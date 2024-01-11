Triangulation - Party C VAT ID purchase

This example shows how to run a triangulation purchase transaction using the PartyCVATIDCountry parameter. Upon completion, the rules for triangulation will automatically be applied.

Returned invoice messages

  • Article 141 - Directive 2006/112 EC

Assumptions

In this example:

  • The document type is Purchase invoice.
  • The shipFrom country is Belgium.
  • The shipTo country is Ireland.
    • The PartyCVATIDCountry is also Ireland.
    • The company is not established in Ireland.
  • The MiddlemanVatId is from Romania.
  • The businessIdentificationNo is RO1234567.
    {
  "addresses": {
    "shipTo": {
      "type": "shipTo",
      "country": "IE"
    },
    "shipFrom": {
      "type": "shipFrom",
      "country": "BE"
    }
  },
  "description": "",
  "parameters": [
    {
      "name": "MiddlemanVatId",
      "value": "RO123456"
    },
    {
      "name": "PartyCVATIDCountry",
      "value": "IE"
    },
    {
      "name": "Transport",
      "value": "Seller"
    }
  ],
  "lines": [
    {
      "number": "1",
      "quantity": "1",
      "amount": "1000",
      "taxCode": "P0000000",
      "discounted": false,
      "taxIncluded": false,
      "marketplaceLiabilityType": "Seller"
    }
  ],
  "type": "PurchaseInvoice",
  "date": "2024-01-27",
  "debugLevel": "Diagnostic",
  "detailLevel": "Diagnostic",
  "customerCode": "1",
  "companyCode": "BostTestInc",
  "businessIdentificationNo": "RO1234567"
}

    {
  "id": 85000267423938,
  "code": "cc231e97-175a-4658-9bd8-56969ef3f0c8",
  "companyId": 6242933,
  "date": "2024-01-27",
  "status": "Saved",
  "type": "PurchaseInvoice",
  "batchCode": "",
  "currencyCode": "USD",
  "exchangeRateCurrencyCode": "USD",
  "customerUsageType": "",
  "entityUseCode": "",
  "customerVendorCode": "1",
  "customerCode": "1",
  "exemptNo": "",
  "reconciled": false,
  "locationCode": "",
  "reportingLocationCode": "",
  "purchaseOrderNo": "",
  "referenceCode": "",
  "salespersonCode": "",
  "taxOverrideType": "None",
  "taxOverrideAmount": 0,
  "taxOverrideReason": "",
  "totalAmount": 1000,
  "totalExempt": 1000,
  "totalDiscount": 0,
  "totalTax": 0,
  "totalTaxable": 0,
  "totalTaxCalculated": 0,
  "adjustmentReason": "NotAdjusted",
  "adjustmentDescription": "",
  "locked": false,
  "region": "",
  "country": "RO",
  "version": 1,
  "softwareVersion": "23.10.0.0",
  "originAddressId": 85000267423940,
  "destinationAddressId": 85000267423939,
  "exchangeRateEffectiveDate": "2024-01-27",
  "exchangeRate": 1,
  "description": "",
  "email": "",
  "businessIdentificationNo": "RO1234567",
  "modifiedDate": "2023-11-21T14:24:24.604884Z",
  "modifiedUserId": 6353038,
  "taxDate": "2024-01-27",
  "lines": [
    {
      "id": 85000267423948,
      "transactionId": 85000267423938,
      "lineNumber": "1",
      "boundaryOverrideId": 0,
      "customerUsageType": "",
      "entityUseCode": "",
      "description": "",
      "destinationAddressId": 85000267423939,
      "originAddressId": 85000267423940,
      "discountAmount": 0,
      "discountTypeId": 0,
      "exemptAmount": 1000,
      "exemptCertId": 0,
      "exemptNo": "",
      "isItemTaxable": false,
      "isSSTP": false,
      "itemCode": "",
      "lineAmount": 1000,
      "quantity": 1,
      "ref1": "",
      "ref2": "",
      "reportingDate": "2024-01-27",
      "revAccount": "",
      "sourcing": "Destination",
      "tax": 0,
      "taxableAmount": 0,
      "taxCalculated": 0,
      "taxCode": "P0000000",
      "taxCodeId": 4316,
      "taxDate": "2024-01-27",
      "taxEngine": "",
      "taxOverrideType": "None",
      "businessIdentificationNo": "RO1234567",
      "taxOverrideAmount": 0,
      "taxOverrideReason": "",
      "taxIncluded": false,
      "marketplaceLiabilityType": "Seller",
      "details": [
        {
          "id": 85000267423980,
          "transactionLineId": 85000267423948,
          "transactionId": 85000267423938,
          "addressId": 85000267423939,
          "country": "RO",
          "region": "RO",
