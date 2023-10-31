VAT/GST determination updates

As of November 1, 2023, Avalara is making the following enhancements to VAT/GST determination.

New tax name data and categorization for VAT-exempt and nontaxable transactions. You’ll notice two new rate types for VAT/GST transactions: Exempt (E) Outside Scope (O)



These new rate types are added to the current rate types: Standard (S), Reduced (R ), and Zero (Z).

The taxable amount for transactions will be categorized as Exempt (E) in the "Exempt" field and for those marked as Outside Scope (O) in the "Nontaxable" field.