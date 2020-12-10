Field name Description Notes



AlcoholContent

This parameter specifies the total percentage of alcohol by volume included in this line item. If this parameter is not provided, then the line will fail alcohol-content-related compliance checks. Type: NumericMeasured



Required: Yes



AlcoholRouteType This parameter is used to indicate the sales channel for a beverage alcohol transaction. Available options include: 3T (for wholesale)



(for wholesale) DTC (for direct to consumer)

(for direct to consumer) DTT

Pickup



Retailer DTC Support for additional route types will be available in a future release. Type: Numeration



Required: Yes



Brand The brand associated with the product being sold. This is passed as a string.

Type: String



Required: Yes



CarrierCode The compliant carrier code used for shipping. Available values are: FEX

FEH

GPA

UWE

UP3

GES

UPA

FXG

GSP

FXP

FFO

UWEP

UWED

UPSA

GSC

GSS

FXO

FHA

UP1

GPC

FHE

GSN

FHD

FEXCC

FEXA

UP2

UP2A

FXE

UPS Type: Enumeration



Required: Yes



ContainerSize Many jurisdictions have limits on the volume of alcohol that can be purchased in a transaction. This parameter is used to describe the volume of a single container. When specifying the container size, you must also include a unit with one of the following options: Litre

Millilitre

gallon (US fluid)



quart (US fluid)



ounce (fluid US customary) Type: NumericMeasured



Required: Yes

FullfillmentHouseCode The name of the fulfillment house for wine sales. Available codes include: WineCareLogistics

Vinfillment

WineCountryConnect

WineCountryShipping

WineDirect

CopperPeakLogistics

WineServicesCoop

WineCountyPackAndShip

WineShipping

Type: Enumeration



Required: Yes



IsAlcoholSample Indicates whether a beverage alcohol product is a sample product.

Type: Boolean



Required: Yes



IsDirectAlcoholImport Indicates whether a beverage alcohol product is a direct import product. Type: Boolean



Required: Yes

IsForeignAlcohol

Indicates whether a beverage alcohol product is a foreign product.

Type: Boolean



Required: Yes

NetVolume This parameter specifies the volume of the item in a transaction, exclusive of the packaging, pack size, container, or other ancillary materials. When specifying the net volume, you must also include a unit with one of the following options: Litre

Millilitre



gallon (US fluid)



(US fluid) quart (US fluid)



(US fluid) ounce (fluid US customary) Type: NumericMeasured



Required: Yes

PackSize This parameter is used to specify the number of taxable items in a container, such as the number of bottles in a case. Specify Count in the unit field to configure this parameter. Type: NumericMeasured



Required: Yes

PurchaserDOB This parameter is used to evaluate age restrictions for the purchaser. The purchaser must be of legal age to request the shipment. This parameter is optional, but if it is provided, then AvaTax will perform a check on this value for compliance.

This value should be ISO-8601 compliant (e.g. 2020-07-21). Type: String



Required: No

PurchaserName Use this parameter to specify the first and last name of the purchaser associated with the transaction. The first and last names should be separated by a space. Type: String



Required: No

RecipientDOB This parameter is used to evaluate age restrictions for the recipient. The recipient must be of legal age to receive the shipment. This parameter is optional, but if it is provided, then AvaTax will perform a check on this value for compliance. This value should be ISO-8601 compliant (e.g. 2020-07-21). Type: String



Required: No

RecipientName Use this parameter to specify the first and last name of the recipient associated with the transaction. The first and last names should be separated by a space. This value is required because volume checks are performed on recipients.

Type: String



Required: No

SalesLocation This parameter can be used to describe whether the sale was made onsite or offsite (default). Type: Enumeration



Required: Yes



SellerClassification Used to indicate whether the transaction is inter or intra state. For beverage alcohol transactions, the available values are: InStateDirectShipper

OutOfStateDirectShipper Type: Enumeration



Required: Yes

ShipDate This parameter can be used if the date of the shipment is different than the date of the transaction. This value defaults to the transaction date. In addition, AvaTax DOES NOT verify shipments older than the 1st day of the previous month. These older transactions will still be registered but not verified. The value should be ISO-8601 compliant (e.g. 2020-07-21). Type: String



Required: Yes

TrackingNumber The tacking number associated with a direct alcohol shipment. When multiple tracking numbers apply to a shipment, they must be separated by a semicolon (;). Type: String



Required: Yes