          "countyFIPS": "",
          "stateFIPS": "",
          "exemptAmount": 0,
          "exemptReasonId": 6,
          "inState": true,
          "jurisCode": "RO",
          "jurisName": "ROMANIA",
          "jurisdictionId": 200105,
          "signatureCode": "",
          "stateAssignedNo": "",
          "jurisType": "CNT",
          "jurisdictionType": "Country",
          "nonTaxableAmount": 1000,
          "nonTaxableRuleId": 0,
          "nonTaxableType": "NexusRule",
          "rate": 0,
          "rateRuleId": 0,
          "rateSourceId": 0,
          "serCode": "",
          "sourcing": "Destination",
          "tax": 0,
          "taxableAmount": 0,
          "taxType": "Input",
          "taxSubTypeId": "I",
          "taxTypeGroupId": "InputAndOutput",
          "taxName": "RO VAT",
          "taxAuthorityTypeId": 45,
          "taxRegionId": 205105,
          "taxCalculated": 0,
          "taxOverride": 0,
          "rateType": "Zero",
          "rateTypeCode": "Z",
          "taxableUnits": 0,
          "nonTaxableUnits": 1000,
          "exemptUnits": 0,
          "unitOfBasis": "PerCurrencyUnit",
          "isNonPassThru": false,
          "isFee": false,
          "reportingTaxableUnits": 0,
          "reportingNonTaxableUnits": 1000,
          "reportingExemptUnits": 0,
          "reportingTax": 0,
          "reportingTaxCalculated": 0,
          "avtUserBIN": "",
          "liabilityType": "Seller",
          "chargedTo": "Buyer"
        }
      ],
      "nonPassthroughDetails": [],
      "lineLocationTypes": [
        {
          "documentLineLocationTypeId": 85000267423950,
          "documentLineId": 85000267423948,
          "documentAddressId": 85000267423940,
          "locationTypeCode": "ShipFrom"
        },
        {
          "documentLineLocationTypeId": 85000267423951,
          "documentLineId": 85000267423948,
          "documentAddressId": 85000267423939,
          "locationTypeCode": "ShipTo"
        }
      ],
      "parameters": [
        {
          "name": "Transport",
          "value": "Seller"
        },
        {
          "name": "IsMarketplace",
          "value": "False"
        },
        {
          "name": "IsTriangulation",
          "value": "false"
        },
        {
          "name": "PartyCVATIDCountry",
          "value": "IE"
        }
      ],
      "hsCode": "",
      "costInsuranceFreight": 0,
      "vatCode": "ROPT000C",
      "vatNumberTypeId": 0
    }
  ],
  "addresses": [
    {
      "id": 85000267423939,
      "transactionId": 85000267423938,
      "boundaryLevel": "Zip5",
      "line1": "",
      "line2": "",
      "line3": "",
      "city": "",
      "region": "",
      "postalCode": "",
      "country": "IE",
      "taxRegionId": 205088
    },
    {
      "id": 85000267423940,
      "transactionId": 85000267423938,
      "boundaryLevel": "Zip5",
      "line1": "",
      "line2": "",
      "line3": "",
      "city": "",
      "region": "",
      "postalCode": "",
      "country": "BE",
      "taxRegionId": 205060
    }
  ],
  "locationTypes": [
    {
      "documentLocationTypeId": 85000267423942,
      "documentId": 85000267423938,
      "documentAddressId": 85000267423940,
      "locationTypeCode": "ShipFrom"
    },
    {
      "documentLocationTypeId": 85000267423943,
      "documentId": 85000267423938,
      "documentAddressId": 85000267423939,
      "locationTypeCode": "ShipTo"
    }
  ],
  "summary": [
    {
      "country": "RO",
      "region": "RO",
      "jurisType": "Country",
      "jurisCode": "RO",
      "jurisName": "ROMANIA",
      "taxAuthorityType": 45,
      "stateAssignedNo": "",
      "taxType": "Input",
      "taxSubType": "I",
      "taxName": "RO VAT",
      "rateType": "Zero",
      "taxable": 0,
      "rate": 0,
      "tax": 0,
      "taxCalculated": 0,
      "nonTaxable": 1000,
      "exemption": 0
    }
  ],
  "parameters": [
    {
      "name": "MiddlemanVatId",
      "value": "RO123456"
    },
    {
      "name": "PartyCVATIDCountry",
      "value": "IE"
    },
    {
      "name": "Transport",
      "value": "Seller"
    }
  ],
  "messages": [
    {
