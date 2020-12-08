Welcome to the Shipping and Age Verification for Beverage Alcohol API Guide! This document describes how technology partners and developers can use the Shipping verification endpoints to verify that transactions for alcoholic beverages are compliant with all alcohol shipping laws defined for the jurisdiction(s) they are shipping to and to register those transactions. It also describes how to use the Age verification endpoints to verify that purchasers or recipients of alcoholic beverage transactions are within the legal age limit for the jurisdiction(s) where you are shipping to