", "reconciled": false, "locationCode": "", "reportingLocationCode": "", "purchaseOrderNo": "", "referenceCode": "", "salespersonCode": "", "taxOverrideType": "None", "taxOverrideAmount": 0, "taxOverrideReason": "", "totalAmount": 1000, "totalExempt": 1000, "totalDiscount": 0, "totalTax": 0, "totalTaxable": 0, "totalTaxCalculated": 0, "adjustmentReason": "NotAdjusted", "adjustmentDescription": "", "locked": false, "region": "", "country": "RO", "version": 1, "softwareVersion": "23.10.0.0", "originAddressId": 85000267423940, "destinationAddressId": 85000267423939, "exchangeRateEffectiveDate": "2024-01-27", "exchangeRate": 1, "description": "", "email": "", "businessIdentificationNo": "RO1234567", "modifiedDate": "2023-11-21T14:24:24.604884Z", "modifiedUserId": 6353038, "taxDate": "2024-01-27", "lines": [ { "id": 85000267423948, "transactionId": 85000267423938, "lineNumber": "1", "boundaryOverrideId": 0, "customerUsageType": "", "entityUseCode": "", "description": "", "destinationAddressId": 85000267423939, "originAddressId": 85000267423940, "discountAmount": 0, "discountTypeId": 0, "exemptAmount": 1000, "exemptCertId": 0, "exemptNo": "", "isItemTaxable": false, "isSSTP": false, "itemCode": "", "lineAmount": 1000, "quantity": 1, "ref1": "", "ref2": "", "reportingDate": "2024-01-27", "revAccount": "", "sourcing": "Destination", "tax": 0, "taxableAmount": 0, "taxCalculated": 0, "taxCode": "P0000000", "taxCodeId": 4316, "taxDate": "2024-01-27", "taxEngine": "", "taxOverrideType": "None", "businessIdentificationNo": "RO1234567", "taxOverrideAmount": 0, "taxOverrideReason": "", "taxIncluded": false, "marketplaceLiabilityType": "Seller", "details": [ { "id": 85000267423980, "transactionLineId": 85000267423948, "transactionId": 85000267423938, "addressId": 85000267423939, "country": "RO", "region": "RO", "countyFIPS": "", "stateFIPS": "", "exemptAmount": 0, "exemptReasonId": 6, "inState": true, "jurisCode": "RO", "jurisName": "ROMANIA", "jurisdictionId": 200105, "signatureCode": "", "stateAssignedNo": "", "jurisType": "CNT", "jurisdictionType": "Country", "nonTaxableAmount": 1000, "nonTaxableRuleId": 0, "nonTaxableType": "NexusRule", "rate": 0, "rateRuleId": 0, "rateSourceId": 0, "serCode": "", "sourcing": "Destination", "tax": 0, "taxableAmount": 0, "taxType": "Input", "taxSubTypeId": "I", "taxTypeGroupId": "InputAndOutput", "taxName": "RO VAT", "taxAuthorityTypeId": 45, "taxRegionId": 205105, "taxCalculated": 0, "taxOverride": 0, "rateType": "Zero", "rateTypeCode": "Z", "taxableUnits": 0, "nonTaxableUnits": 1000, "exemptUnits": 0, "unitOfBasis": "PerCurrencyUnit", "isNonPassThru": false, "isFee": false, "reportingTaxableUnits": 0, "reportingNonTaxableUnits": 1000, "reportingExemptUnits": 0, "reportingTax": 0, "reportingTaxCalculated": 0, "avtUserBIN": "", "liabilityType": "Seller", "chargedTo": "Buyer" } ], "nonPassthroughDetails": [], "lineLocationTypes": [ { "documentLineLocationTypeId": 85000267423950, "documentLineId": 85000267423948, "documentAddressId": 85000267423940, "locationTypeCode": "ShipFrom" }, { "documentLineLocationTypeId": 85000267423951, "documentLineId": 85000267423948, "documentAddressId": 85000267423939, "locationTypeCode": "ShipTo" } ], "parameters": [ { "name": "Transport", "value": "Seller" }, { "name": "IsMarketplace", "value": "False" }, { "name": "IsTriangulation", "value": "false" }, { "name": "PartyCVATIDCountry", "value": "IE" } ], "hsCode": "", "costInsuranceFreight": 0, "vatCode": "ROPT000C", "vatNumberTypeId": 0 } ], "addresses": [ { "id": 85000267423939, "transactionId": 85000267423938, "boundaryLevel": "Zip5", "line1": "", "line2": "", "line3": "", "city": "", "region": "", "postalCode": "", "country": "IE", "taxRegionId": 205088 }, { "id": 85000267423940, "transactionId": 85000267423938, "boundaryLevel": "Zip5", "line1": "", "line2": "", "line3": "", "city": "", "region": "", "postalCode": "", "country": "BE", "taxRegionId": 205060 } ], "locationTypes": [ { "documentLocationTypeId": 85000267423942, "documentId": 85000267423938, "documentAddressId": 85000267423940, "locationTypeCode": "ShipFrom" }, { "documentLocationTypeId": 85000267423943, "documentId": 85000267423938, "documentAddressId": 85000267423939, "locationTypeCode": "ShipTo" } ], "summary": [ { "country": "RO", "region": "RO", "jurisType": "Country", "jurisCode": "RO", "jurisName": "ROMANIA", "taxAuthorityType": 45, "stateAssignedNo": "", "taxType": "Input", "taxSubType": "I", "taxName": "RO VAT", "rateType": "Zero", "taxable": 0, "rate": 0, "tax": 0, "taxCalculated": 0, "nonTaxable": 1000, "exemption": 0 } ], "parameters": [ { "name": "MiddlemanVatId", "value": "RO123456" }, { "name": "PartyCVATIDCountry", "value": "IE" }, { "name": "Transport", "value": "Seller" } ], "messages": [ { "summary": "Global Address", "details": "\r