      "summary": "Global Address",
      "details": "\r\n    Address: BE\r\n    AddressCode: ORIG2\r\n    AddressType: \r\n    BoundaryId: 0\r\n    CarrierRoute: \r\n    County: \r\n    FipsCode: \r\n    GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\r\n    PostNet: \r\n    Reason: \r\n    ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\r\n    TaxRegionId: 0\r\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[0] - TaxDate: 2024-01-27 00:00:00Z",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
      "name": "Global Address"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Global Address",
      "details": "\r\n    Address: IE\r\n    AddressCode: DEST3\r\n    AddressType: \r\n    BoundaryId: 0\r\n    CarrierRoute: \r\n    County: \r\n    FipsCode: \r\n    GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\r\n    PostNet: \r\n    Reason: \r\n    ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\r\n    TaxRegionId: 0\r\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[1] - TaxDate: 2024-01-27 00:00:00Z",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
      "name": "Global Address"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Global Address",
      "details": "\r\n    Address: RO\r\n    AddressCode: MMV1\r\n    AddressType: \r\n    BoundaryId: 0\r\n    CarrierRoute: \r\n    County: \r\n    FipsCode: \r\n    GeocodeType: NotGeoCoded\r\n    PostNet: \r\n    Reason: \r\n    ValidateStatus: Not Validated.\r\n    TaxRegionId: 0\r\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[-1] - TaxDate: 2024-01-27 00:00:00Z",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
      "name": "Global Address"
    },
    {
      "summary": "AddressLocationType: ShipFrom",
      "details": "\r\n    Address: ,, \r\n    Type: \r\n    City: \r\n    State: \r\n    County: \r\n    Country: BE\r\n    BoundaryLevel: 2\r\n    BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\r\n    BoundaryId: 9\r\n    TaxRegionId: 205060\r\n    FIPSCode: BE\r\n    CitySignature: \r\n    GEOCode: \r\n    Jurisdictions: \r\n        CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200060\" JurisdictionCode=\"BE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"BELGIUM\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YACJ\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\r\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[0]",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
      "name": "AddressLocationType: ShipFrom"
    },
    {
      "summary": "AddressLocationType: ShipTo",
      "details": "\r\n    Address: ,, \r\n    Type: \r\n    City: \r\n    State: \r\n    County: \r\n    Country: IE\r\n    BoundaryLevel: 2\r\n    BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\r\n    BoundaryId: 48\r\n    TaxRegionId: 205088\r\n    FIPSCode: IE\r\n    CitySignature: \r\n    GEOCode: \r\n    Jurisdictions: \r\n        CNT: JurisdictionId=\"200088\" JurisdictionCode=\"IE\" JurisdictionTypeId=\"CNT\" LongName=\"IRELAND\" StateFips=\"\" State=\"\" StateAssignedCode=\"\" SerCode=\"\" SignatureCode=\"YADM\" TaxAuthorityTypeId=\"\" IsLocalAdmin=\"False\" EffDate=\"2008-07-01\" EndDate=\"9999-12-31\"\r\n",
      "refersTo": "Addresses[1]",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
      "name": "AddressLocationType: ShipTo"
    },
    {
      "summary": "TaxTypes",
      "details": "    Line[0]: \r\n        TaxTypeId : I\r\n",
      "refersTo": "",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
      "name": "TaxTypes"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Tax Rules",
