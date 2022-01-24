Norway and Switzerland changes
Avalara is enhancing the AvaTax for VAT determination solution to support complex calculation logic and content for Norway and Switzerland.
The following enhancements are being made in AvaTax for VAT. All changes are effective Feb. 1, 2022.
Enhancements supporting current Norwegian and Swiss legislation for B2B and B2C use cases for sales and purchases include:
- Domestic supplies when the supplier is liable.
- Imports
- Exports
- General rule services
- Digital services
- VOEC Scheme for Norway, which include:
- Deemed supplier use cases for marketplaces and merchants selling on marketplaces.
- Low value consignment threshold.
- B2C Digital services by Foreign suppliers.
- Address types to support the location where goods are imported and the location where goods are located when there is no transportation or where a service or event is rendered.
- New input fields for VAT calculations, including:
Transport
MiddlemanVatId
MerchantSellerIdentifier
MerchantEstablishmentCountry
MerchantName
MerchantVatId
These are described in greater detail in the Input fields for VAT calculations topic.
- New configuration settings that you need to enable on your account.
- Two new VAT detail AvaTax reports and one new marketplace audit report available.
- Basic currency conversion capability that supports use cases where a customer needs to provide their local taxing authority with the invoice tax details in a local currency. This is described in greater detail in the Invoice currency conversion topic.
- Enhanced VAT codes. VAT codes are generated and returned as part of the AvaTax document data at the line level. The codes may be returned to your source system and may be used to report and file VAT returns.
- VAT invoice message and citations. For the supported Norway sections and Switzerland articles, the invoice messaging and citations are returned as part of the response to enable a customer to generate a compliant invoice from their ERP.