Address: BE\r

AddressCode: ORIG2\r

AddressType: \r

BoundaryId: 0\r

CarrierRoute: \r

County: \r

FipsCode: \r

GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\r

PostNet: \r

Reason: \r

ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\r

TaxRegionId: 0\r

", "refersTo": "Addresses[0] - TaxDate: 2024-01-27 00:00:00Z", "severity": "Success", "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine", "name": "Global Address" }, { "summary": "Global Address", "details": "\r

Address: IE\r

AddressCode: DEST3\r

AddressType: \r

BoundaryId: 0\r

CarrierRoute: \r

County: \r

FipsCode: \r

GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\r

PostNet: \r

Reason: \r

ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\r

TaxRegionId: 0\r

", "refersTo": "Addresses[1] - TaxDate: 2024-01-27 00:00:00Z", "severity": "Success", "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine", "name": "Global Address" }, { "summary": "Global Address", "details": "\r

Address: RO\r

AddressCode: MMV1\r

AddressType: \r

BoundaryId: 0\r

CarrierRoute: \r

County: \r

FipsCode: \r

GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\r

PostNet: \r

Reason: \r

ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\r

TaxRegionId: 0\r

", "refersTo": "Addresses[-1] - TaxDate: 2024-01-27 00:00:00Z", "severity": "Success", "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine", "name": "Global Address" }, { "summary": "AddressLocationType: ShipFrom", "details": "\r

Address: ,, \r

Type: \r

City: \r

State: \r

County: \r

Country: BE\r

BoundaryLevel: 2\r

BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\r

BoundaryId: 9\r

TaxRegionId: 205060\r

FIPSCode: BE\r

CitySignature: \r

GEOCode: \r

Jurisdictions: \r

CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200060\" JurisdictionCode=\"BE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"BELGIUM\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YACJ\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\r

", "refersTo": "Addresses[0]", "severity": "Success", "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine", "name": "AddressLocationType: ShipFrom" }, { "summary": "AddressLocationType: ShipTo", "details": "\r

Address: ,, \r

Type: \r

City: \r

State: \r

County: \r

Country: IE\r

BoundaryLevel: 2\r

BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\r

BoundaryId: 48\r

TaxRegionId: 205088\r

FIPSCode: IE\r

CitySignature: \r

GEOCode: \r

Jurisdictions: \r

CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200088\" JurisdictionCode=\"IE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"IRELAND\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YADM\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\r

", "refersTo": "Addresses[1]", "severity": "Success", "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine", "name": "AddressLocationType: ShipTo" }, { "summary": "TaxTypes", "details": " Line[0]: \r

TaxTypeId : I\r

", "refersTo": "", "severity": "Success", "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine", "name": "TaxTypes" }, { "summary": "Tax Rules", "details": "\r