      "details": "\r\nTaxRule[TaxType:I][TaxSubType:I]: Nexus CNT\r\n    TaxRuleId: 0\r\n    Cap: 0\r\n    CompanyId: 6242933\r\n    Country: RO\r\n    CustomerUsageType: \r\n    EffDate: 1/1/1900\r\n    EndDate: 12/31/9999\r\n    IsAllJuris: False\r\n    IsPhysical: True\r\n    IsSSTP: False\r\n    JurisCode: RO\r\n    JurisName: ROMANIA\r\n    JurisTypeId: CNT\r\n    Options: \r\n    SERCode: \r\n    SignatureCode: \r\n    Sourcing: D\r\n    State: RO\r\n    StateAssignedNo: \r\n    TaxCode: \r\n    TaxCodeId: 0\r\n    TaxName: RO VAT\r\n    NexusTaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\r\n    TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\r\n    TaxTypeId: I\r\n    TaxSubTypeId: I\r\n    TaxTypeMappingId: 949\r\n    Threshold: 0\r\n    Value: 0\r\n    RateSourceId: None\r\n    RateTypeId: S\r\n    RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 3809\r\n    UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\r\n    UnitOfBasisId: 13\r\n    AttributeOptionsId: \r\n    AttributeOptions: \r\n    AttributeApplicabilityId: \r\n    AttributeApplicability: \r\n    ReturnsDeductionID: 0\r\n    ReturnsRateID: 0\r\n    ReturnsTaxTypeID: 0\r\n    NonPassThruExpressionId: \r\n    NonPassThruExpression: \r\n    CurrencyCode: \r\n    RequestCurrencyCode: USD\r\n    UOMId: 0\r\n    PreferredProgramId: 0\r\n",
      "refersTo": "Lines[\"1\"]",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
      "name": "Tax Rules"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Parameters",
      "details": "    Line[1]= 1\r\n        Parameter[1]= \r\n        Name= LiabilityCitationCodes\r\n        Value= Article193\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[2]= \r\n        Name= ExemptionCitationCodes\r\n        Value= Article141\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[3]= \r\n        Name= IsInterCountry\r\n        Value= True\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[4]= \r\n        Name= IsIntraEUTransaction\r\n        Value= True\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[5]= \r\n        Name= IsIndiaGSTTransaction\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[6]= \r\n        Name= IsSst\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[7]= \r\n        Name= PlaceOfSupplyState\r\n        Value= \r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[8]= \r\n        Name= PlaceOfSupplyCountry\r\n        Value= RO\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[9]= \r\n        Name= IsEUSellerEstablishmentCountryMutualAssist\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[10]= \r\n        Name= SellerRegisteredThroughFiscalRepCountries\r\n        Value= \r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[11]= \r\n        Name= BuyerRegisteredThroughFiscalRepCountries\r\n        Value= \r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[12]= \r\n        Name= IsSellerNotOptedOrBelowDistanceThreshold\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[13]= \r\n        Name= IsNZGoodsConsignmentValueBelow1000NZD\r\n        Value= True\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[14]= \r\n        Name= IsAUGoodsConsignmentValueBelow1000AUD\r\n        Value= True\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[15]= \r\n        Name= IsNOGoodsConsignmentValueBelow3000NOK\r\n        Value= True\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[16]= \r\n        Name= IsEUGoodsConsignmentValueBelow150EUR\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[17]= \r\n        Name= IsUKGoodsConsignmentValueBelow135GBP\r\n        Value= True\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[18]= \r\n        Name= IsCustomerRegisteredThroughFiscalRep\r\n        Value= false\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r\n        Parameter[19]= \r\n        Name= IsEUDistanceSalesThresholdExceeded\r\n        Value= True\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[20]= \r\n        Name= HasPermanentEstablishmentInDest\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[21]= \r\n        Name= MiddlemanEstablishmentCountries\r\n        Value= ES\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[22]= \r\n        Name= IsSupplierNonTaxableLegalPerson\r\n        Value= false\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r\n        Parameter[23]= \r\n        Name= MiddlemanRegistrationCountries\r\n        Value= IE,ES,XI\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[24]= \r\n        Name= IsCountryOfManufacturePunitive\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[25]= \r\n        Name= IsSpecialArrangementByCarrier\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r\n        