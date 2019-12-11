Item Classification API
How does the API work?
This API provides the user with the capability to submit products for HS Classification and retrieve the HS Codes.
How does the Avalara Item Classification solution benefit businesses?
With automation from Avalara, you can conquer the complexity of assigning products Harmonized System codes (also known as HS codes or tariff codes) — making it easier to comply with customs regulations anywhere in the world.