TaxRule[TaxType:I][TaxSubType:I]: Nexus CNT\r

TaxRuleId: 0\r

Cap: 0\r

CompanyId: 6242933\r

Country: RO\r

CustomerUsageType: \r

EffDate: 1/1/1900\r

EndDate: 12/31/9999\r

IsAllJuris: False\r

IsPhysical: True\r

IsSSTP: False\r

JurisCode: RO\r

JurisName: ROMANIA\r

JurisTypeId: CNT\r

Options: \r

SERCode: \r

SignatureCode: \r

Sourcing: D\r

State: RO\r

StateAssignedNo: \r

TaxCode: \r

TaxCodeId: 0\r

TaxName: RO VAT\r

NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\r

TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\r

TaxTypeId: I\r

TaxSubTypeId: I\r

TaxTypeMappingId: 949\r

Threshold: 0\r

Value: 0\r

RateSourceId: None\r

RateTypeId: S\r

RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 3809\r

UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\r

UnitOfBasisId: 13\r

AttributeOptionsId: \r

AttributeOptions: \r

AttributeApplicabilityId: \r

AttributeApplicability: \r

ReturnsDeductionID: 0\r

ReturnsRateID: 0\r

ReturnsTaxTypeID: 0\r

NonPassThruExpressionId: \r

NonPassThruExpression: \r

CurrencyCode: \r

RequestCurrencyCode: USD\r

UOMId: 0\r

PreferredProgramId: 0\r

", "refersTo": "Lines[\"1\"]", "severity": "Success", "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine", "name": "Tax Rules" }, { "summary": "Parameters", "details": " Line[1]= 1\r

Parameter[1]= \r

Name= LiabilityCitationCodes\r

Value= Article193\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[2]= \r

Name= ExemptionCitationCodes\r

Value= Article141\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[3]= \r

Name= IsInterCountry\r

Value= True\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[4]= \r

Name= IsIntraEUTransaction\r

Value= True\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[5]= \r

Name= IsIndiaGSTTransaction\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[6]= \r

Name= IsSst\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[7]= \r

Name= PlaceOfSupplyState\r

Value= \r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[8]= \r

Name= PlaceOfSupplyCountry\r

Value= RO\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[9]= \r

Name= IsEUSellerEstablishmentCountryMutualAssist\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[10]= \r

Name= SellerRegisteredThroughFiscalRepCountries\r

Value= \r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[11]= \r

Name= BuyerRegisteredThroughFiscalRepCountries\r

Value= \r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[12]= \r

Name= IsSellerNotOptedOrBelowDistanceThreshold\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[13]= \r

Name= IsNZGoodsConsignmentValueBelow1000NZD\r

Value= True\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[14]= \r

Name= IsAUGoodsConsignmentValueBelow1000AUD\r

Value= True\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[15]= \r

Name= IsNOGoodsConsignmentValueBelow3000NOK\r

Value= True\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[16]= \r

Name= IsEUGoodsConsignmentValueBelow150EUR\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[17]= \r

Name= IsUKGoodsConsignmentValueBelow135GBP\r

Value= True\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[18]= \r

Name= IsCustomerRegisteredThroughFiscalRep\r

Value= false\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r

Parameter[19]= \r

Name= IsEUDistanceSalesThresholdExceeded\r

Value= True\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[20]= \r

Name= HasPermanentEstablishmentInDest\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[21]= \r

Name= MiddlemanEstablishmentCountries\r

Value= ES\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[22]= \r

Name= IsSupplierNonTaxableLegalPerson\r

Value= false\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r

Parameter[23]= \r

Name= MiddlemanRegistrationCountries\r

Value= IE,ES,XI\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[24]= \r

Name= IsCountryOfManufacturePunitive\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[25]= \r

Name= IsSpecialArrangementByCarrier\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r

Parameter[26]= \r

Name= SellerEstablishmentCountries\r

Value= BE\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[27]= \r

Name= HasBusinessIdentificationNo\r

Value= True\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[28]= \r

Name= ImportVatDefermentCountries\r

Value= \r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[29]= \r

Name= BuyerEstablishmentCountries\r

Value= ES\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[30]= \r

Name= CompanyLocationAddressType\r

Value= Location\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[31]= \r

Name= MiddlemanVatIdCountryGroup\r

Value= EU\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[32]= \r

Name= IndiaGSTEnabledForAccount\r

Value= True\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[33]= \r

Name= IsSourcingSectionApplied\r

Value= True\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[34]= \r

Name= IsAssemblyOrInstallation\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\r