Parameter[26]= \r\n        Name= SellerEstablishmentCountries\r\n        Value= BE\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[27]= \r\n        Name= HasBusinessIdentificationNo\r\n        Value= True\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[28]= \r\n        Name= ImportVatDefermentCountries\r\n        Value= \r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[29]= \r\n        Name= BuyerEstablishmentCountries\r\n        Value= ES\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[30]= \r\n        Name= CompanyLocationAddressType\r\n        Value= Location\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[31]= \r\n        Name= MiddlemanVatIdCountryGroup\r\n        Value= EU\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[32]= \r\n        Name= IndiaGSTEnabledForAccount\r\n        Value= True\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[33]= \r\n        Name= IsSourcingSectionApplied\r\n        Value= True\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[34]= \r\n        Name= IsAssemblyOrInstallation\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\r\n        Parameter[35]= \r\n        Name= IsSellerImporterOfRecord\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[36]= \r\n        Name= IsIntermediaryAppointed\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\r\n        Parameter[37]= \r\n        Name= DestCountryNexusTypeId\r\n        Value= 0\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[38]= \r\n        Name= RemoteSellerStatesList\r\n        Value= \r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[39]= \r\n        Name= HasAvaTaxGlobalService\r\n        Value= True\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r\n        Parameter[40]= \r\n        Name= MiddlemanVatIdCountry\r\n        Value= RO\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[41]= \r\n        Name= LC_SystemCustomsValue\r\n        Value= CIF\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[42]= \r\n        Name= DestStateNexusTypeId\r\n        Value= 0\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[43]= \r\n        Name= IsImportVatDeferment\r\n        Value= false\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Nexus\r\n        Parameter[44]= \r\n        Name= SellerVatIdCountries\r\n        Value= RO\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[45]= \r\n        Name= ShipFromCountryGroup\r\n        Value= EU\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[46]= \r\n        Name= HasSameCountryGroup\r\n        Value= True\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[47]= \r\n        Name= BuyerVatIdCountries\r\n        Value= IE,ES,XI\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[48]= \r\n        Name= ShipToCountryGroup\r\n        Value= EU\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[49]= \r\n        Name= DestinationCountry\r\n        Value= IE\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[50]= \r\n        Name= PartyCVATIDCountry\r\n        Value= IE\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\r\n        Parameter[51]= \r\n        Name= IsGoodsSecondHand\r\n        Value= false\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r\n        Parameter[52]= \r\n        Name= POSCitationCodes\r\n        Value= Article42\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[53]= \r\n        Name= DestCountryGroup\r\n        Value= EU\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[54]= \r\n        Name= OrigCountryGroup\r\n        Value= EU\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[55]= \r\n        Name= DestinationState\r\n        Value= \r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[56]= \r\n        Name= IsTriangulation\r\n        Value= false\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r\n        Parameter[57]= \r\n        Name= SupplyofService\r\n        Value= Generic\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\r\n        Parameter[58]= \r\n        Name= ProductCodeType\r\n        Value= P\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[59]= \r\n        