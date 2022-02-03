Shipping verification API versioning
The Shipping Verification APIs are available in two versions: 2.1 and 2.2. Version 2.2 is the latest version, and the latest version is the default. When using version 2.2, you must pass the
AlcoholContent parameter in your beverage alcohol requests before running the Shipping Verification APIs.
- If your beverage alcohol transactions DO NOT use the
AlcoholContentparameter, then you must specify
x-avalara-version: 2.1in the request header OR
api-version=2.1in the shipping verification request URL.
- If your beverage alcohol transactions use the
AlcoholContentparameter, then no additional values are required in the shipping verification request.
Examples
These examples shows how to perform shipping verification for a beverage alcohol transaction that does not include the
AlcoholContent parameter, so it cannot use the latest version. These examples assume that all other required parameters were included in the original beverage alcohol transaction, but because the
AlcoholContent parameter is omitted, the shipping verification request must specify to use API version 2.1.
- Example 1 shows how to specify
x-avalara-version: 2.1in the shipping verification request header.
- Example 2 shows how to use
api-version=2.1in the shipping verification request URL.
NOTE: If a shipping verification request includes a version in both the header and the request URL, the version in the header takes precedence.
This example uses
x-avalara-version: 2.1 in the request header.
curl
-X GET
-H 'x-avalara-version: 2.1'
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-H 'Content-Type: application/json'
'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/companies/DEFAULT/transactions/VersionTest/shipment/verify'
This example uses
api-version=2.1 in the request header.
curl
-X GET
-H 'Accept: application/json'
-H 'Content-Type: application/json'
'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/companies/DEFAULT/transactions/VersionTest/shipment/verify?api-version=2.1'