Parameter[35]= \r

Name= IsSellerImporterOfRecord\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[36]= \r

Name= IsIntermediaryAppointed\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\r

Parameter[37]= \r

Name= DestCountryNexusTypeId\r

Value= 0\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[38]= \r

Name= RemoteSellerStatesList\r

Value= \r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[39]= \r

Name= HasAvaTaxGlobalService\r

Value= True\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r

Parameter[40]= \r

Name= MiddlemanVatIdCountry\r

Value= RO\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[41]= \r

Name= LC_SystemCustomsValue\r

Value= CIF\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[42]= \r

Name= DestStateNexusTypeId\r

Value= 0\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[43]= \r

Name= IsImportVatDeferment\r

Value= false\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Nexus\r

Parameter[44]= \r

Name= SellerVatIdCountries\r

Value= RO\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[45]= \r

Name= ShipFromCountryGroup\r

Value= EU\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[46]= \r

Name= HasSameCountryGroup\r

Value= True\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[47]= \r

Name= BuyerVatIdCountries\r

Value= IE,ES,XI\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[48]= \r

Name= ShipToCountryGroup\r

Value= EU\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[49]= \r

Name= DestinationCountry\r

Value= IE\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[50]= \r

Name= PartyCVATIDCountry\r

Value= IE\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\r

Parameter[51]= \r

Name= IsGoodsSecondHand\r

Value= false\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r

Parameter[52]= \r

Name= POSCitationCodes\r

Value= Article42\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[53]= \r

Name= DestCountryGroup\r

Value= EU\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[54]= \r

Name= OrigCountryGroup\r

Value= EU\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[55]= \r

Name= DestinationState\r

Value= \r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[56]= \r

Name= IsTriangulation\r

Value= false\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r

Parameter[57]= \r

Name= SupplyofService\r

Value= Generic\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\r

Parameter[58]= \r

Name= ProductCodeType\r

Value= P\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[59]= \r

Name= ShipFromCountry\r

Value= BE\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[60]= \r

Name= HasSameCountry\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[61]= \r

Name= DocumentAmount\r

Value= 1000\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[62]= \r

Name= MiddlemanVatId\r

Value= RO123456\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\r

Parameter[63]= \r

Name= HasSameRegion\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[64]= \r

Name= IsMarketplace\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\r

Parameter[65]= \r

Name= IsSelfBilling\r

Value= false\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r

Parameter[66]= \r

Name= ShipToCountry\r

Value= IE\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[67]= \r

Name= OriginCountry\r

Value= BE\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[68]= \r

Name= TaxableAmount\r

Value= 1000\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[69]= \r

Name= HasDestNexus\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[70]= \r

Name= SellerVatIds\r

Value= RO1234567\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[71]= \r

Name= HasExemptNo\r

Value= False\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[72]= \r

Name= BuyerVatIds\r

Value= IE123456789, ES123456789, XI123456789\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[73]= \r

Name= OriginState\r

Value= \r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[74]= \r

Name= Applicable\r

Value= True\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[75]= \r

Name= IsPhysical\r

Value= true\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[76]= \r

Name= LineAmount\r

Value= 1000\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[77]= \r

Name= TaxSystem\r

Value= VAT\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[78]= \r

Name= Transport\r

Value= Seller\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\r

Parameter[79]= \r

Name= TaxCode\r

Value= P0000000\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[80]= \r

Name= DocType\r

Value= Purchase\r

UOMId= 0\r

ShouldBePersisted= True\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

Parameter[81]= \r

Name= Qty\r

Value= 1\r

UOMId= 332\r

ShouldBePersisted= False\r

UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r

DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r

", "refersTo": "", "severity": "Success", "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine", "name": "Parameters" }, { "summary": "Document Details", "details": "Document\r

