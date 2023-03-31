As of March 2023, AvaTax now rounds up to the nearest whole number for currencies that do not have decimals.

Before this change, AvaTax rounded down to the nearest whole number. (E.g., If the tax amount was 8.5, the rounded amount would be 8.) Additionally, the rounding was only applied to the tax amounts at the line level and rolled up to the document level. No rounding was applied at the line detail level.

After this change, AvaTax rounds up to the nearest whole number. (E.g., If the tax amount is 8.5, the rounded amount would be 9.) Additionally, the rounding will apply to the tax amounts at the line level as well as the line detail level, and the rounded tax amounts will roll up to the document level. Further, if a transaction is tax inclusive, AvaTax will round up to the nearest whole number at all tax amounts as well as the taxable amounts at the line level, line detail, and rolled up to the document level.