Name= ShipFromCountry\r\n        Value= BE\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[60]= \r\n        Name= HasSameCountry\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[61]= \r\n        Name= DocumentAmount\r\n        Value= 1000\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[62]= \r\n        Name= MiddlemanVatId\r\n        Value= RO123456\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\r\n        Parameter[63]= \r\n        Name= HasSameRegion\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[64]= \r\n        Name= IsMarketplace\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Company\r\n        Parameter[65]= \r\n        Name= IsSelfBilling\r\n        Value= false\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Line\r\n        Parameter[66]= \r\n        Name= ShipToCountry\r\n        Value= IE\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[67]= \r\n        Name= OriginCountry\r\n        Value= BE\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[68]= \r\n        Name= TaxableAmount\r\n        Value= 1000\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[69]= \r\n        Name= HasDestNexus\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[70]= \r\n        Name= SellerVatIds\r\n        Value= RO1234567\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[71]= \r\n        Name= HasExemptNo\r\n        Value= False\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[72]= \r\n        Name= BuyerVatIds\r\n        Value= IE123456789, ES123456789, XI123456789\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[73]= \r\n        Name= OriginState\r\n        Value= \r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[74]= \r\n        Name= Applicable\r\n        Value= True\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[75]= \r\n        Name= IsPhysical\r\n        Value= true\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[76]= \r\n        Name= LineAmount\r\n        Value= 1000\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[77]= \r\n        Name= TaxSystem\r\n        Value= VAT\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[78]= \r\n        Name= Transport\r\n        Value= Seller\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Header\r\n        Parameter[79]= \r\n        Name= TaxCode\r\n        Value= P0000000\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[80]= \r\n        Name= DocType\r\n        Value= Purchase\r\n        UOMId= 0\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= True\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= True\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n        Parameter[81]= \r\n        Name= Qty\r\n        Value= 1\r\n        UOMId= 332\r\n        ShouldBePersisted= False\r\n        UsedInTaxCalculation= False\r\n        DocumentLineParameterSource= Calculated\r\n",
      "refersTo": "",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
      "name": "Parameters"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Document Details",
      "details": "Document\r\n    CompanyId: 6242933\r\n    CurrencyCode: USD\r\n    CustomerVendorCode: 1\r\n    CustomerUsageType: \r\n    DocumentCode: cc231e97-175a-4658-9bd8-56969ef3f0c8\r\n    DocumentDate: 1/27/2024\r\n    DocumentId: 85000267423938\r\n    DocumentLineCount: 1\r\n    DocumentStatusId: 1\r\n    DocumentTypeId: 3\r\n    ExemptNo: \r\n    Business Identification No: RO1234567\r\n    IsReconciled: False\r\n    LocationCode: \r\n    ModifiedDate: 11/21/2023 2:24:24 PM\r\n    ModifiedUserId: 6353038\r\n    PaymentDate: 1/1/1900\r\n    PurchaseOrderNo: \r\n    ReferenceCode: \r\n    SalespersonCode: \r\n    TaxDate: 1/27/2024\r\n    TaxOverrideTypeId: 0\r\n    TaxOverrideAmount: 0\r\n    TaxOverrideReason: \r\n    TotalAmount: 1000\r\n    TotalTax: 0.0000\r\n    TotalTaxCalculated: 0.0000\r\n    ExchangeRate: 1.0\r\n    ExchangeRateCurrencyCode: USD\r\n    ExchangeRateEffDate: 1/27/2024 12:00:00 AM\r\n    DeliveryTerms: \r\n    VATNumberType \r\n    DocumentAddress[0]: \r\n        Line1: \r\n        City: \r\n        Region: \r\n        County: \r\n        Country: IE\r\n        BoundaryId: 48\r\n        BoundaryLevelId: 2\r\n        BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\r\n        CitySignature: \r\n        DocumentAddressId: 85000267423939\r\n        GeocodeTypeId: NotGeoCoded\r\n        JurisCode: IE\r\n        PostalCode: \r\n        TaxRegionId: 205088\r\n        ValidateStatusId: Not Validated.