In AvaTax, the EntityUseCode field provides information about how a transaction will be used by the customer, and information about the type of customer making the purchase. For example, a purchase made by the US federal government would be designated for government use, and it would generally be exempt or non-taxable for that specific use.

Entity Use Codes are generally displayed in the user interface of a connector as a dropdown, combo box, or selection element. This element uses the ListEntityUseCodes API to retrieve the list of available choices, and displays it as a list of values in a dropdown. The default value should be NULL, indicating that by default a transaction does not have a custom entity use code.