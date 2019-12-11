How does the Avalara Excise solution benefit businesses?



An error in tax determination can result in significant sales margin impact, hidden tax liabilities, and the potential for fines and penalties from taxing jurisdictions. Fuel suppliers, distributors, and energy traders will all benefit from increased tax determination accuracy, financial control, and transparency. Energy traders can fully understand tax implications prior to committing to a transaction, allowing for tax optimization, risk mitigation, and decreased costs.



AvaTax Excise significantly reduces IT maintenance costs associated with ongoing management of custom code and support of new tax regulations.

Learn more