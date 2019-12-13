Sales
(877) 780-4848
Explore the sales tax API before you build. Make live API calls directly from our documentation.
Get started quickly with our sample code and libraries. If you get stuck, Avalara Support and Avalara's developer community are here with answers.
Run through our recommended testing scenarios to check that all your bases are covered. Use our automated self-test tool to make sure the data you're sending looks good on our end.
Ready to take the final step? Certify your integration to receive sales and marketing support from Avalara.