\r\n        AddressLine1: \r\n        AddressLine2: \r\n        AddressLine3: \r\n    DocumentAddress[1]: \r\n        Line1: \r\n        City: \r\n        Region: \r\n        County: \r\n        Country: BE\r\n        BoundaryId: 9\r\n        BoundaryLevelId: 2\r\n        BoundarySource: BoundaryGlobal\r\n        CitySignature: \r\n        DocumentAddressId: 85000267423940\r\n        GeocodeTypeId: NotGeoCoded\r\n        JurisCode: BE\r\n        PostalCode: \r\n        TaxRegionId: 205060\r\n        ValidateStatusId: Not Validated.\r\n        AddressLine1: \r\n        AddressLine2: \r\n        AddressLine3: \r\n    Line[0]: \r\n        AccountingMethodId: 0 (Accrual)\r\n        BoundaryLevelId: -1\r\n        BoundaryOverrideId: 0\r\n        CustomerUsageType: \r\n        Description: \r\n        DestinationAddressId: 85000267423939\r\n        DiscountAmount: 0\r\n        DiscountTypeId: 0\r\n        DocumentLineId: 85000267423948\r\n        ExemptAmount: 1000\r\n        ExemptCertId: 0\r\n        ExemptNo: \r\n        Business Identification No: RO1234567\r\n        InState: True\r\n        IsPhysical: True\r\n        IsSstp: False\r\n        ItemCode: \r\n        LineAmount: 1000\r\n        LineNo: 1\r\n        OriginAddressId: 85000267423940\r\n        Quantity: 1\r\n        Ref1: \r\n        Ref2: \r\n        RevAccount: \r\n        Sourcing: D\r\n        IsItemTaxable: False\r\n        ReportingDate: 1/27/2024\r\n        Tax: 0.0000\r\n        TaxableAmount: 0\r\n        TaxCalculated: 0.0000\r\n        TaxDate: 1/27/2024\r\n        TaxCode: P0000000\r\n        TaxCodeId: 4316 (P0000000)\n        TaxOverrideTypeId: 0\r\n        TaxOverrideAmount: 0\r\n        TaxOverrideReason: \r\n        VATCode: ROPT000C\r\n        VATNumberType: No registration\r\n        HSCodeUsed: \r\n        HSCode: \r\n        HSCodeId: 0\r\n        CIF: 0.0\r\n        DeemedSupplier: \r\n        Category: \r\n        Summary: \r\n        Detail[0]: RO CNT RO\r\n            DocumentLineDetailId: 85000267423980\r\n            AddressId: 0\r\n            AVTUserBIN : \r\n            Country: RO\r\n            ExemptAmount: 0.0000\r\n            ExemptUnits: 0.0000\r\n            ExemptReasonId: 6 (NoNexus)\r\n            InState: True\r\n            JurisCode: RO\r\n            JurisdictionId: 200105\r\n            JurisName: ROMANIA\r\n            JurisTypeId: CNT\r\n            NonTaxableAmount: 1000.0000\r\n            NonTaxableUnits: 1000.0000\r\n            NonTaxableRuleId: 0\r\n            NonTaxableTypeId: 5\r\n            Options: \r\n            Rate: 0.000000\r\n            RateRuleId: 0\r\n            RateSourceId: None\r\n            Region: RO\r\n            SERCode: \r\n            Sourcing: D\r\n            StateCode: RO\r\n            StateAssignedNo: \r\n            TaxAuthorityId: 0\r\n            Tax: 0.0000\r\n            TaxableAmount: 0.0000\r\n            TaxableUnits: 0.0000\r\n            UnitOfBasis: PerCurrencyUnit\r\n            UnitOfBasisId: 13\r\n            TaxCalculated: 0.0000\r\n            TaxName: RO VAT\r\n            TaxOverride: 0.0000\r\n            TaxTypeGroupId: InputAndOutput\r\n            TaxTypeId: I\r\n            TaxSubTypeId: I\r\n            RateTypeId: Z\r\n            IsFee: False\r\n            TaxTypeMappingId: 949\r\n            RateTypeTaxTypeMappingId: 3810\r\n            TaxRegionId: 205105\r\n           *Cap: 0\r\n           *Threshold: 0\r\n            TaxAuthorityTypeId: 45\r\n            TaxAuthorityId: 0\r\n            TaxAuthorityName: 0\r\n            ReportLevel: 0\r\n            IsNonPassThru: False\r\n            ReportingTaxableUnits: 0\r\n            ReportingNonTaxableUnits: 1000\r\n            ReportingExemptUnits: 0\r\n            ReportingTax: 