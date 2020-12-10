Creating beverage alcohol transactions in AvaTax
Before diving in to the shipping verification APIs, you should first understand how to create a beverage alcohol transaction using the CreateTransaction API. The tables below describe the required and optional fields to specify in your beverage alcohol transactions. You can see these parameters in use in the upcoming Examples section.
Advice: Transactions can include a combination of alcohol and non-alcohol lines. In these cases, the shipping verification APIs will treat all non-alcohol lines as unsupported.
Document level fields
The following fields are required at the document level of the CreateTransactionModel.
|Field name
|Description
|Notes
|type
This specifies the document type to create. When verifying shipping compliance for beverage alcohol transactions, the transaction must be recorded. The following are the only supported document types that can be verified:
The document type in AvaTax defaults to
|Type: String
Required: Yes
Line item fields
The following fields are required in the transaction's LineItemModel.
|Field name
|Description
|Notes
|taxCode
Currently, compliance checks are only performed for the alcoholic beverage tax codes listed below. All other tax codes are unsupported and are assumed to be compliant.
Checks for additional alcoholic beverage tax codes will be available in a future release.
|Type:
String
Required: Yes
Parameters
The following fields are included in the transaction's ParameterModel, which can be specified at the document level or line level.
|Field name
|Description
|Notes
|AlcoholContent
|This parameter specifies the total percentage of alcohol by volume included in this line item. If this parameter is not provided, then the line will fail alcohol-content-related compliance checks.
|Type: NumericMeasured
Required: Yes
|AlcoholRouteType
This parameter is used to indicate the sales channel for a beverage alcohol transaction. Available options include:
Support for additional route types will be available in a future release.
|Type: Numeration
Required: Yes
|Brand
|The brand associated with the product being sold. This is passed as a string.
|Type: String
Required: Yes
|CarrierCode
The compliant carrier code used for shipping. Available values are:
|Type: Enumeration
Required: Yes
|ContainerSize
Many jurisdictions have limits on the volume of alcohol that can be purchased in a transaction. This parameter is used to describe the volume of a single container. When specifying the container size, you must also include a
|Type: NumericMeasured
Required: Yes
|FullfillmentHouseCode
The name of the fulfillment house for wine sales. Available codes include:
|Type: Enumeration
Required: Yes
|IsAlcoholSample
|Indicates whether a beverage alcohol product is a sample product.
|Type: Boolean
Required: Yes
|IsDirectAlcoholImport
|Indicates whether a beverage alcohol product is a direct import product.
|Type: Boolean
Required: Yes
|IsForeignAlcohol
|Indicates whether a beverage alcohol product is a foreign product.
|Type: Boolean
Required: Yes
NetVolume
|This parameter specifies the volume of the item in a transaction, exclusive of the packaging, pack size, container, or other ancillary materials. When specifying the net volume, you must also include a unit with one of the following options:
|Type: NumericMeasured
Required: Yes
|PackSize
|This parameter is used to specify the number of taxable items in a container, such as the number of bottles in a case. Specify
Count in the
unit field to configure this parameter.
|Type: NumericMeasured
Required: Yes
|PurchaserDOB
This parameter is used to evaluate age restrictions for the purchaser. The purchaser must be of legal age to request the shipment. This parameter is optional, but if it is provided, then AvaTax will perform a check on this value for compliance.
|Type: String
Required: No
|PurchaserName
|Use this parameter to specify the first and last name of the purchaser associated with the transaction. The first and last names should be separated by a space.
|Type: String
Required: No
|RecipientDOB
This parameter is used to evaluate age restrictions for the recipient. The recipient must be of legal age to receive the shipment. This parameter is optional, but if it is provided, then AvaTax will perform a check on this value for compliance.This value should be ISO-8601 compliant (e.g. 2020-07-21).
|Type: String
Required: No
|RecipientName
|Use this parameter to specify the first and last name of the recipient associated with the transaction. The first and last names should be separated by a space. This value is required because volume checks are performed on recipients.
|Type: String
Required: No
|SalesLocation
|This parameter can be used to describe whether the sale was made
onsite or
offsite (default).
|Type: Enumeration
Required: Yes
|SellerClassification
Used to indicate whether the transaction is inter or intra state. For beverage alcohol transactions, the available values are:
|Type: Enumeration
Required: Yes
|ShipDate
This parameter can be used if the date of the shipment is different than the date of the transaction. This value defaults to the transaction date. In addition, AvaTax DOES NOT verify shipments older than the 1st day of the previous month. These older transactions will still be registered but not verified.
The value should be ISO-8601 compliant (e.g. 2020-07-21).
|Type: String
Required: Yes
|TrackingNumber
|The tacking number associated with a direct alcohol shipment. When multiple tracking numbers apply to a shipment, they must be separated by a semicolon (;).
|Type: String
Required: Yes
|Varietal
|For wine only, this is used to varietal of wine being shipped. This is passed as a string, for example,
Chardonnay.
|Type: String
Required: No