Shipping verification API versioning

The Shipping Verification APIs are available in two versions: 2.1 and 2.2. Version 2.2 is the latest version, and the latest version is the default. When using version 2.2, you must pass the AlcoholContent parameter in your beverage alcohol requests before running the Shipping Verification APIs.

  • If your beverage alcohol transactions DO NOT use the AlcoholContent parameter, then you must specify x-avalara-version: 2.1 in the request header OR api-version=2.1 in the shipping verification request URL.
  • If your beverage alcohol transactions use the AlcoholContent parameter, then no additional values are required in the shipping verification request.

Examples

These examples shows how to perform shipping verification for a beverage alcohol transaction that does not include the AlcoholContent parameter, so it cannot use the latest version. These examples assume that all other required parameters were included in the original beverage alcohol transaction, but because the AlcoholContent parameter is omitted, the shipping verification request must specify to use API version 2.1.

  • Example 1 shows how to specify x-avalara-version: 2.1 in the shipping verification request header.
  • Example 2 shows how to use api-version=2.1 in the shipping verification request URL.

NOTE: If a shipping verification request includes a version in both the header and the request URL, the version in the header takes precedence.

This example uses x-avalara-version: 2.1 in the request header.

    curl
    -X GET
    -H 'x-avalara-version: 2.1'
    -H 'Accept: application/json'
    -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
    'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/companies/DEFAULT/transactions/VersionTest/shipment/verify'

This example uses api-version=2.1 in the request header.

    curl
    -X GET
    -H 'Accept: application/json'
    -H 'Content-Type: application/json'
    'https://sandbox-rest.avatax.com/api/v2/companies/DEFAULT/transactions/VersionTest/shipment/verify?api-version=2.1'
