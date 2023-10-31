Canada changes
Effective November 1, 2023, Avalara enhanced the existing AvaTax VAT determination solution to, by default, show the blended rate of Harmonized Sales Tax (HST) for provinces where HST applies. Earlier versions of AvaTax showed a breakdown of the federal and provincial components separately.
In Canada, HST is a blended federal/provincial sales tax that includes a 5 percent federal component and a provincial component of 8 percent or 10 percent. HST applies in various Canadian provinces.
For existing users, no action is required. This feature is enabled by default on all existing and new AvaTax accounts.