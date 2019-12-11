MyLodgeTax

How does the API work?

The Avalara MyLodgeTax product provides sales and lodging tax compliance for short-term property rentals. The API facilitates data exchange between Avalara MyLodgeTax and third-party applications.

How does the Avalara MyLodgeTax solution benefit businesses?

MyLodgeTax prepares, files, and remits your lodging tax returns accurately every time - guaranteed.

MyLodgeTax

