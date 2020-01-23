Calculating Tax

Getting a tax calculation is the primary reason developers use the Avalara AvaTax Service. Whether you are just looking to get a tax rate to populate into a database or application field, or you need to utilize all of the reporting and filing functionality that AvaTax offers, CreateTransaction is the starting point.

The request for this method consists of sales document attributes, like date, customer id, addresses, and line items. Please see the API reference for a full listing of the available operations and attributes.