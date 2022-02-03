The Shipping Verification APIs are available in two versions: 2.1 and 2.2. Version 2.2 is the latest version, and the latest version is the default. When using version 2.2, you must pass the AlcoholContent parameter in your beverage alcohol requests before running the Shipping Verification APIs.

These examples shows how to perform shipping verification for a beverage alcohol transaction that does not include the AlcoholContent parameter, so it cannot use the latest version. These examples assume that all other required parameters were included in the original beverage alcohol transaction, but because the AlcoholContent parameter is omitted, the shipping verification request must specify to use API version 2.1.