0\r\n            ReportingTaxCalculated: 0\r\n            AVTUserBIN : \r\n    DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r\n        Name: MiddlemanVatId\r\n        Value: RO123456\r\n        UOMId: 0\r\n    DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r\n        Name: PartyCVATIDCountry\r\n        Value: IE\r\n        UOMId: 0\r\n    DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r\n        Name: Transport\r\n        Value: Seller\r\n        UOMId: 0\r\n    DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r\n        Name: MiddlemanVatId\r\n        Value: RO123456\r\n        UOMId: 0\r\n    DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r\n        Name: PartyCVATIDCountry\r\n        Value: IE\r\n        UOMId: 0\r\n    DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r\n        Name: Transport\r\n        Value: Seller\r\n        UOMId: 0\r\n    DocumentParameterBag[0]: \r\n        Name: MiddlemanVatId\r\n        Value: RO123456\r\n        UOMId: 0\r\n    DocumentParameterBag[1]: \r\n        Name: PartyCVATIDCountry\r\n        Value: IE\r\n        UOMId: 0\r\n    DocumentParameterBag[2]: \r\n        Name: Transport\r\n        Value: Seller\r\n        UOMId: 0\r\n",
      "refersTo": "",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
      "name": "Document Details"
    },
    {
      "summary": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, XML format",
      "details": "<?xml version=\"1.0\" encoding=\"utf-16\"?><ArrayOfSourcingRuleApplied xmlns:xsi=\"http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema-instance\" xmlns:xsd=\"http://www.w3.org/2001/XMLSchema\"><SourcingRuleApplied><LineNo>1</LineNo><SourcingRuleId_Sourcing>0</SourcingRuleId_Sourcing><SourcingRuleId_RateType>0</SourcingRuleId_RateType><RateType>S</RateType><SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId>0</SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId><JurisTypesApplicableId>31</JurisTypesApplicableId></SourcingRuleApplied></ArrayOfSourcingRuleApplied>",
      "refersTo": "",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
      "name": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, XML format"
    },
    {
      "summary": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, JSON format",
      "details": "[{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SourcingRuleId_Sourcing\":0,\"Sourcing\":null,\"SourcingRuleId_RateType\":0,\"RateType\":\"S\",\"SourcingRuleId_JurisTypesApplicableId\":0,\"JurisTypesApplicableId\":31}]",
      "refersTo": "",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
      "name": "SourcingRules applied for the transaction, JSON format"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Sections applied for the transaction, JSON format",
      "details": "[{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SectionId\":22001042,\"Type\":\"Sourcing\",\"Output\":\"MiddlemanVATIdCountry\",\"CitationCodes\":\"Article42\",\"Exclude\":false},{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SectionId\":22001041,\"Type\":\"RateTypeExemption\",\"Output\":\"E\",\"CitationCodes\":\"Article141\",\"Exclude\":false},{\"LineNo\":\"1\",\"SectionId\":2000356,\"Type\":\"RateTypeLiability\",\"Output\":\"S\",\"CitationCodes\":\"Article193\",\"Exclude\":false}]",
      "refersTo": "",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
      "name": "Sections applied for the transaction, JSON format"
    },
    {
      "summary": "Invoice  Messages for the transaction",
      "details": "{\"InvoiceMessageMasterList\":[{\"MessageCode\":0,\"Message\":\"No applicable messaging for this line.\",\"CitationCode\":\"\"},{\"MessageCode\":1,\"Message\":\"Article 141 - Directive 2006/112 EC\",\"CitationCode\":\"Article141\"}],\"InvoiceMessageList\":[{\"TaxLineNo\":\"1\",\"MessageCode\":1}]}",
      "refersTo": "",
      "severity": "Success",
      "source": "Avalara.AvaTax.TaxEngine",
      "name": "Invoice  Messages for the transaction"
    }
  ],
  "invoiceMessages": [
    {
      "content": "Article 141 - Directive 2006/112 EC",
      "lineNumbers": [
        "1"
      ]
    }
  ]
}