CompanyId: 6242933\r

CurrencyCode: USD\r

CustomerVendorCode: 1\r

CustomerUsageType: \r

DocumentCode: cc231e97-175a-4658-9bd8-56969ef3f0c8\r

DocumentDate: 1/27/2024\r

DocumentId: 85000267423938\r

DocumentLineCount: 1\r

DocumentStatusId: 1\r

DocumentTypeId: 3\r

ExemptNo: \r

Business Identification No: RO1234567\r

IsReconciled: False\r

LocationCode: \r

ModifiedDate: 11/21/2023 2:24:24 PM\r

ModifiedUserId: 6353038\r

PaymentDate: 1/1/1900\r

PurchaseOrderNo: \r

ReferenceCode: \r

SalespersonCode: \r

TaxDate: 1/27/2024\r

TaxOverrideTypeId: 0\r

TaxOverrideAmount: 0\r

TaxOverrideReason: \r

TotalAmount: 1000\r

TotalTax: 0.0000\r

TotalTaxCalculated: 0.0000\r

ExchangeRate: 1.0\r

ExchangeRateCurrencyCode: USD\r

ExchangeRateEffDate: 1/27/2024 12:00:00 AM\r

DeliveryTerms: \r

VATNumberType \r

DocumentAddress[0]: \r

Line1: \r

City: \r

Region: \r

County: \r

Country: IE\r

BoundaryId: 48\r

BoundaryLevelId: 2\r

BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\r

CitySignature: \r

DocumentAddressId: 85000267423939\r

GeocodeTypeId: NotGeoCoded\r

JurisCode: IE\r

PostalCode: \r

TaxRegionId: 205088\r

ValidateStatusId: Not Validated.\r

AddressLine1: \r

AddressLine2: \r

AddressLine3: \r

DocumentAddress[1]: \r

Line1: \r

City: \r

Region: \r

County: \r

Country: BE\r

BoundaryId: 9\r

BoundaryLevelId: 2\r

BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\r

CitySignature: \r

DocumentAddressId: 85000267423940\r

GeocodeTypeId: NotGeoCoded\r

JurisCode: BE\r

PostalCode: \r

TaxRegionId: 205060\r

ValidateStatusId: Not Validated.\r

AddressLine1: \r

AddressLine2: \r

AddressLine3: \r

Line[0]: \r

AccountingMethodId: 0 (Accrual)\r

BoundaryLevelId: -1\r

BoundaryOverrideId: 0\r

CustomerUsageType: \r

Description: \r

DestinationAddressId: 85000267423939\r

DiscountAmount: 0\r

DiscountTypeId: 0\r

DocumentLineId: 85000267423948\r

ExemptAmount: 1000\r

ExemptCertId: 0\r

ExemptNo: \r

Business Identification No: RO1234567\r

InState: True\r

IsPhysical: True\r

IsSstp: False\r

ItemCode: \r

LineAmount: 1000\r

LineNo: 1\r

OriginAddressId: 85000267423940\r

Quantity: 1\r

Ref1: \r

Ref2: \r

RevAccount: \r

Sourcing: D\r

IsItemTaxable: False\r

ReportingDate: 1/27/2024\r

Tax: 0.0000\r

TaxableAmount: 0\r

TaxCalculated: 0.0000\r

TaxDate: 1/27/2024\r

TaxCode: P0000000\r

TaxCodeId: 4316 (P0000000)

TaxOverrideTypeId: 0\r

TaxOverrideAmount: 0\r

TaxOverrideReason: \r

VATCode: ROPT000C\r

VATNumberType: No registration\r

HSCodeUsed: \r

HSCode: \r

HSCodeId: 0\r

CIF: 0.0\r

DeemedSupplier: \r

Category: \r

Summary: \r

Detail[0]: RO CNT RO\r

DocumentLineDetailId: 85000267423980\r

AddressId: 0\r

AVTUserBIN : \r

Country: RO\r

ExemptAmount: 0.0000\r

ExemptUnits: 0.0000\r

ExemptReasonId: 6 (NoNexus)\r

InState: True\r

JurisCode: RO\r

JurisdictionId: 200105\r

JurisName: ROMANIA\r

JurisTypeId: CNT\r

NonTaxableAmount: 1000.0000\r

NonTaxableUnits: 1000.0000\r

NonTaxableRuleId: 0\r

NonTaxableTypeId: 5\r

Options: \r

Rate: 0.000000\r

RateRuleId: 0\r

RateSourceId: None\r

Region: RO\r

SERCode: \r

Sourcing: D\r

StateCode: RO\r

StateAssignedNo: \r

TaxAuthorityId: 0\r

Tax: 0.0000\r

TaxableAmount: 0.0000\r

TaxableUnits: 0.0000\r

UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\r

UnitOfBasisId: 13\r

TaxCalculated: 0.0000\r

TaxName: RO VAT\r

TaxOverride: 0.0000\r

TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\r

TaxTypeId: I\r

TaxSubTypeId: I\r

RateTypeId: Z\r

IsFee: False\r

TaxTypeMappingId: 949\r

RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 3810\r

TaxRegionId: 205105\r

*Cap: 0\r

*Threshold: 0\r

TaxAuthorityTypeId: 45\r

TaxAuthorityId: 0\r

TaxAuthorityName: 0\r

ReportLevel: 0\r

IsNonPassThru: False\r

ReportingTaxableUnits: 0\r

ReportingNonTaxableUnits: 1000\r

ReportingExemptUnits: 0\r

ReportingTax: 0\r

ReportingTaxCalculated: 0\r

AVTUserBIN : \r

DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r

Name: MiddlemanVatId\r

Value: RO123456\r

UOMId: 0\r

DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r

Name: PartyCVATIDCountry\r

Value: IE\r

UOMId: 0\r

DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r

Name: Transport\r

Value: Seller\r

UOMId: 0\r

DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r

Name: MiddlemanVatId\r

Value: RO123456\r

UOMId: 0\r

DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r

Name: PartyCVATIDCountry\r

Value: IE\r

UOMId: 0\r

DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r

Name: Transport\r

Value: Seller\r

UOMId: 0\r

DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r

Name: MiddlemanVatId\r

Value: RO123456\r

UOMId: 0\r

DocumentParameterBag[1]: \r

Name: PartyCVATIDCountry\r

Value: IE\r

UOMId: 0\r

DocumentParameterBag[2]: \r

Name: Transport\r

Value: Seller\r

UOMId: 0\r

", "refersTo": "", "severity": "Success", "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine", "name": "Document Details" }, { "summary": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, XML format", "details": "<?xml version=\"1.0\" encoding=\"utf-16\"?><ArrayOfSourcingRuleApplied xmlns:xsi=\"http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance\" xmlns:xsd=\"http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema\"><SourcingRuleApplied><LineNo>1</LineNo><SourcingRuleId_Sourcing>0</SourcingRuleId_Sourcing><SourcingRuleId_RateType>0</SourcingRuleId_RateType><RateType>S</RateType><SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId>0</SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId><JurisTypesApplicableId>31</JurisTypesApplicableId></SourcingRuleApplied></ArrayOfSourcingRuleApplied>", "refersTo": "", "severity": "Success", "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine", "name": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, XML format" }, { "summary": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, JSON format", "details": "[{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SourcingRuleId_Sourcing\":0,\"Sourcing\":null,\"SourcingRuleId_RateType\":0,\"RateType\":\"S\",\"SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId\":0,\"JurisTypesApplicableId\":31}]", "refersTo": "", "severity": "Success", "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine", "name": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, JSON format" }, { "summary": "Sections applied for the transaction, JSON format", "details": "[{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SectionId\":22001042,\"Type\":\"Sourcing\",\"Output\":\"MiddlemanVATIdCountry\",\"CitationCodes\":\"Article42\",\"Exclude\":false},{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SectionId\":22001041,\"Type\":\"RateTypeExemption\",\"Output\":\"E\",\"CitationCodes\":\"Article141\",\"Exclude\":false},{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SectionId\":2000356,\"Type\":\"RateTypeLiability\",\"Output\":\"S\",\"CitationCodes\":\"Article193\",\"Exclude\":false}]", "refersTo": "", "severity": "Success", "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine", "name": "Sections applied for the transaction, JSON format" }, { "summary": "Invoice Messages for the transaction", "details": "{\"InvoiceMessageMasterList\":[{\"MessageCode\":0,\"Message\":\"No applicable messaging for this line.\",\"CitationCode\":\"\"},{\"MessageCode\":1,\"Message\":\"Article 141 - Directive 2006/112 EC\",\"CitationCode\":\"Article141\"}],\"InvoiceMessageList\":[{\"TaxLineNo\":\"1\",\"MessageCode\":1}]}", "refersTo": "", "severity": "Success", "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine", "name": "Invoice Messages for the transaction" } ], "invoiceMessages": [ { "content": "Article 141 - Directive 2006/112 EC", "lineNumbers": [ "1" ] } ] }